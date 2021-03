Got Your Covid Vaccine? Get a Free Krispy Kreme Donut Every Day This Year

Krispy Kreme

Get the jab and get a sweet donut

When you've gotten your Covid vaccine, which you're definitely going to do, you can start enjoying the bonus benefits that come along with safeguarding your personal health and helping humanity end the pandemic.Start, if you haven't already, with your 10-cent beer at Market Garden Brewery Then head over to your neighborhood Krispy Kreme to redeem your Covid vaccination card for a free glazed donut. And not just one free donut. A free donut every day this year."We wanted it to be big enough to sort of catch people's attention and spread awareness," the company said in a release. "We think anything anyone can do to help show support for those getting the vaccine is a good thing right now and so we're just trying to do what little we can."The offer is good at any one of Krispy Kreme's 369 locations.