Best Couples Dating Sites To Meet Others Like You in 2022

Nothing beats experiencing memorable moments with your better half.

To keep those sparks flying over the years, though, you have to keep things fresh, from trying out that new restaurant to making new friends, together.

That’s exactly what the best couples dating sites are all about - helping couples find each other so they can explore life-minded activities and adventures together.

We review 10 of the best dating sites for couples based on go-to factors such as group variety, cost and other features that make each site or app stand out. By the end of the read, you’ll know where to find your newest couple friends and how to get started.

Top 10 Dating Sites For Couples

1. Adult Friend Finder - Best Couples Dating Site Overall

Pros

Fast and easy sign up

Livestream option

Users can register as a couple

Blogs, magazine and chat rooms available

Interactive contests for members

Cons

Web design a bit outdated

Some profiles are not detailed enough

Pricing

1 Month Gold - $19.95

3 Months Gold - $38.85

12 Months Gold - $119.4

Boasting over 80 million users, Adult Friend Finder (AFF) is easily the most popular online dating platform for couples. With their massive user base, you’ll find plenty of energetic adults on the superstore site, ready to talk and be friendly.

Sign up is a breeze and typically takes less than 5 minutes.

The best part?

You get to create an account as a couple. Just come up with your unique username and provide details about your location and preferences – and voila, you’re good to go!

Whether you choose to upload photos is a personal choice. But you’re likely to make progress on AFF with a well-filled profile and proactive attitude around reaching out and interacting with others.

You’ll also boost your chances of making new friends if you’re active in chat rooms and participate in contests.

Are you the cautious couple that loves to test the waters before paying for premium?

No worries, you can view profiles, live videos and even make searches with a free account!

However, you’ll need to upgrade to premium to make solid casual dating moves, such as sending messages (and virtual gifts) and gaining access to all chat rooms.

So, why not set some time apart for your adventures at this one-stop adult shop?

2. SwapFinder - Best for LGBTQ+ Couple Dating

Pros

Available in several languages

Inclusive and welcoming

Simplistic web design

Great communication features

Responsive customer support team

Cons

Mobile version tends to lag

Free account has limited features

Pricing

1 Month Gold - $39.95

3 Months Gold - $80.95

12 Months Gold - $239.4

Finding like-minded friends or couples that resonate with your values as a couple can be hard.

Fortunately, SwapFinder understood the assignment and came up with an inclusive platform that caters to the needs of every couple or single, regardless of sexual orientation.

When signing up, you get to choose whether you’re registering as a straight couple, gay couple, or even a group.

No judgy judgy here!

Creating a profile on the online dating site is a straightforward process that shouldn’t take more than 10 minutes on the higher side.

Where SwapFinder stands out, however, is in terms of communication.

In addition to sending messages to attractive profiles that you’d want to interact with, SwapFinder allows you to send flirts, exchange photos and videos, use its Instant Messenger Chat (IMC), and also two-way webcams.

Oh, and most profiles have detailed bios, which allows you to run a preliminary vet and determine if the couple is worth your time.

One thing about SwapFinder is that a free account won’t get you far. Sure, you can check out profiles, but you won’t send messages, flirts or virtual gifts. You might want to consider upgrading to premium to enjoy the full SwapFinder experience.

3. Swing Lifestyle - Best Dating Site for Couples With Fast Meetups

Pros

Open-minded and highly adventurous couples

Well-filled out profiles

Geo-matching

Brings together couples for organized events

Cons

Not the most appealing web interface

Forums can be surprisingly explicit

Pricing

1 Month - $19.95

3 Months - $29.95

6 Months - $49.95

12 Months - $69.95

Lifetime - $149.95

Swing Lifestyle is your best bet when looking to spice up your otherwise boring weekends. It’s more of a community than a dating site – to be honest!



Although all registered members can interact with each other, users can limit interaction based on state, city, or town, which is perfect for couples in need of ‘nearby’ friends.

Did we mention you can also search for members on Swing Lifestyle based on date events? This allows you to chat with members planning to attend parties or other scheduled adventures for couples only.

Most profiles are adequately filled, which is a big deal considering the platform is best suited for fast meetups.

In terms of cost, it’s nice that you can make a one-off, $149.95 lifetime payment and avoid monthly or yearly subscriptions.

While Swing Lifestyle gets a lot of nods for its approach to couples dating, its web layout is unattractive, to say the least. Good thing most couples and singles love uploading photos, so you’ll have something meaningful to set your eyes on.

4. SDC - Most Interactive Dating Site For Couples

Pros

Big on parties and couples events

Advanced search filters

Cool speed date option

Easy to sign up and use

Regular contests make interaction easier

Cons

Several incomplete profiles

Not the most attractive web layout

Pricing

1 Month - $30.95

3 Months - $59.95

6 Months - $104.95

12 Months - $154.95

The whole idea of couples dating is to do fun stuff with your partner, right?

Fortunately, SDC understands how love works and consequently tailors its services to accommodate couples' needs.

With this couple dating app, you get serious exposure. We're talking couple parties, outdoor adventures, luxury cruise ship trips, road trips, and even hikes.





Not interested in the members on your feed? No problem! SDC allows you to make searches based on location, interests, and events. You can even click on the speed date option to interact with a wide range of couples in a single session.

Like most online dating sites, free accounts come with limited features, as you won't even get to interact with other members.

The 1-month subscription appears the cheapest on paper, but we'd strongly recommend the longer subs, especially if you plan to make the most of the app.

Oh, and the app is available for both iOS and Android devices, which is a massive plus.

5. Ashley Madison - Most Discreet Couples Dating Site

Pros

Big on discreet dating

Secure

Several advanced features

Intuitive app

Detailed, highly active profiles

Cons

No couple registration

Pay-per-action system can prove costly

Pricing

100 credits - $59

1,000 credits - $290

Ashley Madison has been at the center of controversy since its infamous hack back in 2015.

Although the hacking scandal was a pretty big deal, some good came out of it as the online dating platform upped its game in terms of security and discreet dating. Plenty of privacy options here, from blurred profiles to mask stickers and more.

It’s not every day a company bounces back from security-related scandals, but Ashley Madison emerged stronger and in quite impressive fashion.

While you won’t get to create an account as a couple, Ashley Madison will expose you to a large pool of open-minded married men and women who are direct about their interests.

Ladies seeking men get to access all features for free, while men and women seeking women will have to buy credits to interact on the app.

The best part about the credit system is it can easily give you an edge over other members. Just pay extra and access useful features like Priority Man and Priority Mail and have your profile stand out.

6. Alt.com - Best Couple Dating Site for Unique Adventures

Pros

Purity test to determine overall open-mindedness

Video chats

Geo-matching

Advanced search filters

Highly responsive members

Cons

Several fake profiles

Not the most responsive customer support

Pricing

1 Month Silver - $19.95

3 Months Silver - $35.97

12 Months Silver - $99.97

1 Month Gold - $29.95

3 Months Gold - $59.97

12 Months Gold - $149.97

Alt.com thrusts you into the deep waters of online dating and introduces you to open-minded couples you never thought existed.

It’s that wild!

You’ll find couples (both straight and gay) that are willing to try out new fantasies and adventures.

The best part? You get to be yourself or experiment with different ideas without being judged.

You’re likely to interact with thousands of couples and singles in search of new friends, couple fun, outdoor adventure, and a whole lot of interesting, intimate fantasies.

So why not try your luck?

To make any solid strides on Alt.com, however, you’ll need to go premium, as a free account can only do so much. You can choose between gold and silver packages, but it’s better to try gold if you want to always show up at the top of searches.

7. Kasidie - Best Couples Dating Site for Couples Events

Pros

Regular couple parties and events

Big on anonymity and member privacy

Interactive chat rooms and forums

Open to diverse couple preferences

Cons

Token system is costly for active members

Several fake profiles

Pricing

150 Tokens - $10

307 Tokens - $20

969 Tokens - $50

1,942 Tokens - $100

Just moved to a new place and you don’t know where to hang out or meet new peeps? Or do you just want to travel around in search of epic adventures with other couples?

Whatever your reasons for meeting new like-minded couples, Kasidie has got you. The online dating platform has experienced an unusual surge in popularity compared to other dating apps, which is mostly attributed to its unique approach to couple dating.





All members get to fill out a personality test during signup – a pretty neat feature that enhances the quality of interactions.

Where Kasidie stands out, however, is in its contact features. In addition to searching for parties and events to meet up with new couples, you can also post a travel calendar and state whether you’re on the lookout for couples to accompany you.

Kasidie also has some of the most diverse forums talking about everything under the sun.

Besides forums and events, Kasidie members also enjoy club listings (of popular couple clubs) and a rendezvous section where members post their proposed weekly meetups.

8. Reddit Swingers R4R - Top Free Couples Dating Site

Pros

Free dating site

Several couples post per day

Easy to find like-minded people

Regulated posts

Cons

Several scammers

Not recommended for fast meetups

Pricing

Free

You won’t find many free, couple-friendly online dating sites like Reddit Swingers R4R. The fact that a solid set of rules governs the subreddit means you’ll only stumble upon relevant, couple-specific ads.

The trick with Reddit Swingers R4R is to be explicit about your preferences.

If planning for a weekend event in a neighboring state, be sure to specify the exact time and location and the type of couple friends you’re after. Sure, things can get hella competitive. But you’ll probably get in touch with a like-minded couple if you play your cards right.

Remember to be as direct as possible and keep your ads short and to the point.

Oh, and you shouldn’t be in too much of a hurry to meet singles or couples without doing your due diligence. If anything, all meetups should be in public locations after several online interactions.

9. Tinder - Best Couples Site for Location Based Matches

Pros

Large and highly active member pool

Geo-matching allows for easy meetups

Fast sign up

Simplistic interface

Several communication features

Cons

Costly

No couple registration

Pricing

1 Month Tinder Plus - $17.99

6 Months Tinder Plus - $53.99

12 Months Tinder Plus - $71.99

1 Month Tinder Gold - $26.99

6 Months Tinder Gold - $ 80.99

12 Months Tinder Gold - $107.99

1 Month Tinder Platinum - $35.99

6 Months Tinder Platinum - $107.99

12 Months Tinder Platinum - $134.99

Despite a slight dip in popularity over the past couple of years, Tinder still remains one of the most effective dating apps around. With over 55 billion matches made up to date, it’s no wonder everyone views the app as the ultimate online wingman.

But is the swipe app ideal for couples dating?

Well, for starters, you won’t get to sign up as a couple. Moreover, almost everyone you’ll find on the app is single and not looking to mingle with couples. But you can still use Tinder for your couple adventures – more specifically if you state you’re interested in couple fun on your bio.

There are really no rules about using Tinder to date, meaning you can easily look for new friends and connections as a couple.

Just be explicit about what you’re after, and you’ll probably find a like-minded match sooner rather than later.

10. Feeld - Best Couple Dating App for Serious Relationships

Pros

Intuitive, easy to use app

Open to all users regardless of sexuality

Designed specifically for couple dating

Easy registration and matchmaking

Cons

Allows for Facebook registration only

Not the most responsive support team

Pricing

1 Month - $11.99

3 Months - $23.99

Feeld is one of the few couple dating apps that’s suitable for meaningful, long-term relationships.

While some couples on the app are looking for members to hang out with, many are searching for lifelong friendship and companionship.

In short, Feeld can help you find your couple best friends.

The couples dating app also stands out as one of the most sexually inclusive platforms on the interwebs. Members aren’t discriminated against based on gender or sexual orientation, making it a great community for users who feel less welcomed on other platforms.

So if you’re a couple looking to make serious friendships with other couples, Feeld might be just what you need.

Just keep your bio detailed and try to upload as many quality photos as possible.



Best Dating Service for Couples FAQs

Can Couples Use Tinder?

Yes, couples can use Tinder, but only if both parties state they're into couples dating in their bios. Unfortunately, Tinder does not allow users to sign up as couples, meaning people in a relationship must use separate accounts.

What Is The Best Dating Site for Real Relationships?

The best dating site for real relationships comes down to personal preferences or what a couple is in search of. For instance, Adult Friend Finder is a great dating site for couples looking to interact casually with other couples, while Swing Lifestyle is ideal for couple events and parties.

What Dating Site Has The Highest Success Rate?

Several dating sites have impressive success rates in their respective niches. Adult Friend Finder, for instance, boasts impressive numbers in terms of member interactions, while SwapFinder is an industry leader in terms of physical meetups.

Is Bumble Good For Couples?

Not really, Bumble is not good for couples due to its rather strict communication rules.

Only female members can initiate conversations, which can greatly take away from a couple's dating experience. However, the app can work for some couples that find pleasure in allowing the lady to take charge of most interactions.

What Is A Unicorn In A Relationship?

A unicorn in a relationship is a person who is open to joining an existing union or couple. The individual might join the couple for a variety of reasons, such as intimacy, companionship, or even problem-solving.

Over time, the unicorn becomes an integral part of a relationship and even contributes to major or minor decisions, depending on how all parties view the arrangement.

What Is Swinging Exactly?

Swinging is a practice where couples exchange spouses. Swingers are couples, whether married or in long-term relationships, that like to get intimate with other couples.

Most swingers prefer swinging with like-minded couples that share ideologies, hobbies, and interests.

Top Couple Dating Sites and Apps - The Takeaway

Dating as a couple, as we’ve established, should be fun and engaging. Choosing the right couples dating sites for your unique preferences might be all you need to bring back the spark and strengthen your union.



If you’re looking for an interactive couples dating site with an inclusive community and advanced features like chat rooms, live videos, and blogs, we’d recommend Adult Friend Finder. SwapFinder is also a legit option for LGBTQ+ couples dating.

Whatever couples dating sites you opt for, it’s best to consider crucial factors such as cost, features, and member quality.

As a rule, you should always take things slow and get to know your couple friends better before planning for a public meeting. Once you start making new friends, remember to be your authentic selves as a couple and have as much fun as possible.

It’s the least you can do!

