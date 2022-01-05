Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, January 5, 2022

Scene & Heard

Warrensville Heights Mayor Brad Sellers Enters Cuyahoga County Executive Race

Posted By on Wed, Jan 5, 2022 at 3:20 PM

click to enlarge Brad Sellers is running for County Exec. - SCREENSHOT FROM SELLERS PRESSER.
  • Screenshot from Sellers presser.
  • Brad Sellers is running for County Exec.

Warrensville Heights mayor and former pro basketballer Brad Sellers announced Wednesday that he was entering the 2022 race for Cuyahoga County Executive. Sellers, who has served Warrensville Heights for 20 years in various roles, will face former University Circle Inc. Chris Ronayne in the race's Democratic primary.

Speaking at a virtual press conference Wednesday afternoon, Sellers highlighted his accomplishments in the small, predominantly African-American southeastern suburb. He said he "changed the game" for the residents and businesses of Warrensville and planned to do the same for the residents and businesses of Cuyahoga County at large.



He identified a new Cuyahoga County jail, questions surrounding the airport and lakefront access as key priorities, and he stressed that development projects across the board must be more than just bricks and mortar efforts if they are to succeed.

"We have to catalyze good things everywhere," he said, "making sure we are listening to all 59 of Cuyahoga County’s diverse cities, villages, and townships. We can’t lose sight that the real work is on the first floor, not in the penthouse. We need to make sure our efforts work for everyone."

Sellers' remarks were light on specifics and heavy on basketball analogies. He likened the role of county government to that of a point guard, suggesting that the county should serve as an orchestrator, collaborating with cities and ensuring that finite resources are distributed based on a system of tiered priorities. Though he was reluctant to be critical of current or former leaders, he said health and human services were the backbone of county government and that delivery of those services have to improve.

When Armond Budish declared that he would not seek a third term this fall, Sellers said he felt there was an avenue for his candidacy. He made the decision to run after consultation with his family. Given his 20 years of leadership experience, he said he felt he had plenty to offer the residents of the region.

As for Ronayne, Sellers said he considers him a friend, and looks forward to a robust and competitive primary campaign season. "It doesn't have to be adversarial," Sellers said. "Chris has a set of unique experiences. Mine are different. What we built here in Warrensville Heights, we did from the ground up."

Sellers said he is looking forward to restoring Cuyahoga County to its role as the "premier entity" in the state of Ohio, and said he believes he has the perspective and the experience to guide it to that outcome.

"A lot of times in Cuyahoga County, we go partway," he said. "But I don't do that. If you know me, you know I go all the way. And there's no question in my mind that it can be done. It takes skill and the willingness and gumption to believe that it can be different."

***
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club


Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.


Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.


Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Speaking of...

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 29, 2021

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Ohio's Minimum-Wage Increase Largest in 15 Years Read More

  2. Sneak Peek: Bartleby, Opening Soon in Former Crop Space in Ohio City Read More

  3. Dennis Kucinich Suing Plain Dealer / Cleveland.com Over Election Coverage Read More

  4. Scene is Now Hiring for a Full-Time Staff Writer Read More

  5. Lakewood Board Game Spot Side Quest to Close at End of January Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2022 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation