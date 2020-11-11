Of Course Dr. Amy Acton Was Right

This train doesn't stop on a dime, of course. The denizens of Jack Windsor, faced with reality, won't abruptly decamp from conspiracy land much like the MAGA "Stop the Steal!" sect won't acknowledge the true and factual results of the election once the performance art of the country's Republicans comes to a close.
Ohio COVID-19 hospitalizations have hit record highs. Jack Windsor has spent recent weeks telling people this rise is fictional and evidence of "panic porn"— Tyler Buchanan (@Tylerjoelb) November 11, 2020
Today he reported that hospitals are in fact filling up. His supporters are confused and don't know what to make of it. pic.twitter.com/snJevLcQlb
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at news@clevescene.com.
Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.