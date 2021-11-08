10 Best Dating Sites in Canada: Free Canadian Dating Apps for Single Women and Men

If you’re a Canadian looking for love, you might feel like there are not enough options when searching for a partner. However, a lot of online dating websites and apps provide you with the unique opportunity to find other singles without even leaving the house. In this post we take a look at all of the platforms available to people in Canada.



To sweeten the deal even more, the websites and apps mentioned in this list are completely free to use. You can get started today and begin matching with people who share the same interests and passions as you. Keep in mind that for most of these sites, paid adds on are optional. You’re not required to spend anything to use the services mentioned here, however in many cases, a small payment can improve the experience you receive as a result.

EHarmony is advertised as the website that is free to use, but also the one that is used by those looking for a long-lasting relationship. They boast a huge userbase and have helped millions of couples to start something truly special. According to their website, a new couple is created every 14 minutes through the use of specialist matchmaking services. Join EHarmony within your browser or download their app to receive matches on the go.

With a great ratio of positive reviews on TrustPilot and on the app stores for both Android and IOS, it’s clear that users are having a positive overall experience with EHarmony. Many of these reviews talk about how easy it is sign up and get started, while others share information about how a relationship was started with the site. The authority of EHarmony, their regular advertising campaigns and an optimal service all come together to provide a revolutionary platform that singles can use to find love.

Advantages Of EHarmony: As the site frequently advertises, a steady stream of a new users are signing up. The app is also very straight forward, easy to use and requires little time to get started.

Disadvantages Of EHarmony: Some people have said that the communication methods available are perhaps a bit limited at times, or that they get matched with people that have been inactive for a while.

This website has a focus on singles that have a high level of education. If you’re looking for a good conversation that doesn’t revolve around the usual “Hi, how are you?”, Elite Singles could be a website to add to your list of dating websites. When delving more into the statistics of the website, over 80% of users have an above average IQ and an even higher percentage are looking for a serious, long-term relationship.

Besides just having an intelligent base of singles, their matchmaking system is also incredibly clever. Their services are constantly being tweaked and adapted for a higher success rate. Elite Singles make sure that you only match with users that are active, meaning you are far more likely to get a response and start a meaningful conversation. They understand that finding someone with similar interests and preferences is key to forming a relationship that stands the test of time.

Advantages Of Elite Singles: Good quality conversations that flow naturally. Adaptive matchmaking system that helps to ensure you match with someone that matches your preferences.

Disadvantages Of Elite Singles: Free plan can sometimes be too limiting, but still allows you to match and talk to other singles. Their membership can be on the pricey side if you don’t plan on subscribing to their services for multiple months.

Let’s take a look at the company that created the millionaire dating niche, Millionaire Match. Their main aim is to match wealthy individuals to either attractive singles or someone who is similarly as successful as them. This website is also focused on creating relationships that last, with a majority of users keen to find someone to share and build a future with.

Users that make over $200k a year can sign up to find attractive singles that are both local and share the same interests as them. This provides a luxurious and VIP feel to the entire experience. Everything on their website is safe and secure, which includes all of the information you share during the sign-up process. In addition to this, you can receive expert advice from a member of their team, which can cover profile changes or conversation tips. If you’re a wealthy or good-looking single, you will be highly valued and treated well on Millionaire Match.

Advantages Of Millionaire Match: Find someone who values you for your personality and not what you have. Luxury feel to this website that will value you throughout your stay. Their team are also incredibly friendly and willing to help however they can.

Disadvantages Of Millionaire Match: As this is a site primarily for the wealthy, it’s recommended that you upgrade from a free plan. Keep in mind that this is not required, however.

Senior Match is dedicated to over 50s that are looking to find a relationship. However, what makes this website stand out from others is that this relationship doesn’t solely revolve around finding love, but incorporates other aspects too. Whether that be a travel companion, someone to explore hobbies with or simply someone to share those all-important moments with. Senior Match does not limit the opportunities you can find by using their platform.

By not allowing anyone under the age of 40 to sign up, their age range is kept consistent and as a result, the interests of users tend to be similar. The company running the website have been in the dating industry for over 20 years and this experience certainly helps the matchmaking system in place. It is also very easy to get started on the website, providing that you have verified all of your information. Select your interests and intentions, before browsing and contacting other singles!

Advantages Of Senior Match: A similar age range for all users eliminates the boundaries that can be found on other dating sites. Sign up process is quick and easy, as is the process of finding someone to talk to.

Disadvantages Of Senior Match: As they allow you to use the website to look for more than love, the intentions of your match can sometimes be unclear at first.

Silver Singles is similar to Senior Match in many ways, however the process of signing up is a little lengthier. If you have a few minutes to sit down and take their personality test when creating an account, you can benefit from matches that are highly tailored to your preferences. The answers you give during the initial test are used to find singles that have similar interests and plans for the future, meaning that each connection is more likely to lead to success.

Their website is limited to finding love, so you know the intention of users immediately. You can also find members exclusively within a set distance from your location, removing the need to worry about how far away your match is. The Silver Singles team can also help you to customize your dating profile, using their experience to create a biography and gallery that can lead to more connections.

Advantages Of Silver Singles: Exclusively for individuals over the age of 50. Helpful team and a refined matchmaking system that has been proven to work.

Disadvantages Of Silver Singles: The sign-up process can be long, but this could certainly be a worthwhile investment of time in exchange for better quality conversations.

Are you looking to start a relationship with someone who shares the same passion for religion as you? Christian Mingle could be the place to start your search if this is the case. Again, this website focuses on starting relationships that last and only people looking for something serious should sign up. These relationships are God-Centred, reserved for those with a dedication to faith.

While this website advertises relationships built on faith, there should obviously be a mutual love and deeper connection between the two individuals. To ensure this is the case, you will be asked a few questions when joining the website. All of your answers are kept confidential, with Christian Mingle putting a huge emphasis on security. To further this, they have a section of their website dedicated to the safety of users, which everyone is advised to read before they begin searching for that special someone.

Advantages Of Christian Mingle: All matches will almost certainly share your beliefs. People on their website tend to be looking for long-term, serious relationships.

Disadvantages Of Christian Mingle: It clearly states at the bottom of their website that no background checks are performed on users. Sadly, you may have to perform your own checks to ensure you’re speaking to someone genuine.

7. Interracial Match

A dating platform that was designed to be used on your phone; Interracial Match is a unique website and app that has been around since 2001. They are the original interracial dating website and have helped to start thousands of successful relationships. In addition to being the first to establish in their niche, they also provide a variety of useful services for finding the perfect match. Interracial Mingle use specialist software and manual methods to verify each members information, as well as offering 24/7 support to all of their users.

On their website, you can see success stories from individuals they’ve connected in the past. Many of these stories come from couples that are now happily married. If you’d like to read more of these sentiments, they have a whole page dedicated to sharing the success of others. These comments are backed up by a large portfolio of reviews on the app store, an overwhelming amount of these being positive.

Advantages Of Interracial Match: A range of features to help you find a suitable match. The staff offer a high level of customer support whenever you need it. Their multiple success stories are also very inspiring, if you have time to read through them all.

Disadvantages Of Interracial Match: There are so many filters to choose from, you can end up restricting your search without even realizing it.

J Date is another dating platform that is dedicated to those who have strong faith. This website is for Jewish singles looking to find someone who shares their religious views. It is run by the same company as Christian Mingle, so the experience of the team remains a strong influence for the success of the website. Due to the shared owners, J Date also considers the safety of their users as a top priority.

On this platform, you can add a mass of information to your profile to let others know more about you. You can include things such as your interests, preferences and beliefs, which can all contribute towards finding a more meaningful match. The website also has a wealth of resources you can browse through, such as success stories, advice and other articles that can help you on your dating adventure. J Date can be used in multiple countries around the world, including Canada, with 5 different language options available too.

Advantages Of J Date: The option to add more information than usual to your profile is a nice touch. The experience of the website owners means that the matchmaking system can constantly be refined.

Disadvantages Of J Date: Customer support can sometimes be hard to get in touch with, or may take a while to get back to you as they do not operate 24/7.

9. Tinder

Of all the dating apps mentioned on this list, Tinder is surely one you’ve heard of. They’ve become well established within the dating scene and are currently the most used app for singles looking to find that special someone. While Tinder has got a bad rep over the last few years, it has helped to kickstart many successful relationships and remains a viable option to this day.

On Tinder, you get to see a brief introduction to each individual, as well as a gallery of up to 9 pictures. This means you can quickly set up a profile and get searching for your dream partner. From there, you either swipe right if you want to talk to them further, or swipe left if you’re not interested. If the person also swipes right on you, it’s a match. You can then begin a conversation and take things from there.

Advantages Of Tinder: Quick and easy to get started, almost unlimited matches available on a daily basis, large selection of users so finding a suitable match is likely.

Disadvantages Of Tinder: Some of the individuals on this application are looking for something temporary, not a serious relationship.

10. Plenty Of Fish

The final website on this list is Plenty Of Fish, which is likely another dating website you’ve heard of due to its sheer popularity. This site and app have a huge range of users, with over 90 million people registered worldwide. Over 3 million of these are regular users, logging in at least once per day to check their matches. Let’s dive into a few features that Plenty Of Fish has, all of which are incredibly useful when looking for a potential partner:

Search Feature – Their advanced search tool allows you to find people based on more than just their location and traits. You can use this feature to search for people with similar interests and more.

Their advanced search tool allows you to find people based on more than just their location and traits. You can use this feature to search for people with similar interests and more. Connect With Others – Plenty Of Fish offers multiple ways for you to get in contact with singles you’ve matched with. This helps to get a conversation going with someone that is active.

Plenty Of Fish offers multiple ways for you to get in contact with singles you’ve matched with. This helps to get a conversation going with someone that is active. The Option To Livestream – Ahead of the curve, this platform allows for livestreaming on your profile. Now when someone views your account, they can see your pictures, biography and livestream if you’re broadcasting at the time. Users can interact with your stream in multiple ways and can even tip you, using credits, if they wish!

Plenty Of Fish wants users to feel comfortable using their services, implementing the right security measures and personnel to ensure this is the case. They recommend honesty on their website and push this to create genuine connections between singles.

Advantages Of Plenty Of Fish: Their innovative range of features makes it easier and more fun to find a match. The large base of users and specialist algorithm means that there is always someone to start a conversation with.

Disadvantages Of Plenty Of Fish: Some users have complained that not all accounts are completely verified, meaning you may sadly encounter fakes or spam accounts along the way.

Those are our top picks for the top 10 dating sites and apps for singles in Canada. Each website has their own advantages, so pick a few that best meet your requirements. After signing up and completing all the required steps, fill out your profile and get searching for that special someone! Remember to be honest along the way and above all, have fun.