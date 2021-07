Cleveland Mayoral Primary Debates Scheduled for Aug. 10 and Aug. 17

click to enlarge Sam Allard / Scene

Kevin Kelley speaks at Jefferson Park mayoral forum, (7/8/21).

The City Club of Cleveland and Ideastream Public Media are partnering to present two Cleveland mayoral primary debates on back-to-back Tuesdays in August. At 7:30 p.m. on the 10th and 17th, the seven candidates vying for mayor will square off in events to be televised live on WVIZ and aired on WCPN.The debates will be moderated by Ideastream's Rick Jackson, who hosts the weekday morning Sound of Ideas program, and reporter Nick Castele, who has been steadfastly covering the mayoral race thus far, and will continue to do so on his weekly podcast, " After Jackson. " According to an Ideastream press release, questions for the candidates will be sourced directly from voters. (You, too, can submit a question for the candidates at Ideastream's Election 2021 portal .)Ideastream and the City Club will also partner with the outlets comprising the Northeast Ohio Solutions Journalism Collaborative and plan to make the content available for other outlets interested in sharing.“Our mission as a local public media organization is to illuminate the world around us, and our efforts surrounding Cleveland’s mayoral race seek to do just that,” said Ideastream Public Media’s Executive Editor Mike McIntyre, in a statement. “Finding reliable information about local elections has become increasingly challenging for voters as media outlets in Northeast Ohio have downsized or shuttered completely. The community can continue to rely on Ideastream Public Media to be their go-to source for local election coverage."***