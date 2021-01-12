Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, January 12, 2021

Scene & Heard

Justin Bibb Formally Launches 2021 Cleveland Mayoral Campaign

Posted By on Tue, Jan 12, 2021 at 1:38 PM


Citing an urgent need for a new generation of leaders at City Hall, 33-year-old nonprofit executive Justin Bibb formally launched his 2021 Cleveland Mayoral campaign Tuesday afternoon.

“From the streets to the boardroom, I’ll never stop fighting for Cleveland," Bibb said in his announcement materials. "I love this city and I believe we have the potential to become a model of revival and possibility. We have all the right assets to revitalize our city and we are uniquely positioned to lead America’s economic recovery.”



Bibb was born and raised in Cleveland's Mt. Pleasant neighborhood and holds graduate degrees in law and business from Case Western Reserve University. He has been a corporate and nonprofit professional for at least the past decade, working for both Gallup and KeyBank. He now manages a portfolio of "cutting-edge" projects for the Tacoma, Washington-based nonprofit Urbanova, which attempts to find smart city solutions in midsize cities nationwide. He recently founded the nonprofit Cleveland Can't Wait, which focuses on building opportunities in underserved neighborhoods. 

With a professional background "at the intersection of government, business and the nonprofit sector," Bibb is billing himself as a "bold, dynamic and visionary leader" who can bring both his professional and lived experiences to bear on city government. He says he will deploy new strategies and technologies "to make neighborhoods safer, communities healthier and [the] economy stronger."

In a virtual launch Tuesday, he outlined a number of key campaign issues including public safety, (more officers on the streets, better enforcement of Consent Decree, new policing models); education (accelerating the pace of change at CMSD by investing in teachers and modernizing curricula); and economic development, (equitable economic policies centered on new jobs and higher wages).

He highlighted what he called a "back to basics" agenda for City Hall, saying that he wanted to deliver services more efficiently and make conducting business with the city easier. He said he wants to elevate residents' voices, making "democracy building" more than an election-year exercise. 

Throughout his career, Bibb said he'd had one primary focus: bringing people together. And he said as Mayor he would work to convene Clevelanders "from the grassroots to the grass tops."

"The next mayor must be unifier in chief, with the energy and insight to do things differently," he said. 

Bibb will be among several high-profile mayoral candidates in 2021. And despite his lack of experience in elected office, he has already raised significant funds which makes him one of the race's early heavy hitters. Scene reported last month that only three months after forming an exploratory committee, Bibb had raised more than $180,000 from local and non-local contributors. 

Bibb clearly has the resources to produce professional campaign materials. And he also has a well-regarded political operative at his side. Ryan Puente, who recently stepped down as the Executive Director of the Cuyahoga County Democratic Party, where he was widely respected for his quiet, organized leadership, will manage Bibb's campaign. 

***
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 30, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. CLASH Leader Rebecca Maurer Running for Cleveland City Council, Launches Public Engagement Pledge Read More

  2. CMSD Occupational Therapist Resigns After Photographs Suggest She Participated in Storming of Capitol, Says She's Moving On to Fighting Pedophilia in Government Read More

  3. Jim Jordan Awarded Presidential Medal of Freedom Week After Voting to Overturn Election on Day Mob Stormed the Capitol Read More

  4. FirstEnergy Money Will Fund 2021 Cleveland Mayoral, Council Races, Councilman Warns Read More

  5. Rocket Companies Joins U.S. Corporations Halting Political Donations Following Capitol Riot Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation