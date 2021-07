Titillating Tidbits: Shontel Brown Lands Marcia Fudge's Mom's Endorsement, Plus Adam Driver in Northeast Ohio

click to enlarge Shontel Brown campaign

Fudge's mom says what Marcia can't

Filming on Monday will be limited to a "walk-and-talk" scene on the north side of East Herrick Avenue, from Dimitri's Corner Restaurant past where a colorful rock 'n' roll mural has been painted on the side of Addi's Antiques.



The filming will move across the street to Willard Memorial Square for a much more comprehensive shoot Tuesday. The cast and crew plan to use First United Methodist Church next to Town Hall for costuming and other preparations.

The endorsement battle continues in the special election to succeed Marcia Fudge in Ohio's 11th Congressional District with Shontel Brown picking up not only the support of Rep. James Clyburn, the highest-ranking African American in Congress and the House Majority Whip whose sway can move the needle, but also the endorsement of Marcia Fudge's mother.“I raised Marcia Fudge to be principled, work hard, and care for our community. Marcia now serves in President Biden's cabinet, so she can't endorse in the race for Congress, but I can," she says in a new ad spot. Meanwhile, American Prospect's Sarah Jaffe has a dynamite long read on Nina Turner and the race that you should read.- Details from a book written by the late Ohio lobbyist Neil Clark, who died by suicide this year, include his version of events that led to HB6, the nuclear bailout bill that the Feds allege was made possible by historic bribes delivered by FirstEnergy to Larry Householder and other former statehouse fixtures.“No company, no group, no individual has ever owned as many politicians as FirstEnergy, but you didn’t charge them,” Clark told the FBI, according to a copy of the book obtained by Cleveland.com - The paparazzi beat in Northeast Ohio continues next week as Adam Driver and Florence Pugh come to Wellington for a few days of filming on Netflix's adaptation of Don Delillo's 'White Noise.'A few details on what local spots might make it on screen, per the Chronicle-Telegram - Calling all Cleveland cat lovers...- A decade after Cleveland police shot and killed Daniel Ficker, his mother continues to beat the drum for justice that hasn't been served and doesn't appear likely to arrive.“Did they get disciplined? Absolutely not. Did they get fired? Absolutely not. What kind of consequences did they pay for their actions? None. Nothing,“ she told Channel 5 Scene's 2012 feature story on Ficker's killing remains a vital read.



- Reporters from The Devil Strip, Akron's altweekly, as part of their Report for America service project, spent a year with students in Ellet Community Learning Center helping students write about their lives during the pandemic. The ensuing pieces are well worth your time - Digit Widget:27 feet — Length of the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile, which is in town this weekend, today in Strongsville at WalMart and tomorrow in Berea at the Grindstone festival.$197,000 — Average amount saved from previous home by homeowners moving into the Cleveland area in 2020.$19.2 million — Value of bitcoin seized by the Feds in an Ohio case this week from a man convicted of laundering money and producing fake documents.1857 — The year the last time someone was expelled from the Ohio House of Representatives before Larry Householder's exit last month.- What' Scene dining editor Doug Trattner eating this week?- Vintage photo of the week:- New local music of the week: "Yo Hood," from Twelve Literary Arts