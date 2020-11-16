Citing Virus Surge and Pressure on Healthcare Workers, Nighttown to Close Until Spring

To all our Nighttown friends:
We are for sure in unprecedented times.
Let me first of all thank all of our unbelievable customers and friends who have supported us in such large numbers all Summer long.
We have been humbled by your love and support.
A week before lock down in March we took the step of announcing our closure before it was mandated by the Governor.
The day I announced Nighttown would close there were 40 cases a day in Ohio, today there was 8071.
This situation has become untenable. It’s time to understand the pressure our frontline workers are under and their situation is becoming more dire by the day. Being so close to the massive hospital campus down the hill more and more of these folks are telling me everyday how rough it’s getting .
Therefore no matter what the Governor says on Thursday or possibly before that Nighttown will close till further notice on Sunday November 22nd after Brunch service.
Hard times indeed but hopefully we will see you all in the Spring 🔆
Please stay safe and wear a mask.
Brendan.
