Wednesday, October 20, 2021
L.A.-Based Dave's Hot Chicken to Open Location in Ohio City
By Douglas Trattner
on Wed, Oct 20, 2021 at 9:55 AM
Ohio City will welcome one of its first national restaurant chains when Dave's Hot Chicken
opens its doors in spring of 2022. The fast-casual eatery will be taking a portion of the former W. 25th Street Furniture space at Chatham and W. 25th, according to commercial real estate broker Kevin Moss of CBRE.
The Los Angeles-based restaurant launched as a street-food concept in 2017. The streamlined menu of Nashville-style hot chicken drew many fans and before long the company secured investors and expanded throughout California, Toronto, Oregon, Nevada, Colorado and Texas. The Cleveland location is part of a big Midwest push for the brand. Columbus alone is expected to net 13 locations.
Diners can look forward to a concise menu of fried chicken tenders and tender sliders, offered in seven different spice levels that climb to the dreaded "reaper." Those items are joined by sides like crinkle-cut fries, kale slaw and mac and cheese.
