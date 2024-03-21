Best Cougar Dating Apps and Sites With Mature Women and Cubs (2024)

By on Thu, Mar 21, 2024 at 8:26 pm

click to enlarge Best Cougar Dating Apps and Sites With Mature Women and Cubs (2024)
Cougars are typically women in their 40s and 50s who have eyes for younger men, perhaps in their 20s. While cougars can be forward in approaching men, they’re sometimes hard to find, which explains the popularity of cougar dating sites.

Why wait to be approached by a hot cougar when you can just use a dating site and make a great cougar-baiting profile?

That’s why I decided to list and review the best cougar dating sites that actually work. While I’m sure there are dozens of sites like HotCougarMomDates or whatever, I happen to think most of these sites don’t work.

But the cougar sites I’m reviewing will get you some good conversation - and who knows? Maybe you’ll get a lot more by the end of the night!

First Look - Cougar Dating Websites

10 Best Cougar Dating Sites for a Cougar Life, Reviewed

When it comes to dating cougars, casual is better. And keeping things casual and sexy is where Adult Friend Finder excels.

1. Adult Friend Finder - Best Cougar Dating Site Overall

click to enlarge Best Cougar Dating Apps and Sites With Mature Women and Cubs (2024)
Pros
  • NSFW casual sex community with cougars!
  • Forums & chat rooms for cougar-cubs
  • Most social media-friendly site
  • 90 million members
Cons
  • Limited free preview
  • A few fake profiles
Pricing
  • $19.95/mo for 12 months
  • $26.95/mo for 3 months
  • $39.95 for 1 month
Adult Friend Finder is not necessarily a cougar dating site, but it has a huge member base and, as far as I’m concerned, the biggest number of “real people” who actually message you back.

The reputation of AFF precedes it, and everyone knows this is the most popular site to join if you’re interested in a casual date.

You will find many mature women to date here, some of whom are single, married, or in poly or swinging relationships. It helps to draw closer to the adult community by adding friends, commenting on photos, or discussing sexual topics in the forums/chat rooms.

Cougars and younger men dating older women is actually a topic that comes up quite a bit among members.

So join the discussion, and don’t forget to post photos on your profile so the cougars can have something to munch on.

2. Ashley Madison - Best Cougar Dating Site for Younger Men

click to enlarge Best Cougar Dating Apps and Sites With Mature Women and Cubs (2024)
Pros
  • Younger men chasing married mature women
  • Anonymous & secure
  • Blur your photos
  • 75 million members
Cons
  • A few fake profiles
  • More men than women
Pricing
  • 1000 credits for 25 cents a credit
  • 500 credits for 30 cents a credit
  • 100 credits for 49 cents a credit
Ashley Madison not only has a reputation as a cougar dating site but is also known as one of those cheating dating sites.

While some members are definitely keeping secrets and fooling around, other members might be swingers, wife-sharing couples, or into the polyamorous lifestyle.

In other words, it’s not cheating if the partner knows about it!

The “no questions” approach is precisely what many like about Ashley Madison, not to mention the anonymity the site provides.

It also helps that half the profiles you see are cougars and mature women over 40 who like to flirt with younger men.

Private galleries are unlockable, so you can invite your favorite matches to take a look at what you’re not wearing. You can even blur your public photos so that no one (except your crush) will ever recognize you!

We all have secrets, and Ashley Madison doesn’t reveal anything. It just brings everyone together!

3. Seeking - Best Cougar Dating Site for Wealthy Younger Guys

click to enlarge Best Cougar Dating Apps and Sites With Mature Women and Cubs (2024)
Pros
  • Lots of cougars looking for younger men
  • You might also find rich cougars
  • Background checks & verified profiles
  • 40 million members
Cons
  • Expensive lifestyle
  • Pricey website
Pricing
  • $15 for 3 months Introductory Rate
  • $109 monthly after special
  • $274.99 VIP Diamond Package
While many younger men have a hot older woman fantasy (you know cub versus cougar), not every younger man can afford romancing a cougar.

But not you, buddy. You’re making some cash now, and yet you still can’t stop thinking about older women, cougars, and living out your Mrs. Robinson fantasy.

Enter Seeking - the luxury dating site that brings together the rich and beautiful. You can easily find cougars on Seeking. After all, the site offers free premium memberships to women, and there’s a 4-1 female-to-male ratio.

You might even encounter some wealthy cougars seeking younger boy toys if you can afford the site’s membership.

Seeking also provides background checks, verified profiles, and video chat, just to make sure you’re speaking to the real deal. You don’t have to be a celebrity to enjoy cougar dating…

But having mad cash sure helps!

4. Elite Singles - Best Executive Level Cougar Dating Site

click to enlarge Best Cougar Dating Apps and Sites With Mature Women and Cubs (2024)
Pros
  • Find older women in their 40s & 50s
  • Executive & college-educated singles
  • Matches based on true compatibility
  • 12 million members
Cons
  • Limited free preview
  • Not for the “weak in wallet”
Pricing
  • $19.95/mo for 6 months
  • $29.95/mo for 3 months
  • $59.95/mo for 1 month
Maybe Elite Singles isn’t what you think about when you think of cougar dating. But where else can you find so many mature women in their 40s and 50s than the “executive branch?”

What many younger men don’t realize about Elite Singles is that it is BOTH a casual dating site and a serious relationship site.

Rest assured, there are plenty of cougars on Elite Singles just looking for a casual date. Maybe once you’re in your 40s and 50s and single again, you’ll understand why! Cougars are far more often about having fun with a striking younger man – not looking for a commitment.

In that respect, Elite Singles has many intelligent, outgoing, and confident older women who would love to be the “cougar” in the relationship.

True, you have to be young, successful, handsome, and making good money to fit in around here. But as you can suspect, once a cougar decides she likes you, she is more than willing to start the chase.

5. What's Your Price - Best Cougar Dating Apps for Mature Women

click to enlarge Best Cougar Dating Apps and Sites With Mature Women and Cubs (2024)
Pros
  • Get paid to be a cougar & go on one date
  • Full control over who you date
  • Average price of a winning bid is about $100
  • 5 million members
Cons
  • Smaller membership
  • Some annoying dudes
Pricing
  • 100 credits at 50 cents per credit
  • 500 credits at 30 cents per credit
  • 1000 credits at 25 cents per credit
Who can argue that one of the best ways to flirt with cougars is to bid on them at a public auction? Well, non-millionaires can’t really do that…

But they CAN join What’s Your Price and experience the joy of being bid on, getting free stuff, and being treated like a princess.

What’s Your Price lets you get paid just for going out on one date and seeing if any chemistry is there. It’s great for romantic younger men or younger women who love chasing cougars - especially since it’s not as expensive as the luxurious Seeking.com.

You also get full control over who you go out with, so no worries. Choose the cutest suitor and get paid to look beautiful.

Sweet deal!

6. Cougar Life - Best Cougar Dating Website for Cougar/Cub Dynamics

click to enlarge Best Cougar Dating Apps and Sites With Mature Women and Cubs (2024)
Pros
  • Explicitly cougar & cub matching
  • Private & public photos
  • Personal ads style
  • 7 million members
Cons
  • Smaller membership in comparison
  • App only
Pricing
  • $13.99 - Premium Credit Package
  • $99.99 for 3 months
  • $49.99 for 1 month
Whereas there are many cougar dating sites where you can find cougars in the wild, Cougar Life is a niche site that purposely matches cougars and “cubs” together.

The mature woman younger man dating app indulges in the fantasy rather than making it about a “serious relationship.”

This unique dynamic explains why Cougar Life is the most oft-mentioned dating app on the online forum site Reddit and other similar sites. Many cougars have expressed that the site feels “fetishistic,” meaning it’s so immersed in the cougar-cub dynamic it may be a turn-off to some.

Still, the average mature woman will tell you that of all the cougar dating sites out there, Cougar Life is their first go-to if they are actually looking for a hot young cub.

7. Zoosk - Best of the Cougar Dating Websites for Video Chat

click to enlarge Best Cougar Dating Apps and Sites With Mature Women and Cubs (2024)
Pros
  • Streaming video community
  • Works like virtual speed dating
  • Most users are over 40
  • 50 million members
Cons
  • Limited free preview
  • Competitive
Pricing
  • $10.83 a month for 6 months
  • $11.66 a month for 12 months
  • $13.32 a month for 3 months
Zoosk is one of the most exciting dating sites to meet cougars online, given that it has a welcoming video streaming community and most users are over 40 years old.

The older demographic only ensures that there are more cougars online, and they’re more available to charming younger men who love to be on camera.

If your preference is cougars, you can meet up for fun…but resisting her charms may prove tougher than you think!

8. Bumble - Best Free Cougar Dating Apps for Women

click to enlarge Best Cougar Dating Apps and Sites With Mature Women and Cubs (2024)
Pros
  • Woman sends the first message - more cougars!
  • Add platonic friends & business associates
  • Video chat
  • 50 million members
Cons
  • Limited swipes
  • No direct messaging
Pricing
  • $19.99 for 1 week
  • $39.99 for 1 month
  • $25.66/mo for 3 months
Bumble has always been the lady’s first alternative choice to Tinder. Whereas Tinder is male-dominated, Bumble requires women to make the first move.

Bumble also makes it easy to see who’s nearby, and the better profile you have, the more likely you will be approached by a cougar who will start the text conversation.

The BIZ and BFF modes are also a great idea for cougar dating because she may not be available now…but in six months, who knows?

9. Tinder - Best Cougar Dating Site to Meet an Out of Town Cougar

click to enlarge Best Cougar Dating Apps and Sites With Mature Women and Cubs (2024)
Pros
  • Cougar matches closest to your neighborhood
  • List your hashtag interests
  • Free mutual messaging
  • 75 million members
Cons
  • Tons of flakes/fakes
  • Limited swipes
Pricing
  • Tinder Plus - $4/mo for 6 months
  • Tinder Gold - $12.50/mo for 6 months
  • Tinder Platinum - $8.33/mo for 6 months
Tinder has a lot of hot cougars standing by, many of which are in your neighborhood for a brief time and then long gone - about 1000 miles away!

Is it just me, or is Tinder the best dating site to meet out-of-towners?

Tinder has a free version, and it is a lot of mindless fun to swipe random dates. If you want to meet cougars online for a one night stand, or more realistically, just to have a drink, it’s a fun dating app to use.

10. Match.com - Best of the Cougar Dating Sites for an Exact Match

click to enlarge Best Cougar Dating Apps and Sites With Mature Women and Cubs (2024)
Pros
  • Strong over 40 demographic
  • Find an “exact match” for your ideal cougar woman
  • Tons of search filtering options
  • 20 million members
Cons
  • 1990s era website
  • No video
Pricing
  • $12.50/mo for 12 months
  • $19.98/mo for 3 months
  • $29.95 for 1 month
Match.com is definitely not named as one of those cougar dating sites…but it just so happens to have a lot of mature women, single moms, and older women in their 30s, 40s, 50s, and 60s.

It also doesn’t discriminate against younger men who may want to sign up just to meet mature women.

While Match has one of the largest demographics for 40-60, it also has a nice mix of 20 and 30-year-olds who would love to be a mature woman admirer.

FAQs About Cougars & Older Women Dating Sites

Want to know how to meet older women? Read on for some cougar pointers.

What are the best cougar dating sites?

The best cougar dating sites are Adult Friend Finder and Ashley Madison, at least in terms of seeing results.

Not every so-called cougar site actually has a real mature woman ready to date you. You have to find a large community of members, all of whom may have an interest in cougar dating and exploring fantasies.

In that respect, Adult Friend Finder finishes first place with 90 million users and a number of chat rooms and forums for discussing popular or taboo fantasies.

Are there free cougar dating sites?

Free cougar dating sites tend to be mainstream rather than niche-related.

Adult Friend Finder is one of the most successful cougar dating sites, with 90 million users and a reputation for easy casual cougar dating.

However, Cougar Life and other online dating sites designed for cougar dating don’t have as many members, so your search for the perfect cougar partner could last months.

For more on dating MILFs and single moms, who might necessarily be cougars, read a report on hook up sites.

What should I know about older women dating?

Older woman dating, or mature cougar dating is a very particular dynamic that not everyone understands.

First, know that cougars are not lonely or thirsty for just anyone. They have high standards and specific traits they’re looking for. Once mature cougars find a “cub” that meets their expectations, they may be outgoing and assertive in reaching that cub’s attention.

The cougar usually admires the cub’s intelligence, confidence, and fun personality - not to mention his body!

Learning this dynamic is important, especially if you’re going to communicate on a cougar website and have just a few seconds to get a cougar’s attention.

When in doubt, check out BuzzFeed’s write-up on celebrity cougars who definitely get the attraction.

Where can I meet mature women?

You can probably meet a mature woman in the usual places - bars, clubs, or the occasional bookstore.

But let’s be honest - the most realistic scenario is that you will find cougars interested in dating on cougar dating apps.

Adult Friend Finder and Ashley Madison are two of the top cougar dating apps known for mature woman and younger man dating.

For more information on online dating sites designed for older women and older men, check out senior dating sites.

Conclusion - Cougar Online Dating Sites To Help You Find a Date

If you’re wondering where to find cougars, the most time-efficient answer is cougar dating sites.

Stop making small talk and start making plans to date in person and test the chemistry as soon as possible.

I found that Adult Friend Finder had the most active community of cougars, cubs, and everything in between. There were many women interested in dating younger men, not to mention younger women swinging with cougar couples.

Don’t take my word for it. Log into a cougar dating app and see for yourself how easy it is to find a mature date!

Cleveland Scene

1422 Euclid Avenue, Suite 730

Cleveland, OH 44115

