Monday, June 14, 2021

Married WKYC Stars Romney Smith and Jason Frazer Departing for NYC

Posted By on Mon, Jun 14, 2021 at 9:31 AM


Romney Smith and Jason Frazer, one of a handful of local media couple, announced Sunday that this week would be their last on WKYC Channel 3.

Smith, an anchor and reporter, and Frazer, a meteorologist, said they're off to New York City to pursue new opportunities after the pandemic made them realize they couldn't take the small things in life for granted. Among other things, they want to be closer to their families. 



"We cannot thank you enough for these past two years," Smith said, addressing the TV audience. "So many of you have stopped us in Target and Giant Eagle and all over Northeast Ohio to make us feel like family."

Smith and Frazer will sign off for the last time next Sunday.

