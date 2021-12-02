Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Thursday, December 2, 2021

C-Notes

After Pandemic Hiatus in 2021, Brite Winter Will Return to the Flats in February

Posted By on Thu, Dec 2, 2021 at 6:52 AM

The winter festival returns in 2022 - COURTESY BRITE WINTER
  • Courtesy Brite Winter
  • The winter festival returns in 2022

The last live, in-person Brite Winter Clevelanders were able to attend happened back in 2020, just three weeks before the world came to a halt.

After a pandemic hiatus in 2021, during which Brite offered virtual performances available by streaming, Cleveland's favorite winter music festival will return to the Flats on February 26, 2022.



Brite will celebrate its 13th anniversary with more than 30 musical acts, the usual parade of food trucks, art and plenty of beer.

“We are really excited to celebrate the best of our music and arts with Clevelanders in person again,” Emily Hornack, Brite Winter's Executive Director, said. “The last couple of years have really highlighted how much the arts and common experiences add to life. We are proud of the experiences we’ve created for the last 13 years, and look forward to continuing to bring people together for years to come.” 

Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

