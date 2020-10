'Chase the Flavor' Virtual Cooking Classes to Continue into Winter

click to enlarge

It’s not too late to “Chase the Flavor,” says organizer Amy Pappas.These cooking classes, held virtually thanks to Zoom, have brought chefs like Doug Katz, Bridget Thibeault, Ben Bebenroth and Ricardo Sandoval into home kitchens for months. But the events aren’t through just yet.Inspired by an increase in home cooking coupled with a desire for comfort and safety, Chase the Flavor encourages home cooks to get creative in the kitchen. Lead by a local chef or food personality, these classes make it easy by providing the recipe and instructions in advance so cooks can buy the necessary ingredients. Everyone cooks together in their homes, alongside the chef.The cooking classes are free, but there is a suggested contribution of $20.00 to a non-profit of the host’s choosing.Upcoming sessions include an olive oil tasting hosted by the Olive Scene on October 28th, Joshua Ingraham with GO Buddha on November 7th, Donita Anderson with North Union Farmers Market on November 8th, and Douglas Katz and Peay Vineyards on November 19th.Other classes and tastings in discussion include those hosted by Anna in the Raw, Mackenzie Creamery and Larry Coffman.For more info, follow the Chase the Flavor Facebook page.