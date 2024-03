First Look - Cougar Dating Websites

10 Best Cougar Dating Sites for a Cougar Life, Reviewed

1. Adult Friend Finder - Best Cougar Dating Site Overall

NSFW casual sex community with cougars!

Forums & chat rooms for cougar-cubs

Most social media-friendly site

90 million members

Limited free preview

A few fake profiles

$19.95/mo for 12 months

$26.95/mo for 3 months

$39.95 for 1 month

2. Ashley Madison - Best Cougar Dating Site for Younger Men

Younger men chasing married mature women

Anonymous & secure

Blur your photos

75 million members

A few fake profiles

More men than women

1000 credits for 25 cents a credit

500 credits for 30 cents a credit

100 credits for 49 cents a credit

3. Seeking - Best Cougar Dating Site for Wealthy Younger Guys

Lots of cougars looking for younger men

You might also find rich cougars

Background checks & verified profiles

40 million members

Expensive lifestyle

Pricey website

$15 for 3 months Introductory Rate

$109 monthly after special

$274.99 VIP Diamond Package

4. Elite Singles - Best Executive Level Cougar Dating Site

Find older women in their 40s & 50s

Executive & college-educated singles

Matches based on true compatibility

12 million members

Limited free preview

Not for the “weak in wallet”

$19.95/mo for 6 months

$29.95/mo for 3 months

$59.95/mo for 1 month

5. What's Your Price - Best Cougar Dating Apps for Mature Women

Get paid to be a cougar & go on one date

Full control over who you date

Average price of a winning bid is about $100

5 million members

Smaller membership

Some annoying dudes

100 credits at 50 cents per credit

500 credits at 30 cents per credit

1000 credits at 25 cents per credit

6. Cougar Life - Best Cougar Dating Website for Cougar/Cub Dynamics

Explicitly cougar & cub matching

Private & public photos

Personal ads style

7 million members

Smaller membership in comparison

App only

$13.99 - Premium Credit Package

$99.99 for 3 months

$49.99 for 1 month

7. Zoosk - Best of the Cougar Dating Websites for Video Chat

Streaming video community

Works like virtual speed dating

Most users are over 40

50 million members

Limited free preview

Competitive

$10.83 a month for 6 months

$11.66 a month for 12 months

$13.32 a month for 3 months

8. Bumble - Best Free Cougar Dating Apps for Women

Woman sends the first message - more cougars!

Add platonic friends & business associates

Video chat

50 million members

Limited swipes

No direct messaging

$19.99 for 1 week

$39.99 for 1 month

$25.66/mo for 3 months

9. Tinder - Best Cougar Dating Site to Meet an Out of Town Cougar

Cougar matches closest to your neighborhood

List your hashtag interests

Free mutual messaging

75 million members

Tons of flakes/fakes

Limited swipes

Tinder Plus - $4/mo for 6 months

Tinder Gold - $12.50/mo for 6 months

Tinder Platinum - $8.33/mo for 6 months

10. Match.com - Best of the Cougar Dating Sites for an Exact Match

Strong over 40 demographic

Find an “exact match” for your ideal cougar woman

Tons of search filtering options

20 million members

1990s era website

No video

$12.50/mo for 12 months

$19.98/mo for 3 months

$29.95 for 1 month

FAQs About Cougars & Older Women Dating Sites

What are the best cougar dating sites?

Are there free cougar dating sites?

What should I know about older women dating?

Where can I meet mature women?

Conclusion - Cougar Online Dating Sites To Help You Find a Date

Cougars are typically women in their 40s and 50s who have eyes for younger men, perhaps in their 20s. While cougars can be forward in approaching men, they’re sometimes hard to find, which explains the popularity of cougar dating sites.Why wait to bewhen you can just use a dating site and make a great cougar-baiting profile?That’s why I decided to list and review thethat actually work. While I’m sure there are dozens of sites like HotCougarMomDates or whatever, I happen to thinkBut the cougar sites I’m reviewing will get you some good conversation - and who knows? Maybe you’ll get a lot more by the end of the night!When it comes to dating cougars, casual is better. And keeping things casual and sexy is where Adult Friend Finder excels.Adult Friend Finder is not necessarily a cougar dating site, but it has a huge member base and, as far as I’m concerned, the biggest number of “real people” wThe reputation of AFF precedes it, and everyone knows this is the most popular site to join if you’re interested in a casual date.You will find manyto date here, some of whom are single, married, or in poly or swinging relationships. It helps to draw closer to the adult community by adding friends, commenting on photos, or discussing sexual topics in theCougars andis actually a topic that comes up quite a bit among members.So join the discussion, and don’t forget to post photos on your profile so the cougars can have something to munch on.Ashley Madison not only has a reputation as a cougar dating site but is also known as one of thoseWhile some members are definitely keeping secrets and fooling around, other members might be swingers,, or into theIn other words, it’s not cheating if the partner knows about it!The “no questions” approach is precisely what many like about Ashley Madison, not to mention thethe site provides.It also helps that half the profiles you see are cougars and mature women over 40 who like to flirt with younger men.Private galleries are unlockable, so you can invite your favorite matches to take a look at what you’re not wearing. You can evenso that no one (except your crush) will ever recognize you!We all have secrets, and Ashley Madison doesn’t reveal anything. It just brings everyone together!While many younger men have a hot older woman fantasy (you know cub versus cougar), not every younger man can afford romancing a cougar.But not you, buddy. You’re making some cash now, and yet you still can’t stop thinking about, and living out yourEnter Seeking - the luxury dating site that brings together the rich and beautiful. You can easily find cougars on Seeking. After all, the site offers free premium memberships to women, and there’s aYou might even encounter some wealthy cougars seeking younger boy toys if you can afford the site’s membership.Seeking also provides background checks, verified profiles, and video chat, just to make sure you’re speaking to the real deal. You don’t have to be a celebrity to enjoy cougar dating…But having mad cash sure helps!Maybe Elite Singles isn’t what you think about when you think of cougar dating. But where else can you find so many mature women in their 40s and 50s than the “?”What many younger men don’t realize about Elite Singles is that it is BOTH a casual dating site and a serious relationship site.Rest assured, there are plenty of cougars on Elite Singles just looking for a casual date. Maybe once you’re in yourand single again, you’ll understand why! Cougars are far more often about having fun with a striking younger man – not looking for a commitment.In that respect, Elite Singles has manywho would love to be the “cougar” in the relationship.True, you have to be young, successful, handsome, and making good money to fit in around here. But as you can suspect, once a cougar decides she likes you, she is more than willing to start the chase.Who can argue that one of the best ways to flirt with cougars is to bid on them at a? Well, non-millionaires can’t really do that…But they CAN join What’s Your Price and experience the joy of being bid on, getting free stuff, and being treated like a princess.What’s Your Price lets you get paid just for going out on one date and seeing if any chemistry is there. It’s great for romanticwho love chasing cougars - especially since it’s not as expensive as the luxurious Seeking.com.You also get full control over who you go out with, so no worries. Choose the cutest suitor and get paid to look beautiful.Sweet deal!Whereas there are many cougar dating sites where you can find cougars in the wild, Cougar Life is a niche site that purposelyThe mature woman younger man dating app indulges in the fantasy rather than making it about a “serious relationship.”This unique dynamic explains why Cougar Life is the most oft-mentioned dating app on the online forum site Reddit and other similar sites. Many cougars have expressed that the site feels “fetishistic,” meaning it’s so immersed in the cougar-cub dynamic it may be a turn-off to some.Still, the average mature woman will tell you that of all the cougar dating sites out there, Cougar Life is their first go-to if they are actually looking for aZoosk is one of the most exciting dating sites to meet cougars online, given that it has a welcomingand mostThe older demographic only ensures that there are, and they’re more available to charming younger men who love to be on camera.If your preference is cougars, you can meet up for fun…but resisting her charms may prove tougher than you think!Bumble has always been the lady’s first alternative choice to Tinder. Whereas Tinder is male-dominated, Bumble requiresBumble also makes it easy to see who’s nearby, and the better profile you have, the more likely you will bewho will start the text conversation.Theare also a great idea for cougar dating because she may not be available now…but in six months, who knows?Tinder has a lot of hot cougars standing by, many of which are in your neighborhood for a brief time and then long gone - about 1000 miles away!Is it just me, or is Tinder the best dating site toTinder has a free version, and it is a lot of mindless fun to swipe random dates. If you want to meet cougars online for a, or more realistically, just to have a drink, it’s a fun dating app to use.Match.com is definitely not named as one of those cougar dating sites…but it just so happens to have a lot of mature women, single moms, and older women in theirIt also doesn’t discriminate against younger men who may want to sign up just to meet mature women.While Match has one of the largest demographics for 40-60, it also has a nice mix of 20 and 30-year-olds who would love to be a mature woman admirer.Want to know how to meet older women? Read on for some cougar pointers.The best cougar dating sites are Adult Friend Finder and Ashley Madison, at least in terms of seeing results.Not every so-called cougar site actually has a real mature woman ready to date you. You have to find a, all of whom may have an interest in cougar dating and exploring fantasies.In that respect,finishes first place with 90 million users and a number of chat rooms and forums for discussing popular or taboo fantasies.Free cougar dating sites tend to be mainstream rather than niche-related.Adult Friend Finder is one of the most successful cougar dating sites, withand a reputation for easy casual cougar dating.However, Cougar Life and other online dating sites designed for cougar dating don’t have as many members, so your search for the perfect cougar partner could last months.For more on dating MILFs and single moms, who might necessarily be cougars, read a report onOlder woman dating, or mature cougar dating is a very particular dynamic that not everyone understands.First, know that cougars are not lonely or thirsty for just anyone. They have high standards and specific traits they’re looking for. Oncethat meets their expectations, they may be outgoing and assertive in reaching that cub’s attention.The cougar usually admires the cub’s intelligence, confidence, and fun personality - not to mention his body!Learning this dynamic is important, especially if you’re going to communicate on a cougar website and have just a few seconds toWhen in doubt, check out BuzzFeed’s write-up on celebrity cougars who definitely get the attraction.You can probably meet a mature woman in the usual places - bars, clubs, or the occasional bookstore.But let’s be honest - the most realistic scenario is that you will find cougars interested in dating on cougar dating apps.Adult Friend Finder andare two of the top cougar dating apps known for mature woman and younger man dating.For more information on online dating sites designed for older women and older men, check out senior dating sites.If you’re wondering where to find cougars, the most time-efficient answer is cougar dating sites.Stop making small talk andto date in person and test the chemistry as soon as possible.I found thathad the most active community of cougars, cubs, and everything in between. There were many, not to mention younger women swinging with cougar couples.Don’t take my word for it. Log into a cougar dating app and see for yourself how easy it is to find a mature date!