The Plum Has Closed. Will Reopen as Heart of Gold, a ‘Fast-Casual Neighborhood Bar’
By Douglas Trattner
on Mon, Mar 1, 2021 at 9:11 AM
This April would have marked The Plum’s fifth birthday, but sadly the wildly creative Ohio City bistro will not reach that milestone. Owner Jonah Oryszak announced that he and chef-partner Brett Sawyer are parting ways and that the space will reopen under a different banner and concept. He described Heart of Gold, the Plum’s replacement, as a “fast casual neighborhood bar and kitchen focused on thoughtfully composed inventive food and drinks.”
"The Plum was a magical place for five years," Oryszak stated in a Facebook post. "We hosted family and friends, wedding parties, divorce parties, baby showers and anniversaries. The relationships forged and community it brought together was truly special. We thank everyone who has supported us over the years from the bottom of our hearts. You truly mean the world to us and the overwhelming support during this past crazy year has been heartwarming."
Meanwhile, chef Sawyer, who described the events as “bittersweet,” will now focus his attention on Good Company, his two-year-old Battery Park pub.
