10 Best Quick Loans for Emergency Cash

Are you in dire need of cash and looking for a quick loan for emergency cash? Emergencies can happen at any time or with anyone. Maybe your car broke down, and you need to have it fixed before you can get to work, or perhaps you've just gotten a surprise bill you can't afford. Such financial stress, however, can be dealt with with quick loans for emergency cash. But, which of these loans are the best and most genuine? Our top 4 picks are:

WeLoans: Avail Quick Payday Loans from WeLoans for Urgent Needs Now! CashAdvance : Obtain Fast Funds up to $10,000 from CashAdvance Today! USBadCreditLoans: Secure Emergency Loans for Bad Credit in Minutes! iPaydayLoans: Get Emergency Payday Loans Instantly via iPaydayLoans!

The following article provides information about these and some additional lending channels/ So, let us which are the ten of the best quick loans for emergency cash.

WeLoans

WeLoans is a platform dedicated to connecting borrowers with hundreds of reputable online lenders so that they can apply for and receive small-dollar payday loans quickly, easily, and securely, allowing them to deal with life's unexpected expenses such as medical bills, home or car repairs, and so on. You can get a loan ranging from $50 to $5,000 based on your current financial situation.

If you are in need of emergency cash, WeLoans is one of the best places for you to avail of loans. Not only is the application process and approval quick, but it is as simple as possible. When your loan is authorized, the funds are usually sent directly into your bank account the following working day. These loans are also available to those with bad credit, so you can even get a bad credit loan with WeLoans even if your credit history has not been perfect.

Pros

The entire process is online- can be completed from the comfort of your home

Instant Funding

Quick Approval Decision

Cons

Limited repayment terms are available

CashAdvance

Cash Advance is an online lending platform where you can borrow money. All you have to do is fill out their website's free online form. Your information is shared with a number of lenders, who will decide whether or not to extend you a loan.

CashAdvance will match you with the finest lender from their wide network of lenders based on the information you submit. Suppose they are unable to locate a loan offer for you. In that case, they may share limited information about you with their marketing partners in order to provide you with offers for credit rehabilitation, debt relief, or other similar services.

It is the ideal option for folks who require immediate financial assistance. This is also a fantastic alternative if you need a bad credit loan. Although CashAdvance does not lend money and does not offer short-term loans, it can direct customers to lenders who can.

Pros

Loan even for those having bad credits

Instant funding process

The simple and easy application process

No application fees are applicable

Cons

Offers only short-term loans

Lowest APRs are only for those having a good credit score

USBadCreditLoans

USBadCreditLoans offers short-term loans to borrowers with bad credit. You don't have to put up any collateral because the loans are unsecured. You can also apply for a loan online from the convenience of your own home.

The application process is straightforward, with only a few prerequisites to meet. You can receive a loan for a variety of reasons, including debt consolidation, debt repayment, medical expenditures, and taxes. You can get emergency cash ranging from $500 to $5,000 instantly. In addition, the loan amount can be transferred to your account as early as the next business day after approval.

USBadCreditLoans has partnered with numerous responsible lenders, which means that your chances of getting a loan increase even if you have a low credit score. This is why the website has one of the highest APR compared to the industry standards.

Pros

Offers payday loans to those having poor credit also

Pre-qualification option is available

Next business day funding is possible

Cons

Some lenders may ask for long credit history

Does not offer joint or co-signed loans

iPaydayLoans

Apart from having a stress-free document submission process and the ability to get you loans even if you have bad credit, what sets iPaydayLoans apart from the competition is that they are a loan broker, not a direct lender. It means that iPaydayLoans connects you with reputable lenders that can provide you with emergency cash to meet your immediate needs.

Their industry-leading innovative technology matches you with one of several lenders in their network that are willing to give you money based on the information you provide. As it turns out, the lender can provide you with an instant online loan offer as soon as the next working day. The amount a lender is prepared to lend is determined by a variety of factors, including your income, credit score, and the amount of money you wish to borrow, among others.

Pros

Pre-qualification option is available on the website

Also offers personal loans at an affordable rate

Borrowers can choose for long repayment terms

Cons

Late fees is charged

Co-signed, joint, or secured loans are not available.

No discount for choosing the autopay option

Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo is among the top five largest banks in the USA. Being a traditional bank, it offers all types of loans. The process of getting loans is pretty quick, making it one of the best choices if you wish to get out of financial stress in an emergency.

The majority of benefits, however, will go to current clients. A rate discount can be available to borrowers who make their payments via a Wells Fargo account. Pre-qualification is not available through Wells Fargo, which is a disadvantage for consumers who want to check what rates and loan amounts they might be eligible for before applying.

Pros

Customizable and flexible terms

Long-term personal loans available

Competitive rates and affordable pricing

Cons

Does not offer any option for pre-qualification

Some features are available only for the existing customers

LightStream

For consumers with excellent credit, Lightstream is a viable option. LightStream allows borrowers to select when they receive their money, which is one of its many consumer-friendly features. It can put money into your account the same day or up to 30 days after you've been approved.

Pros

It provides no-fee unsecured personal loans at low rates

They provide loans at competitive rates

If you set the auto-payment option, they also provide a special 0.5% discount

Cons

To qualify, you'll need a long credit history

It doesn’t offer direct payment to borrowers with debt consolidation loans

Avant

Avant is an online lending channel that provides personal loans to borrowers with both good and bad credit; the firm claims that the majority of its customers have credit scores between 600 and 700. It charges origination and late fees, but its annual percentage rates are comparable to those of other bad-credit loans.

Pros

With Avant, you can expect to get a quick loan as early as the next working day after approval.

It also provides the flexibility of changing your payment date.

It conducts soft credit checks with pre-qualification.

Cons

It doesn’t provide any kind of joint, co-signed, or secured loans.

It charges origination and late fees (if defaulted on payments).

It doesn’t offer direct payment to borrowers with debt consolidation loans.



FastTitleLoans

FastTitleLoans provide title loans in which you can borrow money against the value of your car, truck, motorcycle, or other vehicles. To obtain a car title loan, you must sign your title to the lender and retain it until the debt is fully repaid.

This does not mean that you forfeit the ownership of your car, You remain the owner of your vehicle the entire time. It's just that you transfer the title to the lenders for the term period of the loan.

Pros

Pre-qualification not available

Approval Decisions are taken as quickly as it can get

Instant Funding Available

Cons

They do not offer joint loans.

You can only get title loans which means you need an asset (car or another vehicle) to put up as collateral.

LendingPoint

LendingPoint is one of the top personal loan companies, allowing you to get a loan even if your credit score is as low as 580. It's crucial to know that LendingPoint's APR is higher than usual, but depending on your financial condition, flexible payment arrangements may be worthwhile.

Only Lending Point accepts applications for unsecured personal loans. Lending Point requests your financial and personal details like any other lender would. However, to determine the type of loan you could be eligible for without negatively impacting your credit score, you can utilize the pre-qualification tool on Lending Point's website. Nevada and West Virginia are not states where Lending Point provides loans.

Pros

Pre-qualification is available on their website.

Lending allows for the borrowers to change the payment date.

You can get instant loans if there’s a case of emergency.

Cons

The Annual Percentage Rate (APR) is higher than other quick loan lenders.

There’s no facility for joint or co-signed loans.

They also charge origination fees.

Lending is not available in Nevada and West Virginia.

USTitleLoans

USTitleLoans, like Fast Title Loans, also provide short-term loans that are called car title loans. These loans are secured against the value of your car or any other vehicle. The title of the car provisionally belongs to the lenders until you pay the loan amount and interest in full.

The loan-taking process is quite simple and it can be completed in a jiffy. You may get approval within minutes making it one of the best options to take out a loan if you are in an emergency.

Pros

It is easy to qualify and the application process is simple.

You can expect to get a quick loan as early as the next working day after approval.

It also provides the flexibility of changing your payment date.

Cons

Only title loans are available. You need to look for other sorts of secured loans somewhere else.

Some of the features are available only for existing customers.

Conclusion

In conclusion, emergencies can happen to anyone and at any given time. These emergencies have the potential to break the financial backbone of an individual. But these individuals can find the required funds from quick loans offered as emergency cash. Many lenders provide urgent loans for people with poor credit and can assist you through difficult situations. If you have bad credit, shopping for the best loan with bad credit for your circumstances is critical. Before signing any loan arrangement, thoroughly read the terms and conditions.

The above list contains our top ten picks for the best quick loans for emergency cash. All these options are the best if you want urgent cash and want your funds to be transferred into your bank account within the next business day. Most of the lenders/brokers mentioned above have an instant funding process, and you may get money as early as possible, sometimes even the same day as getting the approval. You can also try to get loans with no credit checks with them.

If you are in instant need of cash and quick loans are the best alternative for you, then find out which one of these options suits you the best and choose that offer to meet your immediate expenses.