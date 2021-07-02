Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, July 2, 2021

Scene & Heard

Sherwin Williams HQ Proposal Includes 36-Story Skyscraper, Two-Story "Pavilion" on Public Square

Posted By on Fri, Jul 2, 2021 at 8:00 AM

click to enlarge Image from Sherwin Williams concept proposal for global headquarters off of Public Square. - SHERWIN WILLIAMS
  • Sherwin Williams
  • Image from Sherwin Williams concept proposal for global headquarters off of Public Square.

Sherwin Williams submitted a concept proposal for its new global headquarters in downtown Cleveland Thursday, revealing that the project will include a 36-story skyscraper, a five-story parking garage, and a two-story pavilion that will serve as both a training center and showroom for the global paint corporation.

The City of Cleveland has scheduled three meetings to review the proposal as Sherwin Williams and its bevy of architects and engineers firm up the design — more detailed conceptual renderings can be expected soon. The Cleveland City Planning Commission will host the first of these meetings on July 20th.



Assuming the city ratifies the proposal without substantial changes, as is customary, the project will go forward as scheduled and Sherwin will relocate to the completed facility by the end of 2024, transforming what are now surface parking lots that link Public Square to the Warehouse District. 

The Sherwin office tower, as conceived, would likely be the fourth tallest skyscraper in Cleveland, topped only by its Public Square neighbors: Key Tower, Terminal Tower and 200 Public Square. Sherwin says that the office tower would be built for 3,000 or more employees.

The parking garage, with four stories aboveground and one story below ground, has options for future commercial and residential development along W. 6th and St. Clair. The two-story "learning and development pavilion" is meant to create a welcoming presence "at the pedestrian scale" and will include landscaped plazas. Its first floor, with visibility from Public Square, is meant to showcase the Sherwin Williams brand for Cleveland residents and visitors.

In the current concept, the pavilion will be connected to the office tower via a pedestrian skybridge over W. 3rd Street, what Sherwin describes as a "necessary link" between the two buildings for employees and mechanical connections.

You can view the full proposal below.
PDF SherwinWilliamsProposal.pdf

***
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club


Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.


Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.


Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 30, 2021

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Sheffield Lake Police Chief Resigns After Leaving 'Ku Klux Klan' Note for Black Officer as a 'Joke' Read More

  2. 20 Things To Do in Cleveland This Fourth of July Weekend (July 1-4) Read More

  3. Seven Cleveland Council Challengers Disqualified by BOE, All From High-Poverty East Side Wards Read More

  4. While You Were In: 46 New Cleveland Restaurants to Try This Summer Read More

  5. Il Rione to Reopen for Dine-In Service Tuesday, July 6 With Expanded Seating, New Patio Bar Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation