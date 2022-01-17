Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Monday, January 17, 2022

Scene & Heard

Cleveland RTA Has Suspended All Service Due to Snowstorm

Posted By on Mon, Jan 17, 2022 at 9:07 AM

click to enlarge "Rally to Save Transit," Public Square, 3/12/2018 - SAM ALLARD / SCENE
  • Sam Allard / Scene
  • "Rally to Save Transit," Public Square, 3/12/2018

Facing one of the most severe snowfalls in years, the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority (RTA) announced early this morning that it has suspended all service due to severe weather.

The announcement came via social media, not formal press channels, and was successively updated as conditions on the roads worsened. First, the Rapid trains were delayed. Then, the trains were suspended. Next the buses were delayed. Then the buses were suspended. 



The RTA main office is closed due to MLK Day and, as fate would have it, the agency's director of media relations left her post last week, so information on when service might be restored was not immediately available.

But for now, don't go wait at the bus stop!

