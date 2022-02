Hudson Mayor Says Ice Fishing is a Slippery Slope to Prostitution (???)

click to enlarge City of Hudson

Mayor Shubert

Hudson mayor thinks ice fishing leads to prostitution! Put your poles away boys!*



*Same guy who thinks creative writing classes are child pornography. pic.twitter.com/9N0R2tVri6 — Amanda Weinstein (@ProfWeinstein) February 9, 2022

In a widely circulated clip from last night's Hudson council work session, mayor Craig Shubert appears to argue that there's a slippery slope from allowing ice fishing to prostitution.Confirmation of his impregnable logic can be seen on his neighbor's face.The council work session itself followed a special session called to consider suspending city manager Jane Howington for reasons unclear besides her opinion that council was becoming "increasingly divisive" and "seemingly focused on individual interests rather than consensus of the body." (A tentative agreement was reached between the two sides last night.)Anyway, Hudson, the affluent enclave southeast of Cleveland, has had itself a year.There was the time mayor Shubert, who thankfully serves in a largely ceremonial role within city government, appeared at a board of education meeting and railed against a book of writing prompts used in advanced classes for seniors, calling the material "child pornography." (The two adult-themed prompts that drew his ire were never assigned and parents had to sign a waiver acknowledging that adult material may come up in the class in the first place.)In September, Hudson again made the news when the high school canceled a production of "She Kills Monsters," an LGBTQ-themed play. As the Buckeye Flame reported at the time, "the fall production of 'She Kills Monsters' was replaced with—seemingly without irony—'The Crucible.'” And in January Hudson joined the ignoble list of cities across this great nation in which parents lobby local school boards to ban certain books , in this case, "A Girl on the Shore" by Inio Asano, "Lawn Boy" by Jonathan Evison and "Gender Queer" by Maia Kobabe.Congratulations on all your success, Hudson. At this rate, you'll be Cleveland Magazine's top-rated suburb in no time.