Thursday, January 21, 2021

Mar Mar’s Pizza Kitchen Joins the Pizza Pop-Up Fun from its Beachwood-Based Ghost Kitchen

We can add Mar Mar’s Pizza Kitchen to the long list of pizza-themed pop-ups to open during the pandemic. The business, run by Mario and Angela Santo Domingo, has taken over the kitchens of Rosso (formerly Red, the Steakhouse) in Beachwood. The business launched in the middle of December and has expanded from a weekend-only operation to one that runs from Wednesday through Sunday.

The main attraction is the pizza, made with chef Mario’s homemade dough. The thick Sicilian-style square-cut pies come by the quarter or half sheet. Selections range from a vegan creation to the Meat Sweats, loaded with pepperoni, sausage, salami, banana peppers and jalapeno. Another features Buffalo fried chicken with blue cheese and hot sauce. For those who prefer the classics, there’s a cheese or pepperoni pizza, or simply build your own from a selction of toppings.



The pies are joined on the menu by a small selection of big, fresh-tossed salads, subs stuffed with meatballs, chicken or eggplant parmesan, and a handful of pastas and entrees like cavatelli and meatballs. Snacks and sides include cheesy garlic bread and chicken wings.

To check out the menu visit the website. To place an order call 216-316-3355. The pick-up address is 3355 Richmond Rd., around the corner from the Blu (former Moxie) space.

Residents of Beachwood can have Mar Mar's delivered for free thanks to the Beachwood Delivers program.

