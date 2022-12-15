21 Best Hookup Apps For Singles, Couples, College Students & More

Want to avoid a hookup app with catfish users and people going on and on about their pets? We've all been there, and no one wants to waste time (and money) when looking for casual flings.

But fret not—there are hookup apps that cut to the (sexy) chase.

We’re here to bring you the 21 best hookup apps based on success rate, membership base, and user reviews.

Best Hookup Apps of 2023

The best hookup apps on our list deserve their spot here for a simple reason—they work. They have lively membership bases, commendable success rates, and overwhelmingly positive reviews.

Impatient? Here’s a quick look at the top 10 before we dive in:

Ashley Madison - Best hookup app overall AdultFriendFinder - Great for couples WhatsYourPrice - Best for sugar relationships Alt.com - “Alternative” hookups Tinder - 67 million users PURE - Profile self-destructs in 1 hour Hinge - Great for LGBTQ+ users Reddit R4R - 100% free hookup option Bumble - Safest hookup app for Women FetLife - Fetish-based hookup app

1. Ashley Madison - Best Hookup App Overall

Pros

100% free for women

Discretion is a top priority

App can be disguised

No ads on the free version

Quickly removes fake profiles

Cons

Chatting is expensive

Pricing

Ashley Madison is one of the best free hookup apps for all women looking for casual hookups as they get free membership. That's just one of the reasons it topped our list.

As for men, they pay via a credit system, which can be kinda complicated and expensive since you need to pay for messages.

Here’s how much credits cost:

Basic plan - 100 credits for $59

100 credits for $59 Classic plan - 500 credits for $169

500 credits for $169 Elite plan - 1,000 credits for $289

Site Review

Ashley Madison is all about discreet casual encounters—after all, it was originally made for married people, though the site is somewhat trying to rebrand itself as “discreet dating” these days.

Guaranteed discretion, face-blurring tools, and an app that can be disguised as anything else make Ashley Madison perfect for people with sensitive jobs. Or just anyone who wants their one-night stands to remain private.

Hop over to Ashley Madison to meet your secret lover

2. AdultFriendFinder - One of the Best Hookup Apps for Couples

Pros

No site-created profiles & bots

60 million active users a month

Great for couples and threesomes

Kink-friendly

Live video chat

Cons

Free accounts can’t message

Lots of ads on the free version

Pricing

There's a free account option on AdultFriend Finder, but it's not the best way to use the website, as free accounts have limited features. Oh, and there are tons of annoying ads.

The best way to go is to subscribe.

1 month - $39.95

- $39.95 3 months - $26.95 a month, $80.85 total

- $26.95 a month, $80.85 total 12 months - $19.95 a month, $239.40 total

Site Review

AdultFriendFinder is one of the best hookup apps for couples and singles looking for threesomes. But it's not all about threesomes—the site and members are incredibly sex-positive and kink-friendly.

Okay, it’s technically the mobile version of a website (not an app) but you can still use it on your phone, so we’re going to count this one!

And with 60 million active users a month, it’s easy to find someone who’s open-minded and into whatever you’re into.

Join AdultFriendFinder, one of the best hookup apps for couples

3. WhatsYourPrice - Best Hookup App for Sugar Dating

Pros

Free for women

Centered around sugar dating

Sugar babies set their prices

Cons

Not for everyone

No mobile app

Pricing

WhatsYourPrice runs on credits men buy to pay to message women or send them virtual gifts.

100 credits - $50, $0.50 per credit

- $50, $0.50 per credit 500 credits - $150, $0.30 per credit

- $150, $0.30 per credit 1000 credits - $250, $0.25 per credit

Site Review

WhatsYourPrice is the place to be if you’re out for those sweet sugary encounters. It’s one of the most popular hookup apps for college students looking for some sweet loving and financial support from established men.

Start a sugary affair on WhatsYourPrice

4. Alt.com - Best for “Alternative” Hookups

Pros

Find someone who shares your sexual interests

Learn of local community gatherings

Free live adult webcams

Free video chats

Cons

Some fake profiles

Rudimentary website design

Pricing

Alt.com is a subscription-based hookup app. There are 2 types of membership plans: silver and gold.

Silver Membership

1 month - $19.95

- $19.95 3 months - $11.99 a month, $35.97 total

- $11.99 a month, $35.97 total 12 months - $8.33 a month, $99.97 total

Gold Membership

1 month - $29.95

- $29.95 3 months - $19.99 a month, $59.97 total

- $19.99 a month, $59.97 total 12 months - $12.50 a month, $149.97 total

Site Review

If you know what you want, and what you want is some pleasure through pain, Alt.com is where you should go. If you don’t mind the site’s simple design, it's one of the best apps to hook up with local fetish fans of all shapes and sizes.

It’s also one of the best hookup apps for couples looking for other couples for some good times, if you know what we mean.

Get on Alt.com for some kinky hookups

RELATED: Best Cam Sites of 2023

5. Tinder - Most Popular Hookup App

Pros

Free to use

Large user base

LGBTQ+-friendly

Easy-to-use swipe-style

Cons

No filtered search

Male users often face rejections

Pricing

Tinder is one of the best free hookup apps, and you can totally stay a free account and still enjoy most of the benefits. Most people do, and they love it. But you can subscribe and improve your experience.

Silver Membership

1 month - $19.95

- $19.95 3 months - $11.99 a month, $35.97 total

- $11.99 a month, $35.97 total 12 months - $8.33 a month, $99.97 total

Gold Membership

1 month - $29.95

- $29.95 3 months - $19.99 a month, $59.97 total

- $19.99 a month, $59.97 total 12 months - $12.50 a month, $149.97 total

Site Review

Tinder may not be the first hookup app, but it's certainly the most popular, which means you get many options. There are no detailed questionnaires, profiles, or search options, but its swipe style makes the app really easy to use.

However, this infamous hookup app is SO oversaturated that male users often end up being rejected unless they’re Johnny Depp.

Try your luck at Tinder today

6. PURE - Profile Self-Destructs in 1 hour

Pros

Free for women

Unlimited free messages

Only one photo needed

No downloading of photos and videos

Quick matches with 1h time limit

Cons

Local area only

Some may not like the 1h time limit

Pricing

Pure is free for women, while men can choose from the following subscription plans:

1 week - $14.99

1 month - $29.99

3 months - $19.66 a month, $58.98 total

12 months - $6.30 a month, $75.60 total

Site Review

If you're big on privacy and discretion, Pure is the hookup app for you. Not only does it allow you to upload only 1 photo, but also other members can't download the photos or videos you send them.

This will allow for absolute anonymity, and no one will ever know you were on the app.

There’s a 1-hour time limit which basically means you post what you’re looking for and get offers right away.

You won’t waste time with this app.

Get on Pure for a quick local hookup

7. Hinge - Best for Ongoing Hookups

Pros

Unlimited free messages

Great matching system

Popular among college students

Video verification

Cons

You can only interact with daily matches for free

Only 10 daily matches

Pricing

Hinge has a decent free version that gives you unlimited messaging within your suggested daily matches. You get 10 matches a day, but if that’s not enough, you can subscribe to one of their plans.

1 month - $29.99

3 months - $19.99 a month, $59.99 total

6 months - $14.99 a month, $89.99 total

Site Review

Hinge is the up-and-coming hookup app and where you’ll want to be in 2023. Funnily enough, it was designed as the ultimate app for meeting your soulmate, but it ended up being one of the best hookup apps for college students and gen Z in general.

Join Hinge to see why it’s one of the best hookup apps for college students

8. Reddit R4R - Best Free Hookup App

Pros

Completely free

Anonymous

All kinds of hookups

Local & worldwide

Cons

No one to weed out the creeps

Pricing

Reddit R4R has the upper hand on every other hookup app, as it's completely free.

Site Review

Reddit R4R, which stands for 'Redditor for Redditor,' is the place for you if you're on the lookout for the best free hookup apps. There are subreddits for various areas that work like local hookup apps.

The downside is that there's no one to weed out all the creeps, so you have to watch out for yourself.

But Reddit R4R is a great place to meet local singles or singles in any other part of the country (or world) you’re visiting. Just be careful about who you meet!

Head over to Reddit R4R to find your next hookup

9. Bumble - Safe Hookup App for Women

Pros

Free messaging

Women message first

Almost equal gender ratio

Video chat

Cons

Only 24 hours to start talking

Pricing

Bumble works just fine as a free hookup app, but you can always subscribe and get more out of it, like the incognito mode or an extension to the 24-hour limit to start the convo.

Bumble Boost

1 week - $8.99

1 month - $16.99

3 months - $11.33 a month, $33.99 total

6 months - $9.16 a month, $54.99 total

Bumble Premium

1 week - $19.99

1 month - $39.99

3 months - $25.66 a month, $76.99 total

Lifetime - $229.99

Site Review

You must have heard someone say that Bumble is the new Tinder. And that pretty much sums it up—an easy-to-use, swipe-style hookup app.

Fun fact: Bumble was even created by a female former Tinder employee!

The key difference is that women control the game here, which makes the whole app safe for women, and they love it. Women have to message men first in this hookup app, helping female users to stop being flooded by messages.

Check out what Bumble has to offer

10. FetLife - Best Hookup App for Kinks

Pros

Free messaging

Affordable subscription

Easy to find someone who shares your kink

Works kinda like a social media

Video calls

Cons

Only paid members can browse all videos

More men than women

Pricing

FetLife's free version is pretty good—you can see all the profiles and message anyone. If you want to go the extra mile and upgrade to a paid membership, you'll get to see all the adult videos.

It will set you back $5 a month, and it's paid bi-annually.

Site Review

Whatever your kink and however weird or unique it may seem to you, you won’t be alone on FetLife. It offers kinksters more than just a hookup app—it gives them a community where they can hang out and meet each other.

Jump to FetLife to find someone who shares your kink

11. Feeld - Best for Open-Minded Couples

Pros

Open relationships

LGBTQ+ friendly

Free messaging for all

Open-minded membership base

Fast removal of fake accounts

Cons

You need to sync it with Facebook

No desktop version

Pricing

You can choose to upgrade to Majestic membership, and you’ll have the following options:

1 month - $11.99

3 months - $8 a month, $23.99 total

Site Review

If you’re looking for a place that celebrates all sexual identities and genders, Feeld is one of the best gay hookup apps. It’s an overall open-minded bunch of folks on a quest for like-minded people for sexual adventures.

Go straight to Feeld to spice up your sex life

12. DOWN - Best Hookup App for Casual Dating

Pros

Hookups & dating

Free messaging

Hide your profile from Facebook friends

10 daily picks

Cons

You need to link your Facebook profile

Small user base

Pricing

With Down's free version, you get unlimited messaging between the 10 daily picks. A paid subscription will get you 15 more daily picks and cost you $19.99 a month.

Site Review

If you don't mind the relatively small user base (10,000,000 worldwide users), you'll find Down a bustling app great for 'keeping your options open.' You can use it for both one-night stands and dating—you choose straight up when contacting someone.

Go straight to Down to see who’s down

13. Hook Up Dating HUD - Most Transparent Hookups

Pros

Free messages between matches

See bedroom turn-ons on the profile

Scrolling instead of swiping

Safety badges for STDI-free folks

Very few fake profiles

Cons

Still not fully gender-friendly

Slow app

Pricing

Paid membership lets you get better search options and see and message whomever you want.

1 month - $24.99

3 months - $16.66 a month, $49.99 total

6 months - $11.67 a month, $69.99 total

12 months - $16.67 a month, $199.99 total

Site Review

There’s nothing better than cutting straight to the chase when you’re looking for a one-night stand, and HUD will let you do just that.

You’ll know someone’s turn-ons and turn-offs in the bedroom by checking their Bedroom section.

Those who get tested and come up clean get a special safety badge, which is also good to know. The search bar still doesn't honor all genders, but you can just select 'either' if you like them all.

Head to HUD for straightforward hookups

14. Zoosk - One of the Best Hookup Apps for College Students

Pros

Good male-to-female ratio

Most popular app on the Apple store

Suggested matches based on preferences

Ability to pause account

Cons

You need to subscribe to use functionally

Bisexuals need two accounts

Pricing

1 month - $29.99

3 months -$20 a month, $59.99 total

6 months - $12.50 a month, $75.99 total

12 months - $12.50 a month, $149 total

Site Review

Zoosk is one of the popular hookup apps for college students—you know, those people who don’t always know what they’re looking for. Here, you can find anything from one-night stands to situationships to serious relationships.

Over 3 million messages sent daily make Zoosk a pretty vibrant app, but you would need to subscribe to get in on that messaging action.

Check out Zoosk to see why it’s one of the best local hookup apps

15. POF - One of the OG Local Hookup Apps

Pros

Great free version

Messaging anyone is free

90+ million worldwide users

Also good for friendships

Cons

Some fake profiles

Pricing

The free version rocks, but the experience becomes better when you subscribe.

3 months - $20 a month, $59.99 total

6 months - $15 a month, $89.99 total

12 months - $10 a month, $119.99 total

Site Review

Did you know that Bravo Network’s Patty Stanger met her ex-husband on POF? If you don’t know who that is, she’s the Millionaire Matchmaker from 2010s Television.

So yeah… a famous matchmaker found her match here.

It’s got a large membership base that may make things a little bit too competitive due to plenty of options (or fish). An unexpected positive is that it also works for extending social circles.

Head to POF to see who’s down

16. CoffeeMeetsBagel - One of the Best Apps to Hook Up for Straight Men

Pros

Free messaging

More women than men

Easier to set up a date

Women are more responsive

Cons

No video chat

Only a few daily matches

Pricing

If you want to interact with more people than the 21 daily matches (or Bagels) you get, you would need to choose one of their subscription plans.

1 month - $34.99

3 months - $25 a month, $74.99 total

6 months - $20 a month, $119.99 total

12 months - $15 a month, $179.99 total

Site Review

If you’re a man tired of dead profiles and hookup apps where there are more men than women, you should check out CoffeeMeetsBagel.

Women there are really responsive, and it’s easy to set up a date.

Get your sex life going with CoffeeMeetsBagel

17. OkCupid - One of the Best Free Hookup Apps

Pros

Most features are free

Long-standing platform

Dating and hookups

LGBTQ+ friendly

Cons

Some don’t like the ‘not corny’ questions

Subscription prices keep rising

Pricing

A-List Basic Plan

6 months for $4.95/month

3 months for $7.95/month

1 month for $9.95/month

A-List Premium Plan

6 months for $19.90/month

3 months for $22.90/month

1 month for $24.90/month

Site Review

What started as a free hookup platform turned into an app that keeps raising fees but still offers most of its features for free.

It’s one of the local hookup apps where leftists hang out, hook up, and find relationships.

But, even some of them mind the emphasis on “wokeness” and too many such kinds of questions on the questionnaire. On the other hand, if social issues are important to you when looking for a hookup, you’ll know where your match stands on them.

Join OkCupid for some casual dating

18. Grindr - Best Hookup App for Gay Men

Pros

All-male users

Everyone’s down

Free messages

Affordable subscriptions

Location-based matches

Cons

Some jerks

Privacy is not guaranteed

Pricing

You can chat and get dates for free. Upgrading to Grindr Xtra lets you not see the annoying ads and contact and chat with anyone globally.

1 month - $9.99

3 months - $6.99 a month, $20.97 total

6 months - $4.99 a month, $29.94 total

12 months - $3.99 a month, $47.88 total

Site Review

If you're a gay guy, Grindr is where you want to be as it's like a Mecca of gay men's dating, and everyone there is down.

There are some jerks here and there, and you should be careful if you're still not completely open, but it's still one of the best gay hookup apps that’s also inclusive of the wider queer community.

Head over to Grindr to see who’s down

19. HER - One of the Best Gay Hookup Apps for Queer Women

Pros

4+ million users identify as LGBTQ+

Kinda like a social media site

Hookups & dating

Can expand your social circle

Cons

Signing up via Facebook and Instagram only

You can only message friends and matches

Pricing

HER’s core features are free to all members. Paid membership gets you cool features like seeing who liked you, unlimited swipes, and changing location.

1 month - $14.99

6 months - $10 monthly

12 months - $7.50 monthly

Site Review

HER is one of the best gay hookup apps for queer women as it was made for queer women by queer women and people.

It’s just what you need if you’re a queer woman tired of men on hookup apps. HER also works as a social media, where you can hang out with other queer women and expand your social circles by taking part in local events and meet-ups in your area.

Go to HER to connect with other queer women

20. Searching for Singles - Best Hookup App for Luddites!

Pros

Live chat

Easy to use

Well-established site

No time-consuming questionnaires

Cons

No identity verification

Can’t report fake profiles

Pricing

There are credits and monthly subscription plans.

Credits:

5 credits - $4.99

10 credits - $14.99

25 credits - $34.99

50 credits - $64.99

100 credits - $119.99

200 credits - $199.99

Monthly subscription plans:

Silver - $12.95 a month, billed monthly

Gold - $10.95 a month, billed quarterly

Platinum - $8.95 a month, billed semi-annually

Site Review

Searching For Singles doesn’t beat around the bush when it comes to hooking up. There are no long questionnaires or detailed profiles, just a straightforward and easy-to-navigate interface and matching process.

It’s a great option for those who just want to find someone who’s down fast and don’t want to bother with much else.

Sign up to Searching for Singles to meet local singles

21. eHarmony - Best Hookup App for Possible Relationships

Pros

High success rate

High-quality members

Detailed profiles

Video dating

Equal balance of men and women

Cons

More expensive than others

Unresponsive customer support

Pricing

6 months - $65.90 a month, $395.40 total

12 months - $45.90 a month, $550.80 total

24 months - $35.90 a month, $961.60 total

Site Review

If you are looking for something more serious, you should go with eHarmony.

After all, over 2 million people have found love there—maybe you will, too.

The app has a great matching system that will show you how compatible you are with possible matches. But, you would have to subscribe to message other users and get the most out of the experience.

Head to eHarmony in the quest for your true love

5 Green Flags to Look For In Hookup Apps

Many people refrain from joining hookup apps for fear of scammers lurking there or the entire scheme being a scam. Both exist, so the fears aren't unfounded.

Nevertheless, legit hookup apps exist, too, and they can be a very convenient way to get laid.

1. They’re Serious About Safety

Any respectable hookup app protects the safety and privacy of its users and their personal information. Since that’s a big deal, many will tell you how they ensure their user safety and privacy right on their websites.

2. Their Customer Support Is Responsive

Hookup apps that are serious about their business will have customer support and multiple ways of reaching it to make sure their clients are happy. Passing fads and scams don’t care about that part—they’re only after your money.

There’s a big difference between the two!

3. Online User Reviews Are Mostly Good

If the hookup app didn’t come as a recommendation from a trusted source or isn’t as widely popular as Tinder, be sure to check out their online reviews.

It’s true that even the best apps to hook up have bad reviews.

But if there are multiple bad reviews complaining about weird charges and the inability to get that money back, that's a big red flag. Avoid.

4. They Do Their Best to Remove Fake Profiles

We all love active and popular hookup apps. You know who else loves them? Scammers! They’re great for their shady businesses and scams. Even the best apps to hook up will have some scammers and catfishes.

But what sets good hookup apps apart from bad ones is how they deal with them.

Good hookup apps will let you report suspicious profiles. They will have systems in place to effectively remove all the scammers, catfishes, and even dead profiles.

5. Your Gut Knows Best

The last piece of advice is a simple one, yet oftentimes most effective. If something feels off to you, even though you can't wrap your head around it, don't join.

There are plenty of amazing hookup apps out there that actually work, so just choose another one.

FAQs on the Best Hookup Apps

Before we wrap it up, we’ll answer some questions about hookup apps that often pop up online.

What Does “Hooking Up” Mean?

Hooking up means connecting with someone for the purpose of having sex. It’s essentially the same as a one night stand.

Do Hookup Apps Really Work?

Yes, hookup apps really work. As in, they can be an easy and fast way to meet people who are “down”. Your best bet is to go with apps like Adult Friend Finder which are designed specifically with hookups in mind.

What Is the Most Active Hookup App?

Tinder is the most active hookup app as it’s the most popular one, with the largest user base of over 70 million.

However, this large number of users makes the app very competitive, especially for men.

How Do I Initiate a Hookup via Online Dating Apps?

Here are some ways to initiate a hookup via online dating apps:

Ask about something specific on their profile

Ask open-ended questions

Share something connected to their interests

Ask them what they’re looking for

Give unique compliments

What Is the Most Popular Hookup App?

Tinder is the most popular hookup app, with over 70 million users.

Which Dating App Is Best for Beginners?

Tinder, OkCupid, and Bumble are the best dating apps for beginners.

What Is the Best Free Dating App?

OkCupid is the best free dating app. While there's an option for paid membership, their core features are free, and the free version is enough for most people.

What Is the Difference Between a Dating App and a Hookup App?

A dating app is more focused on dating and building a relationship while hookup apps are for casual sexual encounters.

The Best Hookup Apps: The Takeaway

If you’re on the lookout for a hookup app that will make finding people for one-night stands easy, fast, and discreet, you can’t go wrong with Ashley Madison.

It’s one of the best free hookup apps for women as they get free membership.

And if you're a woman who would prefer women, you should check out HER. Straight men, on the other hand, would enjoy CoffeeMeetsBagel as there are many women, and messaging is free. AdultFriendFinder is one of the best hookup apps for couples looking for a ménage à trois.

And there's no better place for a gay man than Grindr, one of the best gay hookup apps, that's for sure.

There you have it—the best apps to hook up based on what you’re looking for, as promised. Now all you need to do is pick the one that’s best for you and get ready for hookups that will spice up your life.