CSU Coach Dennis Gates Made $40,000 in Performance Based Incentives for 2020-2021 Season

click to enlarge Cleveland State University

Men's basketball coach Dennis Gates is introduced in 2019.

Cleveland State University men's basketball coach Dennis Gates made $40,000 in performance-based bonuses for the 2020-2021 season, per the terms of his five-year contract. The incentives were on top of his $285,000 base pay.Gates collected $10,000 for being named Horizon League Coach of the Year, $10,000 for having the best regular season record in the Horizon League, $15,000 for winning the Horizon League Championship and $5,000 for having a regular season conference record above .500 in one of his first three seasons at the helm.Gates would have earned an additional $10,000 for a win in the first and second rounds of the NCAA tournament. Gates' bonuses can never exceed $100,000 in a single season, per his contract.Stadium reported on Gates' five-year contract when he signed it in 2019. His base pay began at $280,000 and is scheduled to increase by $5,000 each year of the contract. CSU confirmed Gates' performance-based incentives for the current season.During the televised games of CSU's postseason run, Gates was frequently mentioned by commentators as a talented coach with a strong connection to his players whom schools in bigger conferences might try to pry away from Cleveland State.Gates' compensation, especially with his performance-based incentives, is competitive with other head coaches in the Horizon League. (Wright State's Scott Nagy commands the highest base pay among Horizon League Coaches, at $500,000.)But it pales in comparison to coaches at the nation's top basketball schools . The University of Kentucky's John Calipari is the highest paid of all NCAA basketball coaches, with annual compensation topping $8 million.***