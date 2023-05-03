With more than 55 million users worldwide, Ashley Madison can call itself the world's largest escapade agency. We have tested how good the chances are.

Ashley Madison is a dating site that is specifically marketed towards individuals who are married or in committed relationships and are looking for discreet extramarital affairs or casual encounters. The dating site was launched in 2001 and gained widespread attention due to its controversial nature and the slogan "Life is short. Have an affair."

It's important to note that engaging in extramarital affairs or cheating on a partner is considered unethical and can have serious consequences in relationships and marriages. If you are in a committed relationship and experiencing issues, it's best to address them openly and honestly with your partner, and seek appropriate counseling or support if needed, rather than seeking extramarital solutions.

Ashley Madison Reviews: Brand Overview

Click here to visit the official website of Ashley Madison

Ashley Madison’s services allow users to create anonymous profiles and connect with other users for the purpose of engaging in extramarital relationships. The dating site provides various features such as messaging, chat rooms, and the ability to send virtual gifts. It also offers a paid subscription model that provides additional benefits and features.

In 2015, Ashley Madison legit experienced a major data breach in which the personal information of millions of users was leaked, resulting in significant public outcry and legal repercussions. Since then, the dating site has implemented enhanced security measures and privacy features to protect user data.

This Dating Internet Site is one of the most discreet dating sites for flings and erotic adventures.

If you don't have any affairs here, you get your money back.

The operator uses amateurs to encourage payment

More than 55, 000,00 users are registered worldwide.

The proportion of women is only 13 percent

Even very educated people are registered here

Ashley Madison attaches great importance to discretion.

Quite high costs for establishing contact. Women use the dating site free of charge

Profiles are not informative and profile pictures are only partially visible for free.

You can use Ashley Madison for free

Prices from 44,00 € / 100 credits

How Does Ashley Madison Maintain Trust?

We've been testing and comparing other online dating sites for over 14 years

More than 3,000 other online dating apps and online dating sites have been put under the microscope

Unlike many other comparison sites, our results are objective, well-founded and fact-based

We revise our test reports monthly and thank you for the many positive reader feedbacks

Our dating experts are frequently featured in the press / on TV. You can find all publications here

We are the author of the book "Online Dating for Dummies"

Ashley Madison: Is It the Right Platform for You?

Ashley Madison is an online dating site that is specifically marketed towards individuals who are married or in committed relationships and are looking for discreet extramarital affairs or casual encounters. It is intended for those who are seeking to engage in relationships or activities outside of their existing partnerships.

Ashley Madison is NOT intended for individuals who are not interested in engaging in extramarital affairs or who are not in committed relationships. It is not appropriate for those who are seeking monogamous, faithful relationships or who do not condone or support infidelity.

Furthermore, Ashley Madison has age restrictions and is intended for individuals who are of legal age in their jurisdiction, typically 18 years or older. It is not for minors or individuals who do not meet the legal age requirements.

It's important to remember that engaging in extramarital affairs or cheating on a partner is considered unethical and can have serious consequences in relationships and marriages. It's always best to address any issues or concerns openly and honestly with your partner, and seek appropriate counseling or support if needed, rather than seeking extramarital solutions. It's important to consider the implications and potential consequences of engaging in activities that may violate trust and the commitments of a committed relationship.

If you are looking for a discreet fling

If you are looking for sexual adventure in your sex life

If you value discretion and want to decide who sees your profile

For those who want to keep up to date with the latest news via an app

If you don't want to pay for every message

For all those who are looking for a solid partnership and want to fall in love

If you don't want to wait long for replies or profile approvals

For men who want a realistic chance of meeting someone quickly

Ashley Madison Review: What Do We Like And Dislike About This Online Dating Site?

Women use this dating platform completely free of charge. This also applies to the associated dating apps

Uncomplicated registration and creation of a profile

Money back guarantee if you don't succeed

Profiles only very poorly filled out and thus give very little away. Even the pictures are rarely visible

You have no chance to write messages as a basic member

The operator uses amateurs to boost payments.

How Does Ashley Madison Work?

You can use the adult friend finder all over the world and have fun even when you're on holiday.

If you don't get a sex date, you get your money back.

The portal is free for women

Ashley Madison is an adult dating site that is specifically marketed towards individuals who are married or in committed relationships and are looking for discreet extramarital affairs or casual encounters. Here is an overview of how Ashley Madison typically works:

It is practical that you get your money back if you are not successful. However, it should be noted that you have to get in touch with other users on AshleyMadison and actively search for dates in order to benefit from it. A well-filled out profile and appealing, respectful messages are helpful in finding dates.

Sign-up: Users can create an account on Ashley Madison the internet dating site by providing basic information such as name, email address, and location. They can also choose to create an anonymous profile by using a username instead of their real name.

Profile creation: Once the account is created, users can create a profile that includes personal details, such as age, gender, relationship status, and physical characteristics. Users can also upload private photos to their profile.

Search and messaging: Ashley Madison allows users to search for the online dating scene based on various criteria such as age, location, and interests. Users can send messages and engage in private chats with other users who they are interested in. However, messaging and chat features may require a paid subscription.

Privacy features: The Ashley Madison privacy policy offers various privacy features to help users maintain their anonymity on hookup sites, such as the option to blur or mask profile photos, and the ability to use private keys for secure communication.

Paid subscription: Ashley Madison's cost model offers a paid subscription model that provides additional benefits and features, such as the ability to send virtual gifts, priority messaging, and access to premium search filters. However, free basic features are also available for users who do not wish to subscribe.

It's important to note that engaging in extramarital affairs or cheating on a partner is considered unethical and can have serious consequences in relationships and marriages. If you are in a committed relationship and experiencing issues, it's best to address them openly and honestly with your partner, and seek appropriate counseling or support if needed, rather than seeking extramarital solutions. It's important to consider the implications and potential consequences of engaging in activities that may violate trust and the commitments of a committed relationship.

How Much Does Ashley Madison Cost?

Yes, you can use Ashley Madison mobile app for free or at least test it out

Women can send messages for free

You can read at least the first messages for free

Ashley Madison offers a free basic membership option that allows users to create an account, complete their profile, and search for other users based on various criteria. However, certain features such as messaging and chat options may require a paid subscription.

With a free basic membership, users can create a profile, upload photos, and search for other users. However, sending messages and engaging in private chats with other users typically requires a paid subscription.

According to the Ashley Madison review guide it offers a paid subscription model called Ashley Madison Premium, which provides additional benefits and features, such as the ability to send virtual gifts, priority messaging, and access to premium search filters. The pricing and subscription options may vary, and it's recommended to review the current pricing and subscription details on the Ashley Madison website for the most accurate and up-to-date information.

It's important to note that while Ashley Madison offers a free basic membership, certain features may be limited or require a paid subscription. It's essential to read and understand the terms of service and subscription details before using any online dating or relationship service, including Ashley Madison, and make informed decisions based on your individual needs and circumstances.

Ashley Madison's Earnings: Unveiling The Financial Success Of This Dating Website

There is no subscription to Ashley Madison, but the purchase credits are automatically charged when there are not many left. You can change this in the settings and then top up manually each time. Your credit card statement does not show what you spent money on. A neutral booking number and a discreet booking text are guaranteed by Ashley Madison.

Every now and then, it can be worthwhile to look out for an Ashley Madison Credits coupon. Especially on American coupon sites, codes are occasionally presented that promise up to 20 percent discount on the purchase of credits.

Things You Will Get After Registering On Ashley Madison

You will receive a personal profile which you can fill out

Fewer members nationwide than in the USA

Singles and engaged persons balance each other out

Academics and white-collar workers present

Significantly more men than women

Ashley Madison is a good place to look for a fling. However, it is mostly men from the USA or other countries who search here; in Germany Ashley Madison is not yet so well known. Worldwide, there are already over 55 million people who are interested in discreet dating.

The difference between female and male members is particularly striking. While on other portals there is almost a balance here, on Madison the proportion of men is more than twice as high as the proportion of women. Of course, this means that men have to have a lot of patience if they want to be successful.

Without initiative nothing is possible at Ashley Madison, if you like someone and want an affair, you have to invest a lot. You can find dating partners who are academics as well as normal workers or housewives and men. Not all members state whether they are single or married, but in the test we met many people who wanted to dare a fling out of their marriage.

But despite the size of the site, the operator of Ashley Madison also has fakes on his site. However, these are desired fakes who chat with new members in order to get them to buy credits. According to the terms and conditions, these cheaters only appear while you are a guest member. As a full member, according to the operators, you only have contact with real people. Nevertheless, you will come across fakes of the site again and again via the search function, but they can be quickly unmasked.

Such fakes only have the purpose of improving the statistics and do not actively search for men. If you write to a fake, you will not receive a reply and will only have invested a few credits.

Member Activity

The activity of Ashley Madison users leaves a lot to be desired. While you receive numerous contact requests as a basic member, it becomes more difficult as premium Ashley Madison members. Not every recipient answers his mails, men are asked for a lot of patience if they want to be successful.

Steps to Cancel Your Ashley Madison Membership & End Your Subscription

To cancel your Ashley Madison account and end your subscription, you can follow these steps:

Log in to your Ashley Madison account using your username and password. Once you are logged in, go to the "Account Settings" or "Profile Settings" section, which can typically be found in the upper right-hand corner of the website or mobile app. Look for the option to "Manage Subscription" or "Subscription Settings." Click on that option. Follow the prompts to cancel your subscription. This may involve selecting a cancellation reason or confirming your decision to cancel. If you have a recurring subscription, make sure to also cancel any automatic renewal or billing settings associated with your account. If applicable, follow any additional steps or instructions provided to confirm the cancellation. Keep in mind that cancellation policies may vary depending on your location and the specific terms and conditions of your Ashley Madison subscription. It's always a good idea to review the cancellation policy and terms of service to ensure you understand the process and any potential fees or consequences.

If you encounter any difficulties or have further questions, it's best to contact Ashley Madison's customer support for assistance. They can provide you with more specific guidance on how to cancel your account and end your subscription.

Ashley Madison Review: Contact Ashley Madison Today

Live chats are billed by the second

Give pleasure with Ashley gifts

Sending winks is free of charge

Unfortunately, replies are slow

Women can send messages for free

Live chat available for direct exchange

Sending winks and adding them to favourites is free of charge

The contact options at Ashley Madison app are sufficient, but the response is often slow. If you have credits, you can send messages to other members. You can read received messages without credits, but you can only reply to them for a fee. Live chats with other members are also possible; here, the payment is also made via credits. You have the advantage that Ashleymadison charges for live chats by the second. So you only pay for what you actually use.

Women especially like gifts, that's true in real life and also with Ashley Madison app. So if you want to attract attention, you can collect important points with a gift. The choice is unfortunately limited, a rose, a piece of jewelry or a teddy bear are all that are available to you. Alternatively, you can send a wave, which is free of charge. While you can combine your gift with a private message, the wink comes with a standard saying. Experience has shown that countless Winks are sent every day and the chances of inspiring someone with them are slim.

Our conclusion: The response rate to send messages is quite low. There are a few women from Germany who are looking for a fling with Ashley Madison, anyway. The chance of a positive response and an actual contact is therefore not particularly high. It takes a lot of creativity and a sympathetic first message for you to have chances of conversation and possibly more.

Is Ashley Madison Legit ?

Little information on most pages

Too few design options

Many female users' profiles without photos

Profiles are moderately detailed

Ashley Madison Profile can be changed later

Profile pictures are not visible to anyone for free

We were not very impressed with the profiles themselves. On the one hand, there are too few Ashley Madison features and on the other hand, the free texts that are possible are almost never used. The best-filled profiles are the fake profiles of Ashley Madison.

In principle, the number of men's profiles is significantly higher, but here too the design leaves much to be desired. Almost no information, only photos are the key aspect of most pages. The women's profiles, on the other hand, often have no pictures at all and are simply boring.

A problem is also the loveless presentation on the part of Ashley Madison. Hardly any colour highlights, a dull page display and a boring design present the profiles in a not so pretty light. Even though it is mainly the content that counts, many users find it nicer when a profile is published in a stylish way.

Boring presentation of profiles

Little information on most pages

Too few design options

Many women's profiles without a photo

Profiles are moderately detailed

Profile can be changed later

Profile pictures are not visible to anyone for free

We were not very impressed with the profiles themselves. On the one hand, there are too few design options and on the other hand, the free texts that are possible are almost never used. The best-filled profiles are the fake profiles of Ashley Madison.

In principle, the number of men's profiles is significantly higher, but here too the design leaves much to be desired. Almost no information, only photos are the main aspect of most pages. The women's profiles, on the other hand, often have no pictures at all and are simply boring.

A problem is also the loveless presentation on the part of Ashley Madison. Hardly any colour highlights, a dull page display and a boring design present the profiles in a not-so-pretty way.

Special Features of Ashley Madison App

Tip 1: The key to happiness: You have private photos in your gallery and want to attract the attention of another user? Then send him or her the key to your pictures and let yourself be surprised how your album looks to the other person. Of course, you can also request your own key in exchange.

Tip 2: Give a quick wink: You like someone, but you don't have the time or the muse to send a message? Then give the other person a quick wink. This way you can generate initial attention and then score points later with a message.

Tip 3: Best with words: The best way to communicate is still with a message. Choose an interesting form of address and avoid using terms of endearment such as: sweetie, sugar slice, darling, etc. Such forms of address are not well received. Such forms of address are not well received and rapidly reduce the chance of a reply.

Tip 4: Small gifts make you popular: A gift may cost a few credits, but there is no more effective way to show genuine interest. So that you don't just send a colourful picture, you should add a few personal words to your gift.

Tip 5: Chat for the brave: You're not afraid of a live conversation and your favourite person is online right now? Then send a chat request and get right into a live conversation. Can you feel your heart pounding when you can wait directly for your counterpart's answer?

Search for flings as a ‘traveling man’

A special service from Ashley Madison is the search option for men who are on a business trip or holiday. The "Traveling Man" service allows you to search specifically for women in foreign countries and cities. You enter the location of your holiday or business trip and Ashley Madison presents you with suitable matches. You can now send a message to up to 30 women at the same time. You have to pay once for this service.

Assessing User Profiles: Ratings & Reviews On Ashley Madison Dating Site

If you have already had contact with a person, you can rate her on her profile. Of course, you can also collect ratings that can be viewed by other users. A profile with many good ratings is considered more serious by many users. The following rating options are available:

good in chat

is open to fantasies

worth the time

best in person

hot thing

lustful

gets better and better

keeps promises

Of course, you shouldn't put too much stock in the ratings you receive, because not everyone who gives a rating has actually met the other member in person and is capable of judgement.

An Extramarital Affair Guarantee For All

Getting your money back if it didn't work out? That sounds wonderful, what Ashley Madison promises buyers of the 1000 purchase Credits package. If you haven't found an extramarital affair after three months, you'll get the purchase price for your credits back. But of course this is tied to some conditions that you have to fulfil very precisely:

you must have at least one profile picture

at least 18 contacts must receive a VIP message from you every month

you have to send at least five gifts every month

you must chat for at least 60 minutes per month

If you meet all these criteria and you still haven't found an affair after three months, Ashley Madison will refund your money.

FAQs About Ashley Madison: A Dating Site For Married People

Q1. What is Ashley Madison?

Ashley Madison is the world's largest portal for finding flings. There is no bigger platform, but the reach in Germany is still relatively small.

Q2. How serious is Ashley Madison?

Ashley Madison cannot be accused of dubious behaviour, but there are a few little tricks you have to follow to avoid paying too much.

Q3. Who are Ashley Madison users?

It is mainly men who register with the platform, but women also find their way to the fling portal. There is everything from academics to housewives. Among women, the proportion of married women with children is quite high.

Q4. How can I cancel my Ashley Madison membership?

If you are no longer interested in Ashley Madison, you can cancel your membership either by using the contact form or by sending an email. As soon as you cancel, the automatic credit purchase will be stopped. However, your account will remain onthe hookup site for another 90 days. If you want to delete your account, you have to go to your profile settings and manually select the deletion of your data and your account.

Q5. Are there many fake accounts at Ashley Madison?

Unfortunately, yes, Ashley Madison sends some fakes into the race to improve the statistics of the female members. On the positive side, there is no contact from the fake profiles once you have bought credits.

Q6. What was the Ashley Madison hack?

A gigantic wave of outrage spread when hackers cracked Ashley Madison work in 2015 and captured and published millions of data packages. First on the darknet, later also via tweet and other means of communication on the normal internet. The data and private photos of married people willing to jump sideways, along with credit card details and sexual and dating preferences, were now no longer a secret and many marriages had problems. Since then, however, Ashley Madison has made major improvements, and in 2016 the company repositioned itself and changed its image.

You May Also Like:

Discover a Safe and Discreet Way to Explore Your Desires with Ashley Madison!

Click here to visit the official website of Ashley Madison

Ashley Madison is a secure and discreet platform for users to connect with like-minded individuals and explore their desires. Boasting a user-friendly interface and robust privacy features, the platform has become a popular option for millions of users worldwide.

Our comprehensive review of Ashley Madison examines both the strengths and weaknesses of the platform, providing readers with a nuanced understanding of what to expect. We explore the unique features of the site, such as its messaging system and focus on privacy, as well as potential drawbacks, such as the absence of a matching algorithm.

After careful consideration, we have determined that Ashley Madison is an excellent choice for those seeking a confidential and secure platform to explore their desires. With its emphasis on privacy and large user base, the site presents a unique opportunity to connect with others who share similar interests. We encourage readers to give Ashley Madison a try and discover all that it has to offer.