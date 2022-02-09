Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Wednesday, February 9, 2022

Scene & Heard

Hudson Mayor Says Ice Fishing is a Slippery Slope to Prostitution (???)

Posted By on Wed, Feb 9, 2022 at 10:48 AM

click to enlarge Mayor Shubert - CITY OF HUDSON
  • City of Hudson
  • Mayor Shubert

In a widely circulated clip from last night's Hudson council work session, mayor Craig Shubert appears to argue that there's a slippery slope from allowing ice fishing to prostitution.


Confirmation of his impregnable logic can be seen on his neighbor's face.



The council work session itself followed a special session called to consider suspending city manager Jane Howington for reasons unclear besides her opinion that council was becoming "increasingly divisive" and "seemingly focused on individual interests rather than consensus of the body." (A tentative agreement was reached between the two sides last night.)

Anyway, Hudson, the affluent enclave southeast of Cleveland, has had itself a year.

There was the time mayor Shubert, who thankfully serves in a largely ceremonial role within city government, appeared at a board of education meeting and railed against a book of writing prompts used in advanced classes for seniors, calling the material "child pornography." (The two adult-themed prompts that drew his ire were never assigned and parents had to sign a waiver acknowledging that adult material may come up in the class in the first place.)

The incident, which made national headlines, predictably led to threats being made against the members of the board of education.

In September, Hudson again made the news when the high school canceled a production of "She Kills Monsters," an LGBTQ-themed play. As the Buckeye Flame reported at the time, "the fall production of 'She Kills Monsters' was replaced with—seemingly without irony—'The Crucible.'”

And in January Hudson joined the ignoble list of cities across this great nation in which parents lobby local school boards to ban certain books, in this case, "A Girl on the Shore" by Inio Asano, "Lawn Boy" by Jonathan Evison and "Gender Queer" by Maia Kobabe.

Congratulations on all your success, Hudson. At this rate, you'll be Cleveland Magazine's top-rated suburb in no time.

