Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, May 26, 2021

Scene & Heard

One Year After Murder of George Floyd, Police Reform Stalled in Ohio

Posted By on Wed, May 26, 2021 at 3:43 PM

click to enlarge George Floyd protests in Columbus - OHIO CAPITAL JOURNAL
  • Ohio Capital Journal
  • George Floyd protests in Columbus

About a month after a Minneapolis police officer murdered George Floyd during an arrest last summer, Gov. Mike DeWine announced a package of proposals he said would impose accountability on police.

As of Tuesday, the one-year anniversary of Floyd’s death, none of those proposals became law or even went up for a vote.



In mid-April 2021, DeWine outlined a similar package he said would be re-introduced in the current, two-year legislative session. Two months later, no such legislation has been publicly introduced.

DeWine said Monday at a press briefing he’s optimistic things will shake out differently this time around.

“I think that a lot of work has been done on this bill by members of the legislature, a lot of work has been done on this bill by our administration, it’s a bill that is sound, it will really put Ohio at the forefront of reform in this area,” he said.

DeWine’s proposal, as described last Summer and this Spring, calls for:

Psychological evaluations for new police recruits
Creating a permanent funding stream for enhanced officer training
Establishing a standard definition of a use of force and requiring reporting into a statewide use of force database
Banning officers from using chokeholds (with rare exceptions)
Requiring independent investigations into officers’ uses of force and, possibly, independent prosecutions into those officers
Mandating officers to wear body cameras
Developing a law enforcement oversight and accountability board

The proposals were announced after footage captured Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes. Floyd’s death sparked mass protests worldwide against the excessive use of force.

One day after Chauvin was convicted on charges of Floyd’s murder April 20, DeWine said a police reform package would be coming “within a few days,” introduced by Rep. Phil Plummer, a former sheriff of Montgomery County. As of Monday afternoon, no such legislation has been introduced.

Plummer did not respond to an interview request. A spokesman for the governor said he believed the sponsors are still preparing the bill for introduction.

Gary Daniels, a lobbyist with the ACLU, said he doesn’t know any specifics on looming police reform legislation. He questioned why lawmakers hold repeated hearings on a sports betting proposal, while failing to even put forward any police accountability bill.

“There’s a side of me that says they have other things they’re working on, true, but there’s no reason this can’t be one of the things they’re working on,” he said.

Additionally, he said while the ACLU may support some of the ideas as they come forward, a package is likely to fall short of needed structural changes. This includes limiting qualified immunity, which officers claim as a defense after killing civilians during stops; or shifting resources and response mechanisms away from armed officers and toward people trained to respond to mental health crises.

The Chairman of the Ohio Legislative Black Caucus, Rep. Thomas West, D-Akron, said in a statement that after a year of outcry after Floyd’s death, little has changed.

“OLBC members and members of the House Democratic Caucus have brought forth several pieces of legislation that our communities have been calling for, but we are still waiting to get hearings, let alone votes,” he said.

“Failing to take legislative action is not an option and cannot be our state’s response to widespread calls for change.”

Despite the standstill in Ohio, Democratic and Republican-controlled legislatures alike around the U.S. have passed a wave of police reform legislation since Floyd’s death.

At least 23 states passed “significant” legislation addressing topics aimed at imposing accountability, standards, and oversight on police, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. These include requiring the use of body cameras, banning chokeholds, standardizing use of force definitions, limiting “warrior-style” training and others.

In his April 2021 comments, DeWine noted certain executive actions he enacted like banning the use of chokeholds by officers of executive agencies and purchasing body cameras for the Ohio State Highway Patrol. However, this does not include local police.

He also proposed spending $10 million over two years in grants for local law enforcement to purchase body cameras, which House lawmakers preserved in their version of the state budget. The Senate is reviewing the House-passed proposal.

The police reform stall, at large, points to DeWine’s limited influence among fellow Republicans who control both chambers of the Legislature. In the last year, lawmakers overrode his veto on legislation weakening the executive branch’s public health powers; shelved his proposed legislation to curb gun violence; and ignored his demands against their passage of a stand your ground bill (DeWine signed it regardless).

“Many necessary changes for meaningful law enforcement reform are going to require legislative action, and we are working on other ideas for law enforcement reform with our friends in the General Assembly,” DeWine said last summer.

Originally published by the Ohio Capital Journal. Republished here with permission.

Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club


Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.


Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.


Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share
  |  

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 19, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Crazed Parents in Rocky River Prove "Critical Race Theory" Means Whatever the Hell You Want it To Read More

  2. Video: CLE Tiki Barge Full of Customers Crashes Into Parked Nautica Queen Read More

  3. Tickets For June's Dave Chappelle & Friends Shows in Yellow Springs Go On Sale Wednesday Read More

  4. Exhausted Ohio Republicans Announce Sabbatical from Feigning Concern for Working Whites Read More

  5. Cent's Pizza in Ohio City Has Begun Offering Some Carry-Out Sales in Advance of July Opening Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation