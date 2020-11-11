Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, November 11, 2020

Scene & Heard

Of Course Dr. Amy Acton Was Right

Posted By on Wed, Nov 11, 2020 at 12:51 PM

DR. ACTON ON MARCH 26/ THE OHIO CHANNEL
  • Dr. Acton on March 26/ The Ohio Channel

 “At our peak surge we may be as high as 6,000 to 8,000 new cases a day," Dr. Amy Acton said on March 26th during the state's then-daily coronavirus press conference.

This was a shocking prediction to many at the time — Ohio had only 867 total cases as of that day —  but the former Ohio Department of Public Health Director said that stunning reality wasn't a matter of if, "but when."



"We will surge," she said.

And here we are. More than 6,500 new cases yesterday.

Pilloried by Twitter epidemiologists and sports bloggers-turned-infections disease experts (including Kyle Lamb, the Covid truther who claimed masks don't work and that the pandemic was a Chinese biowar who was hired this week by the governor of Florida to help with coronavirus data in that sad state), railed against and mocked by the Jack Windsors, Jim Jordans and Mike Trivisonnos of the world, insulted by the 'masks are tyranny' crowd and the subject of anti-Semitic, gun-toting protests on her front lawn that spurred her June resignation from the position, it turns out the good doctor was, in a real shocking development, right and the fabulist grifters were wrong.

Record-setting infection rates across the country. Record-setting new infections across Ohio. Record-setting infections in the city of Cleveland. Hospitalizations are sky-rocketing.
click to enlarge emjrfctxcaefltg.png

Even the fabulists are, perhaps at last, coming to grips with the truth.

This train doesn't stop on a dime, of course. The denizens of Jack Windsor, faced with reality, won't abruptly decamp from conspiracy land much like the MAGA "Stop the Steal!" sect won't acknowledge the true and factual results of the election once the performance art of the country's Republicans comes to a close.

And, by all accounts, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, who struggled to find a suitable replacement for Dr. Acton and settled on an attorney from the state's Bureau of Workers' Compensation department in lieu of an actual physician, will use his fireside, statewide chat this evening to politely admonish Buckeye land without taking any steps himself to stop the spread of the virus.

On the plus side, President-Elect Joe Biden has already identified experts for a Covid task force and promises to act urgently once he's officially in office, using this lead time to further spread the message that masks and social distancing save lives.

Which is exactly what Dr. Acton said he should do.

“We cannot wait two and a half months to start leading a messaging,” she told the New Yorker last week. "...Crisis leadership and communication is every bit as science based and crucial.”

Tags: , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Speaking of...

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 4, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. How Did Your Precinct in Cuyahoga County Vote in the Presidential Election? This Map Will Tell You Read More

  2. This is Ohio's Most Popular Thanksgiving Side Dish, According to Google Searches Read More

  3. Senator Rob Portman Attempts to Fart Through the Eye of a Needle Read More

  4. Chicken Run, the New Fast-Casual Spin-Off of Soho, to Open in Ohio City Wednesday Nov. 11 Read More

  5. Regarding the Disenfranchisement of Cleveland Voters, the Call is Coming from Inside the House Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...