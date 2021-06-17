10 Best Transgender Dating Sites You Should Check Out

If you’re into online datingonline dating, you’ve probably noticed that most regular dating websites include a special section for transgender dating. However, it has happened more than once that the transgender community was the subject of ignorant attitudes and abuse of other members.

In addition, many trans women and men are often treated as sex objects and are fetishized on the most popular dating apps and sites. What is a transgender single to do in such a cruel online world?

Well, no dating site can guarantee that you won’t come across ignorant people, jerks, and chases. However, there are certain transgender dating sites where transsexual dating isn’t only promoted but encouraged.



Considered by many transgenders to be the best dating site for trans and cis dates, TS Dates has been around for more than 25 years and is one of the oldest dating sites for transsexuals on the web.

The site doesn’t offer the most up-to-date or glamorous user interface like some of the more modern websites do, but it will provide top matches for all those looking to hook up with transgender women and cis men.

If that is precisely what you’re looking for, TS Dates is the right dating site for you. However, we have to notice that their premium membership is quite expensive. If that is a problem, let’s see what this dating site offers to free members.

As a free member, you can upload multiple profile photos, create a detailed profile, and even send messages to other members, even though the number of messages is limited. If you want something more, you’ll have to upgrade to a premium membership.

The 12-month gold premium membership will cost you $20 per month, and it will provide you with access to all options available on the website. We mention this website because it has a diverse user base and is a transgender dating site for finding dates with TS, TG, TV, and members of the 3rd sex.



If you’re into trans women dating, My Transsexual Date is a dating website for you. If you’re a trans woman looking for other transwomen for the sake of having chats, dates, or something else, even better, because this transgender dating site is 100% free for transsexual women.

With almost half a million users and tons of men attracted to transsexuals, finding a match here is an absolute breeze as the site provides users with multiple search filters that allow them to browse members’ profiles with ease.

Considered by many transgenders to be a classic dating website for everyone trans, members here like to keep things simple. Profiles are detailed, simple, nice, and transparent, which really makes it so much easier to skim when browsing the user base, looking for potential matches and all others who find you attractive.

We can say so many nice things about this site, but there are also a couple of downsides. First of all, the site isn’t free for men. Then there are quite a few fake profiles out there too. If a man wants to get in touch with a trans female, they’ll have to pay for it.

However, those who upgrade to a premium membership will have the ride of their life as matches here work like a charm.



Tinder is a well-known and established force in the world of online dating, dominating the landscape in full. It’s no wonder that the site has a section dedicated to transsexual men and women. What Facebook is in the world of social media, Tinder is in online dating.

While the site wasn’t designed for transgenders as members couldn’t add gender identities other than male or female in the past, things look all different now. Since 2016, Tinder changed its direction and is now open for crossdressers, trans women and men, genderqueers, etc.

The app supports the trans community, embracing broader views on other genders, and is now a fantastic place for crossdressers and transsexuals looking for a relationship, friendship, even love.

Tinder provides a range of excellent matching and browsing options that allows you to fully customize the app to find potential matches with people who share the same sexual orientations and preferences as you. In addition, Tinder gathers all kinds and sorts of people and has a well-established community of LGBTQ+ users.

In other words, you can easily find both commitment and occasional flings here. If you already have some experience with transgender dating, Tinder is an excellent dating app for broadening your transsexual and queer experiences.





Date A Crossdresser is a transgender dating site specifically designed for crossdressers of various sexual preferences and genders. Supporting TV, TS, and CD people, this dating platform allows people of all orientations to find same-minded people and indulge in the same fantasies.

The site allows individuals to experiment with their sexual preferences by trying different things and is open to transvestites and transsexuals alike. More importantly, you can explore the site almost in full with nothing but the free membership.

As a free member, you’re allowed to use an array of different features, including email messaging. This site stands out from the rest because it provides access to a wide range of specific fetishes.

The site shares the same membership base as the CrossDressing.com site. In other words, you’ll have plenty of options on your hands if you’re into crossdressing. Sign up and start exploring different niches of crossdressing.

Taimi isn’t your ordinary dating site – it’s a social network and a dating app entirely dedicated to the needs, wants, and desires of the LGBTQI+ community. It comes with both paid and free options that you can balance according to your budget.

With over 50k active users every week and more than 250k users from the US alone, this is a vast dating platform for transsexual people that mostly gathers younger people of different sexual orientations.

It takes only five quick steps to create a profile, and downloading the app is free of charge. Simply state your location and interests, and you will receive potential matches. Once you get matched with someone, you can start sending messages for free without the need to upgrade to a paid membership. There are a few fake profiles out there, but that’s nothing to worry about.

If you’re looking for something more than just an ordinary transsexual dating site, Transgender Date may just be right up in your alley.

It isn’t just a dating platform for trans people – it’s an online environment where people of all sexual orientations and preferences can mingle with other like-minded individuals. You can connect with people from all over the world, share ideas, make friends, discover new things, and so much more.

It’s almost like a social network for transgernders that is an excellent way for people new to transgender dating to find their way into the world of LGBTQ+.

The site provides a safe and clean environment for trans people and offers a wide range of options for engaging in conversations, finding interesting people, commenting, writing and reading blogs, making friends, sending messages, etc. It may be a small dating site with only 110k registered users, but it provides access to a very active community.



Unless you’ve been living under a rock, there is no chance you haven’t heard about OkCupid. According to many statistics, OkCupid is one of the largest dating sites for heterosexual people. The platform changed quite a lot over the last couple of years and is now embracing a larger view of different sexual preferences and orientations.

Back in 2011, the platform included the feature to browse straight users. However, a couple of years later, the site added new sexuality options, including queer, asexual, demisexual, heteroflexible, homoflexible, pansexual, and questioning.

If you need more than two gender options, you can choose from genderqueer, trans, pangender, transmasculine, transfeminine, and more. The platform gathers over 50 million members, including crossdressers and transgenders. It’s a perfect place to start your transsexual dating journey.

Designed specifically for the trans community, TG Personals is one of the most interesting dating sites for transsexuals on the web. Considered by many trans people to be the best transgender dating site, TG Personals allows you to find all sorts of transgender matches for commitment, relationship, friendship, love, or even marriage.

There are over 200k members on the site at the moment, with most of the users coming from the US. The site offers both paid and free versions, but the thing that separates it from other similar sites is that it allows you to use all of the features for free with no restrictions or limitations.

If you don’t want to pay to use it, you don’t need to. With advanced features such as voice support and video chats, TG Personals can make all your dreams come true.

Formerly known as Personals, Lex is a relatively newly-established, text-centered social app that is fully focused on connecting people of all sexual orientations with queer lovers.

If you’re looking to make friends with queers, Lex should be your option number one. The app is straightforward – download it, create a profile, upload your profile photos, and start texting.

It’s an excellent social app for all members of non-binary, two-spirit, non-conforming, transgender, and queer people who are looking for like-minded individuals, friends, lovers, and more. You can find tons of interesting content on the app, all written by queers, lesbians, and transgenders, describing their sexual preferences, experiences, romantic requirements, and desires.



Focused on LGBTQI+ community, Fiorry is more of a social network than an ordinary dating site. The app connects transgenders, queers, non-binaries, etc., with same-minded people and offers a modern and clean, user-friendly layout that makes finding matches easier than ever.

The site promotes a safe and secure dating environment for its members. The number of fake profiles is kept at a minimum, and you won’t come across any harassment here. Fiorry makes constant improvements to their services.

You can use most of the options for free, and it’s pretty easy to get together with other users. It’s a trustworthy and safe trans dating app that gathers more than 70k users from all over the world.

Conclusion

We’ve created a list of the best transgender dating sites for transsexual dating that fit both trans men and women, as well as non-binary and queer folk. Each of these dating sites offers a safe environment for transgender singles where they can make friends, find potential matches for dates, relationships, and even love.

We fully understand how tough it can be to find the best dating sites for transgenders, especially if they try looking for trans people on traditional dating sites. Many of those dating sites don’t have an option that includes transsexual persons.

Being a part of the trans community can sometimes be quite burdening and frustrating. That’s why such people have difficulty finding the right transsexual and transgender dating sites to support their emotional demands and provide the dating service they need. Well, you can quickly turn that around with any of the dating sites from our list.