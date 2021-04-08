Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Thursday, April 8, 2021

Scene & Heard

Michigan Man Arrested After Allegedly Driving to Perry Nuclear Power Plant and Claiming to Have a Bomb

Posted By on Thu, Apr 8, 2021 at 10:52 AM

Yesterday evening's alarming initial news that the FBI, local police and the Lake County Bomb Squad were engaged in a law enforcement matter at the Perry nuclear power plant ended up being a non-credible threat, as in that there was no bomb.

But, a Michigan man who drove to the power plant claimed to have one.



He's now under arrest and faces charges of making false alarms and aggravated trespass in Lake County.

Authorities say 33-year-old Michigan man Michael Fogelsong drove a pickup truck with an enclosed trailer to the security gate and refused to leave, telling guards he had a bomb.

Thankfully, that wasn't true.

"We want to ensure everyone that there is no ongoing threat or imminent threat to the Perry Nuclear Power Plant," the Lake County Sheriff's Department said in a statement. "This appears to be an isolated incident."

PRESS RELEASE …. LAKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE THURSDAY, APRIL 8, 2021 REFERENCE THE INCIDENT AT THE PERRY NUCLEAR POWER...

Posted by Lake County Sheriff's Office Sheriff Frank Leonbruno on Thursday, April 8, 2021

