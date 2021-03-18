Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, March 18, 2021

Scene & Heard

Lakewood Passes Pay to Stay Legislation, A Win For Tenants' Rights

Posted By on Thu, Mar 18, 2021 at 11:03 AM

click to enlarge Lakewood City Council, from L to R: Jason Shachner, John Litten, Sarah Kepple, Dan O’Malley, Tess Neff, Tristan Rader, Tom Bullock - CITY OF LAKEWOOD
  • City of Lakewood
  • Lakewood City Council, from L to R: Jason Shachner, John Litten, Sarah Kepple, Dan O’Malley, Tess Neff, Tristan Rader, Tom Bullock
The City of Lakewood passed legislation Monday that will allow tenants to avoid eviction if they pay their full rent and late fees prior to their eviction hearing.

Currently, Ohio is one of only five states in the country where a landlord may file for eviction immediately upon nonpayment of rent. Lakewood's "Pay to Stay" legislation gives tenants a legally required grace period.



Lakewood is one of several Cleveland suburbs now considering the no-brainer legislation, thanks in large part to the advocacy of groups like the Northeast Ohio Coalition for the Homeless, (NEOCH). The goal of the advocacy groups, ultimately, is to get the City of Cleveland on board and then pass Pay to Stay Countywide.

In Lakewood, the legislation made too much sense not to pursue, said Council President Dan O'Malley.

"It's common sense that if a tenant pays their rent in full, they should be able to stay in their home," he told Scene last month, after he'd introduced the ordinance. "Maintaining stability in housing should be a higher priority for governments as we continue the economic and health impacts of COVID-19. The goal of this legislation is to provide that stability without impacting the economic well-being of landlords."

O'Malley noted that other cities in Ohio had recently passed Pay to Stay ordinances as well. Both Toledo and Yellow Springs passed versions of the tenant protection in 2020.

As initially proposed, the legislation would have sunset at the end of the pandemic state of emergency, but at this week's hearing, where residents spoke in favor of making the ordinance permanent, councilmen Tristan Rader and John Litten pushed for it to be extended until the end of 2022, with a mandatory review before the legislation's sunset.

"I am pleased we were able to pass this important law that will allow renters to stay in their homes," Tristan Rader told Scene. "If someone is able to catch up on back due rent, they have the right to keep their housing. I hope we can make this law permanent in the near future, and I'm very happy we could protect renters today."

Molly Martin, NEOCH's Director of Strategic Initiatives, told Scene that among other things, Pay to Stay legislation like Lakewood's would add substance to symbolic declarations of racism as a public health crisis in the region by protecting black renters.

"Over 85% of the people in our shelter system are BIPOC and the majority of evicted households include single black women with children," she said. "The spotlight is on Cleveland right now. We are the poorest big city in the country. There's a mayoral and city council elections happening this year, Marcia Fudge was nominated for HUD Secretary, and the 11th congressional district seat is up for grabs. While Pay to Stay is just one example, focusing on stable housing rights is a real way to show people in our community that they have a reason to show up to the polls."

***
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share
  |  

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 20, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. City of Cleveland's Johnson & Johnson Vaccines All Went to Metro for Homeless Population Read More

  2. 20-Year-Old Lorain Man Arrested by Feds for Assaulting Officer During Capitol Riot Read More

  3. Playhouse Square Announces First Live Shows Since Start of Pandemic Read More

  4. Ohio's COVID Vaccine Eligibility Expands Again Read More

  5. 15-Seed Cleveland State to Take on Houston in NCAA Tournament First Round Friday Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation