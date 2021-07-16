10+ Best One Night Stand Dating Sites: Casual Dating Sites & Apps (2023)

A culture of casual dating and one-night stands has grown increasingly popular with the rise of online dating. Committed relationships are great if that's what you're looking for, but sometimes one night of pure passion will do the trick just fine.

The desire for no-string-attached dating has always been around, but nowadays it's less taboo and much easier to find with the dozens of dedicated meet up sites and apps circulating through the internet. The cool thing about these one night stand dating websites is that it provides instant gratification and zero judgment, with endless opportunities to proudly search for the perfect person to get into bed with.

Let's take a look at the best one-night stand sites for all the casual meet ups and one-night stands of your dreams.

Best One Night Stand Sites

The dating websites listed below should help you find exactly what and who you're looking for.

AdultFriendFinder - best for one night stands online OnlyFk - best for casual dates Ashely Madison - best for affairs JoinLust - best for discreet meetups Feeld - best for threesomes Tinder - best for one night stand dating Bumble - best for women Hinge - best for ongoing meetups Grindr - best for the LGBTQ+ community Happn - best for local meetups

Adult Friend Finder has something for everyone - whether you want to blow off some steam with a quick one night stand or wish to explore online dating through ongoing texting and video messaging. It's the ideal spot to find one night stands online.

With over 20 million monthly users and 80 million members total, chances are you'll easily find someone to interact with. You'll even find people from all over the world, in various time zones, when using the site. There will always be someone available to chat, no matter the time of day or night.

The best part about AFF is that hardly anything is blurred out. You can clearly see everything, from revealing photos to videos. It's the perfect dating site for both local meet-ups and online relationships.

Pros

Mobile friendly dating app available

Millions of active members online daily

Cons



Basic matching system

Monthly fees are expensive

OnlyFk is a casual dating website where you can easily find a one-night stand. It's important to note that all user intentions are the same - no-strings-attached meetups. If you're even considering a serious relationship, this is not the place for you. This is a meet-up site through and through. Members are looking for one-night stands and nothing more.

The OnlyF**k platform aims to help people find casual relationships and the meet-up buddies they're seeking. It takes away the hassle of swiping on the various dating apps, only to discover everybody is actually looking for a committed relationship. OnlyF**k bypasses all that confusion to provide users with a safe space to explore their desires without hesitation or judgment. It's the perfect meet-up site to find one-night stands.

Pros

Easy to find no-strings-attached meetups

No tedious swiping system

Cons

Some scam profiles

Ashley Madison is an extremely popular option among the many dating apps out there. While it's mainly used for discreet flings and affairs, several users are seeking all different types of relationships. For instance, there are those looking for one-night stands, long-term affairs, threesomes, etc.

With a user base of over 50 million, it should be relatively easy to find a one-night stand. This may have you concerned about privacy and security. It's important to know that Ashley Madison once experienced privacy concerns where member data was exposed, but the site has since fixed this issue. The Ashley Madison platform promises complete anonymity and has made it a top priority of theirs. You can rest assured knowing you can find a one-night stand without the risk of getting caught.

Pros

A large pool of members

Several features that allow for member privacy

Cons

Previous security breach

Some fake accounts

JoinLust is a great site for discreet local meet-ups, like a one-night stand and adult dating more broadly. This meet-up site practices complete discretion and takes privacy very seriously. The platform will never share your personal information or sell your data. It's a good alternative to some of the more popular dating sites like Tinder, Bumble, and Hinge. This is ideal for those interested in no-strings-attached dating that's more secretive.

JoinLust also offers premium features, including private messaging, pre-written messages to help you break the ice, and 24/7 customer support to help if something goes wrong. Overall, the company is hoping to change the future of online dating and casual meet-ups by shifting this dating landscape to be less taboo.

Pros

Easy sign-up process

Modern user interface

Safe space to find a one night stand

Cons

Limited user base

Feeld is one of the best one-night stand sites, especially if you're open to multiple partners. While meet-ups aren't solely limited to two people, finding more people to join in can prove to be a difficult task. Instead of wasting your time on the more traditional dating websites, try out Feeld. Everyone on the app is open-minded and straightforward as to what they're seeking.

When creating an account, you can choose from over 20 sexual orientations and gender identities. You can even register as a couple and specify that you wish to practice consensual polyamory. This will help you narrow down user profiles to find only compatible matches that share similar desires and intentions. The Feeld basic membership is free to use, with the option to upgrade to a paid subscription. This will afford additional features like private photo sharing and seeing who liked your profile.

Pros

Members are clear regarding what they want

Free membership is available

Cons

Catered specifically towards plural relationships

Chances are you've heard of Tinder. While there are some success stories of happy couples, this dating app is mainly used among the younger generation for no-strings-attached dating. Besides, it's much easier to find a one-night stand on Tinder than a long-term relationship. If you're unsure what someone's dating goals are, check out their profile photos and bio. This should provide some telling information on your potential matches.

This meetup app is easy to use, as it's based on a swiping system. This means you can quickly swipe through dozens of member profiles until you find someone you're attracted to. The act of swiping may even get a little addictive, similar to Instagram and other social media apps.

Most of the app is free to use, though you can upgrade to a premium membership like Tinder Plus, Gold or Platinum. This will provide extra features and bonuses. Overall, it's almost impossible not to find open-minded singles who are also down for a one-night stand on Tinder.

Pros

Large member base

Friendly mobile app

Several free features

Cons

Mostly young people

Some scammers

Bumble is another popular dating app. While the platform is mainly used by women looking for a serious relationship, it can also be used as a meet-up app as well. Bumble has proven itself to be one of the best one-night stand apps on the market, with thousands of success stories.

Bumble is a different kind of dating app that puts women in the driver's seat. Once a match between two users is made, it's up to the women to send the first message and get the ball rolling. If she doesn't send a message within 24 hours of the match, it will disappear. For women interested in no strings attached dating and who want to hold the power, Bumble is the ideal choice.

Pros

Good gender ratio with tons of active users

Free mobile app

Safe online dating platform with few fake profiles

Women have all the power

Cons

Lengthy signup process

Although Hinge is mostly geared toward serious relationships and even markets itself as "the dating app designed to be deleted", it can also be used to find someone casual. Since it's widely used across the country, especially in major cities, it can be a useful resource on your quest to find a meet-up buddy.

With Hinge, you can send up to 10 likes per day with a free account and an unlimited number of likes with a premium membership. The app also has advanced search features, with the option to set preferences based on age, gender, ethnicity, religion, and location. You can refine match results even more with a paid membership to search for a specific height, drug use, and more. These search capabilities can help you find the right person for a meet-up more easily.

Pros

Scrolling system rather than swiping

Advanced search features for better matches

Cons

Most users are looking for a long-term relationship

Grindr is the ultimate dating app for the LGBTQ+ community, specifically gay and bisexual men. With millions of users, this meet-up platform has a well-established history of connecting singles for casual dating. It has proven itself to be especially successful for gay, bisexual transgender, and queer men. If you're looking for a match that's almost always down to meet up, Grindr is the app for you. Most of the guys on here are not looking for anything remotely serious.

Pros

Clear meetup culture

A large community of gay singles

Cons

Several fake profiles

Lots of advertising on the site

Happn is great for finding local matches. It has a large group of members that are ready to find someone for a meet-up. This app is unique in its method to match users. Essentially, you will be notified if you cross paths with another member using the app. Then you can choose to view their profile and send an initial message. With over 25 million users on Happn, it should be easy to find like-minded people around you.

Pros

Advanced features that will notify you of local members

Millions of active users

Cons

Not a popular app in other countries

FAQs

What's the online meet-up dating scene like?

The online dating scene for people interested in casual dating is full of flirty singles and couples looking for a quick and uncomplicated release of any pent-up tension. You may be imagining a pool of insanely confident people who aren't afraid to go after what they want. But, in reality, many of the people using these meet-up apps and sites are pretty nervous to get into this kind of dating scene. If your anxiety is spiraling out of control, that's completely normal. Online dating, whether for a one-night stand or a serious relationship, is always nerve-wracking. Take baby steps when first getting started. Consider giving yourself some time between messaging and arranging an in-person meet-up. This can help you build up some confidence before the booty call.

What makes a good meet-up site?

Many of the dedicated meet-up apps will make it clear what most of the member-base is looking for, making everything straightforward and candid. When venturing into some of the more neutral dating sites, it will be harder to determine romance intentions. You'll want to skip out on the dating apps and sites that have questionnaires asking things like - "What personality traits do you find valuable in a partner?" or "How many children do you want?". Asking about future families and long-term compatibility is pretty much a given that you're on the wrong dating app.

If you choose to use a neutral dating site, for both committed relationships and one-night stands, it's important to analyze user profiles. Personal bios, for instance, should reveal a good amount about the person's dating intentions. Since the desired connection is likely physical, check out the user's photos to determine whether there is an attraction.

How do I choose the best one-night stand dating site?

This will boil down to your desires - like preferred sexual orientation, gender, physical characteristics, and more. There are dating sites that cater exclusively to women, the LGBTQ+ community, or those looking for an affair.

If you want to find a discreet, no-strings-attached meet-up, for example, Ashley Madison is the site to check out. Alternatively, if you're looking for a safe space for all genders and sexual preferences, Grindr and AdultFriendFinder are both great options. Based on your overall preferences, you can choose an app that best aligns with your dating goals.

Conclusion

If you're venturing into the online dating scene with the hopes of finding a one-night stand, there are a ton of meet-up sites and apps that have you covered. Because there are so many options available, finding the right online dating site for your needs can be a daunting task. The list above provides great options to connect with like-minded people who are also interested in casual dating and one-night stands. Once your profile is up and running, it's best to be clear in regards to what you want. This will help to avoid the headache of forming a connection with someone who wants different things. meet-ups

We hope this guide can help you find singles looking for casual encounters just like you!