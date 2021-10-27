Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Wednesday, October 27, 2021

Anna Harouvis to Close Good To Go Cafe at IMG Building This Friday. Will Reopen in AECOM Building Later This Year

Posted By on Wed, Oct 27, 2021 at 9:32 AM

click to enlarge Cold-pressed juices from Anna in the Raw - ANNA IN THE RAW
  • Anna in the Raw
  • Cold-pressed juices from Anna in the Raw

After 20 years in the IMG building, Anna Harouvis will close Good To Go Café (1360 E. 9th St., 216-533-7973) this Friday. The space has been a haven for “clean food” lovers thanks to the chef’s ever-changing menu of raw, vegan, vegetarian and wholesome soups and sandwiches, along with her signature cold-pressed juices sold under the Anna in the Raw label.

“I’m so emotional,” Harouvis says. “It’s like leaving home.”



The gregarious chef will not be going far; she is in the process of setting up shop across the street at the AECOM building (1300 East 9th St.), where she will join other new food and beverage tenants like Winking Lizard, Colossal Cupcakes and Let's Talk. At 2,000 square feet, the space is more than twice the size of the original café.

When she reopens in late 2021 or early 2022, Harouvis will build upon the successes and relationships that she has cultivated over the past two decades. Tucked in an alleyway between AECOM and the Westin hotel, the chef hopes to capture more grab-and-go business. In addition to her own raw food items like kale chips and desserts, she will present an expanded local foods section that offers products from her colleagues in the business.

For those who wish to dine in, there will be seating for 40 people. Diners can look forward to healthy salads, soups, wraps and sandwiches, cold-pressed and made-to-order juices and smoothies, and an expanded menu of “Blue Zone” foods that rely on leafy greens, seasonal fruits and vegetables, whole grains, nuts and seeds, and minimal meats and fish. The goal is to be 75-percent vegan or vegetarian.

Look for the shop to open in late December or January. 

