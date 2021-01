14-Year-Old Local Singer-Songwriter Norah Marie Releases New Single

click to enlarge Courtesy of Jon Hyman

Just today, 14-year-old local singer-songwriter Norah Marie released her new single, the soulful ballad “Wish I Was Ur Guitar,” on all streaming platforms.Norah Marie, who started playing music at the age of 7, has shared the stage with national recording artists such as Rhett Miller and Decker.Currently a high school freshman, she majors in songwriting.“'Wish I Was Ur Guitar' is a song about being mistreated by others and wishing they would instead treat you like something they treasured such as their guitar,” she says in a press release about the tune. “I usually have a really hard time coming up with titles for songs, but for this song, I thought of the title first and liked it so much I wrote the entire song around it.”Norah Marie performs everything on the track — lead vocal, harmonies, guitar, bass and percussion.She’s currently working on recording an EP for release later this year.