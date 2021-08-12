Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, August 12, 2021

Arts District

Western Reserve Historical Society Acquires Frank Lloyd Wright House Drawings

Posted By on Thu, Aug 12, 2021 at 1:14 PM

click to enlarge The Frank Lloyd Wright-designed house in North Madison. - COURTESY OF WRHS
  • Courtesy of WRHS
  • The Frank Lloyd Wright-designed house in North Madison.
Western Reserve Historical Society (WRHS) has just announced that it’s received a donation of a new architectural collection that documents the historic Mr. and Mrs. Karl A. Staley House designed by Frank Lloyd Wright in North Madison, OH.

Owners Susan and Jack Turben donated original drawings, photographs and other materials documenting the design, construction and history of the house, which is one of only ten known in Ohio that Wright designed. The Turbens bought the 1950 home in 1983 from the original owners Mr. and Mrs. Karl A. Staley.



"[The house] is a gem because of its location on the shores of Lake Erie, the preservation down to the magazines kept by the Staleys and because it is an excellent example of Wright's 'Usonian' style architecture," says Wendy Naylor, WRHS Board Member and principal with Naylor Wellman, LLC., the firm that prepared the National Register of Historical Places nomination in 2014, in a statement.

Designed by Wright in 1951 at the height of the Usonian (or owner-built) movement, Mr. and Mrs. Staley built the home using indigenous and natural river stone approved by Wright from Mill Creek in Madison.

"WRHS is grateful to Susan and Jack Turben for entrusting WRHS with this incredibly significant collection,” says Kelly Falcone-Hall, President and CEO of WRHS. “The Mr. and Mrs. Karl A. Staley House Collection adds to WRHS's rich Architectural Collection that includes the Walker and Weeks Collection, the foremost architectural firm in Cleveland in the 1920s. The Staley Collection at WRHS gives students of art and architecture access to the work of Frank Lloyd Wright, right in the heart of University Circle, Cleveland." 

The Turbens donated a preservation easement on the house to the Conservancy in 2014 with the vision to preserve the house in perpetuity, and the Conservancy recognized their “exemplary stewardship of the property” by honoring them in 2020 with its Wright Spirit Award. In 2019, the Turbens generously gifted the home to University School, Jack Turbens's alma mater, in a life estate. In the meantime, the home is available to University School for art classes, workshops and small gatherings.

"This completes our dream of putting our house and drawings under the stewardship of the Frank Lloyd Wright Building Conservancy, University School and the Western Reserve Historical Society along with listing on the National Register of Historic Places — a perfect partnership,"  says Jack Turben in a statement. 

Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club


Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.


Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.


Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

For Those About to Rock, Again: Northeast Ohio's Music Venues Are Welcoming Back Fans and Bands. For the Owners, It's Been a Long Time Coming
Cloak & Dagger is Making Magic in Tremont
Joe’s Barbecue in Kent is Serving Some of the Best Smoked Meat in Ohio
Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Arts District

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

August 11th, 2021

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Winners and Losers from First Cleveland Mayoral Debate: Sandra Williams' Emergence, Zack Reed's Resilience Read More

  2. Minh Anh Vietnamese Restaurant Will Close This Fall After More Than 35 Years Read More

  3. Keeping It 0.00: Why More Cleveland Restaurants and Bars Are Beefing Up Their Non-Alcoholic Beer and Cocktail Offerings Read More

  4. Rising Star Coffee to Open Seventh Café at Tremont Place Lofts Read More

  5. Frank Jackson Endorses Kevin Kelley for Cleveland Mayor Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation