First Look: BrewDog Cleveland, Opening in the Flats Friday, December 3rd

click to enlarge
-
Douglas Trattner
-
BrewDog will open its Cleveland location on December 3.
The doors to BrewDog
’s newest brewery temporarily opened this weekend for a media sneak peek in advance of the December 3 debut. The lushly appointed brewpub, located in the Avian building on the Scranton Peninsula in the Flats, spreads out over nearly 10,000 square feet of warehouse space. Outside, through a pair of giant glass garage doors, sits an equally impressive riverfront patio.
“We’re really excited to be in Cleveland,” says project manager Jen Macfarlane. “We’ve been looking for a site in this area for about four years. We’ve got a really good reputation up here so we’re really keen to bring some things to the area where people can come in, sit down and enjoy our beers.”
The Cleveland location is the Scotland-based brewery’s ninth in the States, joining approximately 100 spots worldwide that include brewpubs, hotels and bars.
For now, all of the house beer is coming from the Canal Winchester brewery, but an onsite 8-barrel brewhouse will soon produce distinctive small-batch brews. The BrewDog pours will be joined by a selection of local and regional beers for a total of 28 taps.
“It’s really good to celebrate local breweries and to support them too,” adds Macfarlane.
The company did an amazing job of transforming a large, cold space into a plush and comfortable destination with soft seating areas, toasty live fires and a handful of video and bar games. One nook with a large table will be used for educational sessions like beer tastings.
A full kitchen will be preparing “farm to table junk food” like giant soft pretzels, loaded fries, wood-fired pizzas, burgers, tacos, salads and bowls. The brewpub strives to offer at least 50-percent vegan and/or vegetarian options.
The main space also features a retail section for carry-out beer and merchandise.
