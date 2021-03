Black Pig to Host Weekend of Collaboration Dinners with All-Star Lineup of Prior Chefs

click to enlarge Courtesy Mike Nowak

Chef Mike Nowak of the Black Pig in Ohio City.

Many of Cleveland's finest chefs have worked their way through the kitchens of The Black Pig (2801 Bridge Ave., 216-862-7551) in Ohio City. They include Adam Lambert (Ohio City Provisions), Jack Moore (Watershed Kitchen, Columbus) and David Kocab (Conforti).For one star-studded weekend, chef-owner Mike Nowak will be calling them all back to work for a few very special dinners. On Thursday April 8, Lambert, Moore, Kocab and Nowak will be hosting what likely will be an extraordinary five-course dinner. There will be two seatings (5:30 p.m. and 8:15 p.m.). Cost is $65 per person (plus tax and gratuity). That fee includes a welcome cocktail from Watershed Distillery.On Friday, chefs Nowak, Lambert and Moore will keep the ball rolling with another two-seating, five-course dinner. And on Saturday, Nowak will go solo with a six-course dinner complete with wine pairings. That dinner is $85 per person with the same two seating times available.The desserts for all three events will be prepared by Britt-Marie Horrocks of Coquette Patisserie."It's been over a year since we have been able to collaborate on a dinner with other chefs," Nowak explains. "We had a sold-out dinner with Noble Beast on that Wednesday, so we just decided to do a whole week of events. I was talking to Jack Moore while he was dropping off some [Black Cat] hot sauce and he said he missed cooking with friends, so we booked it."For tickets and info, visit this link