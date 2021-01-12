Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Tuesday, January 12, 2021

David Chin, Chef at Flour, to Host Ramen Pop-Up Jan. 19-21

Posted By on Tue, Jan 12, 2021 at 9:28 AM

  • David Chin

David Chin, the longtime chef de cuisine of Flour, will host a Ramen Pop-Up January 19-21. The dishes will be available only for takeout and delivery from the Moreland Hills restaurant.

Chin’s bowls feature homemade ramen noodles, inspired by his grandfather, who emigrated from China and influenced Chin as a child. In the future, Chin hopes to open his own Asian-inspired noodle shop.



On the menu are three ramen bowls: pork ramen with braised pork belly, chicken ramen with sesame-ginger ground chicken, and veggie ramen with roasted wild mushrooms. All include made-from-scratch broth and toppings like six-minute eggs and sofrito.

Those bowls are joined by snacks and salads like cucumber salad, pan-blistered shishito peppers, boneless chicken wings and togarashi fries.

Customers can order from the Mr. Chin's Ramen website (currently under construction) for curbside pick-up or delivery. Customers can also order dishes from Flour at the same time, but only if they call the restaurant directly. DoorDash customers are limited to one restaurant order at a time. 

