Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, December 6, 2021

Scene & Heard

Maple Heights Mayor Annette Blackwell to Run for Cuyahoga County Executive

Posted By on Mon, Dec 6, 2021 at 1:01 PM

click to enlarge ANNETTEBLACKWELL.COM
  • AnnetteBlackwell.com

Maple Heights Mayor Annette Blackwell has indicated that she will run for Cuyahoga County Executive in 2022. In a letter to voters published on her newly minted campaign website, Blackwell said that both her political and professional experience have given her the tools to serve.

"All things about the county are local, as it is the office of 59 local communities," she wrote. "I am prepared to come to this office with a personal knowledge of local government in an executive position; the resources and support that cities need from county government and the full understanding of the collaborations, initiatives and partnerships that must be pursued and formalized to keep cities successful.



"Equally important, I believe, is my ability to connect to the people," she continued. "In this role it is imperative to create a belief system that government works in the areas of quality of life, equity and justice, affordable housing, education, poverty, violence, senior care and much more."

Blackwell, a Democrat, was sworn in as mayor of Maple Heights in 2016 after a career in finance that included 16 years at Deloitte and Ryan Global Tax Services. She became both the first woman and first black person to hold the office in Maple Heights, a majority-minority inner-ring suburb of about 24,000 people on Cleveland's southeast side.

Scene profiled Blackwell in 2019 and wrote how, under her leadership, Maple Heights was clawing out of $2.7 million in debt and state-designated fiscal emergency. Blackwell's deliberate winning attitude and creative policy changes, particularly around housing, were helping residents buy homes and build generational wealth. When the Cuyahoga County triennial home appraisals were released in September of this year, Maple Heights had the highest home valuation increase (29%) in the county.

Blackwell will challenge former University Circle Inc. Executive Director Chris Ronayne in the Democratic primary. And while Ronayne has gathered early momentum this fall, local journalist and columnist Richard Andrews believes that Blackwell could be a "formidable" challenger.

"Blackwell has brought order to [Maple Heights's] finances, built relationships with her peers, and brought new jobs and businesses to the community," Andrews wrote in a column this weekend. "Much of her strength is in fiscal analysis, something that is sorely needed as we come to the end of the Budish administration." 

As in the Ed FitzGerald vs. Terri Hamilton Brown primary of 2009, Andrews believes that much will depend on the endorsement of the Cuyahoga County Democratic Party, and the potential involvement of party chair (and current congresswoman) Shontel Brown.

The winning Democrat will then square of against Republican Lee Weingart — or another Republican candidate — to compete for the seat being vacated by Armond Budish.

Members of Blackwell's campaign team were not immediately available for comment.

***
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club


Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.


Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.


Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Speaking of...

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 1, 2021

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. If You Haven't Had a Disappointing Immersive Van Gogh Experience in Cleveland Yet, The Exhibition Has Been Extended to March Read More

  2. Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken to Open Restaurant in Ohio City Read More

  3. Cleveland Clinic, UH Issue Statement on Increasing Number of Hospitalized Covid-19 Patients, Also Announce No Vax Mandates For Staff After All Read More

  4. Bizzy Bone Threw a Bottle and Instigated a Fist Fight at Last Night's Bone Thugs and Three 6 Mafia Verzuz Read More

  5. Refugee-Owned and Operated Café Everest Is Dishing Up Homestyle Nepalese Food On the West Side Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation