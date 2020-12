Great Lakes Brewing Co. to Temporarily Close Brewpub Until Further Notice

click to enlarge Emanuel Wallace

We can add Great Lakes Brewing Co. to the list of local bars and restaurants that have elected to close their doors for the foreseeable future. The Ohio City bar, restaurant and brewpub announced its decision on December 30, effective New Year’s Day.The announcement reads as follows:“As we continue to navigate the current health crisis, we have made the difficult decision to temporarily close the brewpub for the winter season beginning January 1.”When the establishment will reopen its doors to the public “will depend on a number of factors, but the safety of our employee-owners and guests remains paramount,” the statement adds.Meanwhile, delivery, takeout and outdoor dining at the brewpub will continue until 10 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. Also, the gift shop will remain open throughout the closure offering the usual lineup of cans, bottles, kegs, special releases and merchandise.