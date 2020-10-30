Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Friday, October 30, 2020

Popular Seafood in a Bag Spot Boiler 65 Bound for Bedford

Posted By on Fri, Oct 30, 2020 at 9:34 AM

click to enlarge BY DOUGLAS TRATTNER
  • By Douglas Trattner
Boiler 65, the popular seafood in a bag concept that debuted three years ago in Gordon Square (6410 Detroit Rd., 216-862-5893), will open a third location in Bedford. That spot is a former Applebee's restaurant near the intersection of Rockside and Northfield roads (411 Northfield Rd.). The restaurant is on pace to open before the holidays.

Boiler 65, which is owned by Lawrence Harris and Srey Ny, added a second location in South Euclid (13957 Cedar Rd., 216-331-5575) earlier this year. For the uninitiated, Boiler sells seafood by the pound, which gets steamed, tossed in a bag with one's choice of sauce and spice, and delivered to the table in large plastic bags. Options include shrimp, King crab legs, snow crab legs, crawfish and mussels. Add-ons like corn, potatoes and sausage are part of the bargain as well.



Harris and Ny are also the couple behind Yonder (3859 Superior Ave.), a breakfast and lunch spot in Asiatown that will open Monday, November 2. 

