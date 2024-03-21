Cougars are typically women in their 40s and 50s who have eyes for younger men, perhaps in their 20s. While cougars can be forward in approaching men, they’re sometimes hard to find, which explains the popularity of cougar dating sites.
Why wait to be approached by a hot cougar when you can just use a dating site and make a great cougar-baiting profile?
That’s why I decided to list and review the best cougar dating sites that actually work. While I’m sure there are dozens of sites like HotCougarMomDates or whatever, I happen to think most of these sites don’t work.
But the cougar sites I’m reviewing will get you some good conversation - and who knows? Maybe you’ll get a lot more by the end of the night!
The reputation of AFF precedes it, and everyone knows this is the most popular site to join if you’re interested in a casual date.
You will find many mature women to date here, some of whom are single, married, or in poly or swinging relationships. It helps to draw closer to the adult community by adding friends, commenting on photos, or discussing sexual topics in the forums/chat rooms.
Cougars and younger men dating older women is actually a topic that comes up quite a bit among members.
So join the discussion, and don’t forget to post photos on your profile so the cougars can have something to munch on.
While some members are definitely keeping secrets and fooling around, other members might be swingers, wife-sharing couples, or into the polyamorous lifestyle.
In other words, it’s not cheating if the partner knows about it!
The “no questions” approach is precisely what many like about Ashley Madison, not to mention the anonymity the site provides.
It also helps that half the profiles you see are cougars and mature women over 40 who like to flirt with younger men.
Private galleries are unlockable, so you can invite your favorite matches to take a look at what you’re not wearing. You can even blur your public photos so that no one (except your crush) will ever recognize you!
We all have secrets, and Ashley Madison doesn’t reveal anything. It just brings everyone together!
But not you, buddy. You’re making some cash now, and yet you still can’t stop thinking about older women, cougars, and living out your Mrs. Robinson fantasy.
Enter Seeking - the luxury dating site that brings together the rich and beautiful. You can easily find cougars on Seeking. After all, the site offers free premium memberships to women, and there’s a 4-1 female-to-male ratio.
You might even encounter some wealthy cougars seeking younger boy toys if you can afford the site’s membership.
Seeking also provides background checks, verified profiles, and video chat, just to make sure you’re speaking to the real deal. You don’t have to be a celebrity to enjoy cougar dating…
But having mad cash sure helps!
What many younger men don’t realize about Elite Singles is that it is BOTH a casual dating site and a serious relationship site.
Rest assured, there are plenty of cougars on Elite Singles just looking for a casual date. Maybe once you’re in your 40s and 50s and single again, you’ll understand why! Cougars are far more often about having fun with a striking younger man – not looking for a commitment.
In that respect, Elite Singles has many intelligent, outgoing, and confident older women who would love to be the “cougar” in the relationship.
True, you have to be young, successful, handsome, and making good money to fit in around here. But as you can suspect, once a cougar decides she likes you, she is more than willing to start the chase.
But they CAN join What’s Your Price and experience the joy of being bid on, getting free stuff, and being treated like a princess.
What’s Your Price lets you get paid just for going out on one date and seeing if any chemistry is there. It’s great for romantic younger men or younger women who love chasing cougars - especially since it’s not as expensive as the luxurious Seeking.com.
You also get full control over who you go out with, so no worries. Choose the cutest suitor and get paid to look beautiful.
Sweet deal!
The mature woman younger man dating app indulges in the fantasy rather than making it about a “serious relationship.”
This unique dynamic explains why Cougar Life is the most oft-mentioned dating app on the online forum site Reddit and other similar sites. Many cougars have expressed that the site feels “fetishistic,” meaning it’s so immersed in the cougar-cub dynamic it may be a turn-off to some.
Still, the average mature woman will tell you that of all the cougar dating sites out there, Cougar Life is their first go-to if they are actually looking for a hot young cub.
The older demographic only ensures that there are more cougars online, and they’re more available to charming younger men who love to be on camera.
If your preference is cougars, you can meet up for fun…but resisting her charms may prove tougher than you think!
Bumble also makes it easy to see who’s nearby, and the better profile you have, the more likely you will be approached by a cougar who will start the text conversation.
The BIZ and BFF modes are also a great idea for cougar dating because she may not be available now…but in six months, who knows?
Is it just me, or is Tinder the best dating site to meet out-of-towners?
Tinder has a free version, and it is a lot of mindless fun to swipe random dates. If you want to meet cougars online for a one night stand, or more realistically, just to have a drink, it’s a fun dating app to use.
It also doesn’t discriminate against younger men who may want to sign up just to meet mature women.
While Match has one of the largest demographics for 40-60, it also has a nice mix of 20 and 30-year-olds who would love to be a mature woman admirer.
Not every so-called cougar site actually has a real mature woman ready to date you. You have to find a large community of members, all of whom may have an interest in cougar dating and exploring fantasies.
In that respect, Adult Friend Finder finishes first place with 90 million users and a number of chat rooms and forums for discussing popular or taboo fantasies.
Adult Friend Finder is one of the most successful cougar dating sites, with 90 million users and a reputation for easy casual cougar dating.
However, Cougar Life and other online dating sites designed for cougar dating don’t have as many members, so your search for the perfect cougar partner could last months.
For more on dating MILFs and single moms, who might necessarily be cougars, read a report on hook up sites.
First, know that cougars are not lonely or thirsty for just anyone. They have high standards and specific traits they’re looking for. Once mature cougars find a “cub” that meets their expectations, they may be outgoing and assertive in reaching that cub’s attention.
The cougar usually admires the cub’s intelligence, confidence, and fun personality - not to mention his body!
Learning this dynamic is important, especially if you’re going to communicate on a cougar website and have just a few seconds to get a cougar’s attention.
When in doubt, check out BuzzFeed’s write-up on celebrity cougars who definitely get the attraction.
But let’s be honest - the most realistic scenario is that you will find cougars interested in dating on cougar dating apps.
Adult Friend Finder and Ashley Madison are two of the top cougar dating apps known for mature woman and younger man dating.
For more information on online dating sites designed for older women and older men, check out senior dating sites.
Stop making small talk and start making plans to date in person and test the chemistry as soon as possible.
I found that Adult Friend Finder had the most active community of cougars, cubs, and everything in between. There were many women interested in dating younger men, not to mention younger women swinging with cougar couples.
Don’t take my word for it. Log into a cougar dating app and see for yourself how easy it is to find a mature date!
First Look - Cougar Dating Websites
- Adult Friend Finder - Best cougar dating site overall
- Ashley Madison - For younger men looking for cougars
- Seeking - For wealthy younger guys
- Elite Singles - Date executive cougars
- What's Your Price - Best site for mature women
- CougarLife - Best cougar-cub themed site
- Zoosk - Best for video
- Bumble - Top free dating app for cougars
- Tinder - Find a mature woman visiting
- Match.com - Find an exact cougar match
1. Adult Friend Finder - Best Cougar Dating Site Overall
- NSFW casual sex community with cougars!
- Forums & chat rooms for cougar-cubs
- Most social media-friendly site
- 90 million members
- Limited free preview
- A few fake profiles
- $19.95/mo for 12 months
- $26.95/mo for 3 months
- $39.95 for 1 month
2. Ashley Madison - Best Cougar Dating Site for Younger Men
- Younger men chasing married mature women
- Anonymous & secure
- Blur your photos
- 75 million members
- A few fake profiles
- More men than women
- 1000 credits for 25 cents a credit
- 500 credits for 30 cents a credit
- 100 credits for 49 cents a credit
3. Seeking - Best Cougar Dating Site for Wealthy Younger Guys
- Lots of cougars looking for younger men
- You might also find rich cougars
- Background checks & verified profiles
- 40 million members
- Expensive lifestyle
- Pricey website
- $15 for 3 months Introductory Rate
- $109 monthly after special
- $274.99 VIP Diamond Package
4. Elite Singles - Best Executive Level Cougar Dating Site
- Find older women in their 40s & 50s
- Executive & college-educated singles
- Matches based on true compatibility
- 12 million members
- Limited free preview
- Not for the “weak in wallet”
- $19.95/mo for 6 months
- $29.95/mo for 3 months
- $59.95/mo for 1 month
5. What's Your Price - Best Cougar Dating Apps for Mature Women
- Get paid to be a cougar & go on one date
- Full control over who you date
- Average price of a winning bid is about $100
- 5 million members
- Smaller membership
- Some annoying dudes
- 100 credits at 50 cents per credit
- 500 credits at 30 cents per credit
- 1000 credits at 25 cents per credit
6. Cougar Life - Best Cougar Dating Website for Cougar/Cub Dynamics
- Explicitly cougar & cub matching
- Private & public photos
- Personal ads style
- 7 million members
- Smaller membership in comparison
- App only
- $13.99 - Premium Credit Package
- $99.99 for 3 months
- $49.99 for 1 month
7. Zoosk - Best of the Cougar Dating Websites for Video Chat
- Streaming video community
- Works like virtual speed dating
- Most users are over 40
- 50 million members
- Limited free preview
- Competitive
- $10.83 a month for 6 months
- $11.66 a month for 12 months
- $13.32 a month for 3 months
8. Bumble - Best Free Cougar Dating Apps for Women
- Woman sends the first message - more cougars!
- Add platonic friends & business associates
- Video chat
- 50 million members
- Limited swipes
- No direct messaging
- $19.99 for 1 week
- $39.99 for 1 month
- $25.66/mo for 3 months
9. Tinder - Best Cougar Dating Site to Meet an Out of Town Cougar
- Cougar matches closest to your neighborhood
- List your hashtag interests
- Free mutual messaging
- 75 million members
- Tons of flakes/fakes
- Limited swipes
- Tinder Plus - $4/mo for 6 months
- Tinder Gold - $12.50/mo for 6 months
- Tinder Platinum - $8.33/mo for 6 months
10. Match.com - Best of the Cougar Dating Sites for an Exact Match
- Strong over 40 demographic
- Find an “exact match” for your ideal cougar woman
- Tons of search filtering options
- 20 million members
- 1990s era website
- No video
- $12.50/mo for 12 months
- $19.98/mo for 3 months
- $29.95 for 1 month
FAQs About Cougars & Older Women Dating SitesWant to know how to meet older women? Read on for some cougar pointers.
Where can I meet mature women?You can probably meet a mature woman in the usual places - bars, clubs, or the occasional bookstore.
Conclusion - Cougar Online Dating Sites To Help You Find a DateIf you’re wondering where to find cougars, the most time-efficient answer is cougar dating sites.
