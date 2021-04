Michigan Man Arrested After Allegedly Driving to Perry Nuclear Power Plant and Claiming to Have a Bomb

click to enlarge Photo via Wikimedia Commons

Yesterday evening's alarming initial news that the FBI, local police and the Lake County Bomb Squad were engaged in a law enforcement matter at the Perry nuclear power plant ended up being a non-credible threat, as in that there was no bomb.But, a Michigan man who drove to the power plant claimed to have one.He's now under arrest and faces charges of making false alarms and aggravated trespass in Lake County.Authorities say 33-year-old Michigan man Michael Fogelsong drove a pickup truck with an enclosed trailer to the security gate and refused to leave, telling guards he had a bomb.Thankfully, that wasn't true."We want to ensure everyone that there is no ongoing threat or imminent threat to the Perry Nuclear Power Plant," the Lake County Sheriff's Department said in a statement. "This appears to be an isolated incident."