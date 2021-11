Little Italy Welcomes High and Low Winery and Bistro, Which Opens Today

click to enlarge La Collina Little Italy

High & Low Winery is located on the ground floor of La Collina Little Italy.

As of today, November 1, the Little Italy neighborhood boasts a new winery and bistro. Located on the ground floor of La Collina residential development at 12304 Mayfield Road, High & Low (844-466-4456) is an offshoot of a six-year-old operation of the same name in Medina-Montrose.“We were very familiar with Little Italy,” says owner Matt Snyder. “I used to work downtown and spent a lot of time there. My wife went to Case and lived in the area. So it was an obvious choice, along with the fact that there's such a vibrancy and energy that only has been increasing.”Snyder oversees a wine program that utilizes grapes grown both locally and in California to produce a range of wines from sweet to dry. Those wines (and only those wines) are sold at both shops as well as a few select retail outlets. Wine flights are served on trays made from Italian license plates. The wines are joined on the menu by some beer, bourbon, cognac and wine cocktails.The 3,000-square-foot space features multiple tasting rooms and a wine production area. Snyder chose to offer two separate environments for guests to enjoy, the so-called “high side” and “low side.” The ambiance of each space is dictated by décor items that correspond to the theme. Other choices include a private lounge, a barrel room that can accommodate larger groups and a covered patio.A modern Mediterranean menu offers guests a choice of snacks like meat and cheese boards, soups, salads, small plates, panini, flatbreads and pastas. For dessert, there’s tiramisu, limoncello cake, Italian wedding cake and a chocolate mousse bomb.The winery and bistro will celebrate its grand opening on November 5.