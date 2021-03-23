Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Tuesday, March 23, 2021

Black Pig to Host Weekend of Collaboration Dinners with All-Star Lineup of Prior Chefs

Posted By on Tue, Mar 23, 2021 at 9:50 AM

click to enlarge Chef Mike Nowak of the Black Pig in Ohio City. - COURTESY MIKE NOWAK
  • Courtesy Mike Nowak
  • Chef Mike Nowak of the Black Pig in Ohio City.

Many of Cleveland's finest chefs have worked their way through the kitchens of The Black Pig (2801 Bridge Ave., 216-862-7551) in Ohio City. They include Adam Lambert (Ohio City Provisions), Jack Moore (Watershed Kitchen, Columbus) and David Kocab (Conforti).

For one star-studded weekend, chef-owner Mike Nowak will be calling them all back to work for a few very special dinners. On Thursday April 8, Lambert, Moore, Kocab and Nowak will be hosting what likely will be an extraordinary five-course dinner. There will be two seatings (5:30 p.m. and 8:15 p.m.). Cost is $65 per person (plus tax and gratuity). That fee includes a welcome cocktail from Watershed Distillery.



On Friday, chefs Nowak, Lambert and Moore will keep the ball rolling with another two-seating, five-course dinner. And on Saturday, Nowak will go solo with a six-course dinner complete with wine pairings. That dinner is $85 per person with the same two seating times available.

The desserts for all three events will be prepared by Britt-Marie Horrocks of Coquette Patisserie.

"It's been over a year since we have been able to collaborate on a dinner with other chefs," Nowak explains. "We had a sold-out dinner with Noble Beast on that Wednesday, so we just decided to do a whole week of events. I was talking to Jack Moore while he was dropping off some [Black Cat] hot sauce and he said he missed cooking with friends, so we booked it."

For tickets and info, visit this link

Tags: , , , , ,

