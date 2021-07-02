Sherwin Williams HQ Proposal Includes 36-Story Skyscraper, Two-Story "Pavilion" on Public Square

click to enlarge Sherwin Williams

Image from Sherwin Williams concept proposal for global headquarters off of Public Square.

Sherwin Williams submitted a concept proposal for its new global headquarters in downtown Cleveland Thursday, revealing that the project will include a 36-story skyscraper, a five-story parking garage, and a two-story pavilion that will serve as both a training center and showroom for the global paint corporation.The City of Cleveland has scheduled three meetings to review the proposal as Sherwin Williams and its bevy of architects and engineers firm up the design — more detailed conceptual renderings can be expected soon. The Cleveland City Planning Commission will host the first of these meetings on July 20th.Assuming the city ratifies the proposal without substantial changes, as is customary, the project will go forward as scheduled and Sherwin will relocate to the completed facility by the end of 2024, transforming what are now surface parking lots that link Public Square to the Warehouse District.The Sherwin office tower, as conceived, would likely be the fourth tallest skyscraper in Cleveland, topped only by its Public Square neighbors: Key Tower, Terminal Tower and 200 Public Square. Sherwin says that the office tower would be built for 3,000 or more employees.The parking garage, with four stories aboveground and one story below ground, has options for future commercial and residential development along W. 6th and St. Clair. The two-story "learning and development pavilion" is meant to create a welcoming presence "at the pedestrian scale" and will include landscaped plazas. Its first floor, with visibility from Public Square, is meant to showcase the Sherwin Williams brand for Cleveland residents and visitors.In the current concept, the pavilion will be connected to the office tower via a pedestrian skybridge over W. 3rd Street, what Sherwin describes as a "necessary link" between the two buildings for employees and mechanical connections.You can view the full proposal below.***