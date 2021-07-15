Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, July 15, 2021

Scene & Heard

Cleveland Mayoral Primary Debates Scheduled for Aug. 10 and Aug. 17

Posted By on Thu, Jul 15, 2021 at 4:50 PM

click to enlarge Kevin Kelley speaks at Jefferson Park mayoral forum, (7/8/21). - SAM ALLARD / SCENE
  • Sam Allard / Scene
  • Kevin Kelley speaks at Jefferson Park mayoral forum, (7/8/21).

The City Club of Cleveland and Ideastream Public Media are partnering to present two Cleveland mayoral primary debates on back-to-back Tuesdays in August. At 7:30 p.m. on the 10th and 17th, the seven candidates vying for mayor will square off in events to be televised live on WVIZ and aired on WCPN.

The debates will be moderated by Ideastream's Rick Jackson, who hosts the weekday morning Sound of Ideas program, and reporter Nick Castele, who has been steadfastly covering the mayoral race thus far, and will continue to do so on his weekly podcast, "After Jackson." According to an Ideastream press release, questions for the candidates will be sourced directly from voters.  (You, too, can submit a question for the candidates at Ideastream's Election 2021 portal.)



Ideastream and the City Club will also partner with the outlets comprising the Northeast Ohio Solutions Journalism Collaborative and plan to make the content available for other outlets interested in sharing.

“Our mission as a local public media organization is to illuminate the world around us, and our efforts surrounding Cleveland’s mayoral race seek to do just that,” said Ideastream Public Media’s Executive Editor Mike McIntyre, in a statement. “Finding reliable information about local elections has become increasingly challenging for voters as media outlets in Northeast Ohio have downsized or shuttered completely. The community can continue to rely on Ideastream Public Media to be their go-to source for local election coverage."

***
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club


Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.


Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.


Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Joe’s Barbecue in Kent is Serving Some of the Best Smoked Meat in Ohio
Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 14, 2021

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Joe’s Barbecue in Kent is Serving Some of the Best Smoked Meat in Ohio Read More

  2. Federal Judge Rules Against Barrio In Its Trade Infringement Lawsuit Against Condado Tacos, Calls Barrio's Concept Wholly Generic Read More

  3. 50 Unhoused Men Will Refuse to Leave Independence Ramada Thursday, Defying Budish to Extend Contract Read More

  4. Garfield Heights Councilman Endorses Nina Turner, Says He Was Erroneously Included on Shontel Brown Endorsement List Read More

  5. Ben Bebenroth's Spice Hospitality Group to Open Boom's Pizza in the Coming Months Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation