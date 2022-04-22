Best Delta-9 Brands: Top 3 Legal D9 Brands Selling to Buy Weed Online & THC Gummies In 2022

Delta-9 THC products are gaining momentum rapidly, and it looks like the trend is not going to stop anytime soon. The compound offers a high similar to marijuana, only in a more refined form, and people just cannot get enough.



Its legal status also contributes to its popularity, with users confidently consuming delta-9 products in public. Furthermore, you do not need a prescription to purchase delta-9 THC edibles, making them accessible to a wider user base. This further boosts its reputation as a convenient way to get buzzed.

However, not all companies provide safe and reliable products. Some are only interested in generating the most profit, even at the cost of user health. This makes buying delta-9 goods from random brands a bit of a gamble. Therefore, you never really know what you are going to get.

To help combat unscrupulous brands, we have come up with a list of the best delta-9 brands in the market.

Top 3 Best Delta-9 THC Brands of 2022:

Exhale Wellness – Overall Best Delta-9 THC Brand on the Market, Top Pick Delta Extrax : Most Potent Delta-9 THC Gummies Online Mr. Hemp Flower – Top-Rated D9 Brand for Full-Spectrum THC Products

#1. Exhale Wellness – Overall Best Delta-9 THC Brand on the Market, Top Pick

Exhale Wellness boasts delta-9 gummies and tinctures, both of which are an incredibly easy and tasty means of getting your fix without any noticeable smell. Furthermore, the company exercises transparency, creating further trust with its client base. You know exactly what you are getting and what you can expect from these products.

The company is based in Los Angeles and is run by professionals with decades of experience in the organic food sector. They partner with hemp farmers in Colorado to ensure only the top-quality crops make it to the manufacturing stage.

All Exhale Wellness products comply with the 2018 Farm Bill. As such, no product contains more than 0.3% THC. This makes the products available to a wider client base, as there are fewer potential issues with the law.



Highlights

Exhale Wellness make their delta-9 products from first-rate organic hemp products. As such, there is no chance of contaminants like pesticides and herbicides ending up in the final product. Furthermore, extensive research goes into each blend to ensure users get the maximum benefits of the compound.

Also, the company offers a 30-day money-back guarantee if you are not satisfied with their products. This allows you to try their products without the danger of losing your money should they fall short of your expectations. The refund policy shows that Exhale Wellness stands by its products and is confident in what it sells.

Moreover, the manufacturing process uses no animal products, making them suitable for vegans. The products are also all-natural, meaning there are no artificial flavors or colors that could pose a risk to your health.

Additionally, they offer a 20% discount for first-time purchases to welcome new users to their company. So, this is a great way to try out delta-9 products without breaking the bank.

20% discount on first purchase

Organic

Vegan

30-day money-back guarantee

Full-spectrum

Only available online

Customer Reviews



Users praise Exhale Wellness products for helping them deal with stress and anxiety. In particular, several customers use gummies and oil as sleep aid to improve rest quality. Other patrons remark that delta-9 products are highly effective at soothing pain, especially joint aches due to inflammation. Everyone loves that they can quickly contact customer support and receive a friendly response any time they need answers.



#2. Delta Extrax – Most Potent Delta-9 THC Gummies Online

Delta Extrax is second on our list, and is another brand committed to delivering top-quality delta-9 products and raising the market standards. The company uses organic hemp and conducts regular tests to ensure no harmful contaminants make it into the final product.

They offer several flavors such as Guavaberry Fruit, Wild Cherry Chronix, Kiwi Mixer Premium, and Blueberry Citrus Burst Premium. All of these options help keep things fresh and prevent users from getting bored of their choice of delta-9 products. Furthermore, vegans can enjoy these products too, as no animal ingredients are used.

All sales are final, and the company has no refund or exchange policy except in cases where the problem lies with the brand. For example, if you receive the wrong product, you can apply for an exchange. However, you can get a full refund if you cancel your order before its shipping date. So, at least you have some leeway if you change your mind.

Given the different state laws, the company only ships its products to states where delta-9 products are legal. They have a list of states on their website where they will not ship orders.

Delta Extrax labels their products appropriately to aid users in making informed purchases. You can expect to see information like potency, dosage level, product type, and ingredients on the pack.

They ensure product quality, potency, and purity by conducting tests in third-party labs. This helps maintain quality control and provides an unbiased source to support their claims on their website.

Additionally, Delta Extrax has a blog section to update consumers on their products and services. Also, they air opinions from experts regarding the delta-9 THC market and products consumers can try for maximum effects.

Their website is comprehensive with detailed information on delta-9 products like the price, ingredients, and product type. The website is user-friendly, making it easy for customers to find what they need without any hassle.

Third-party lab tested

Organic hemp

User-friendly website

Flavor variety

Online information repository

No refunds or exchanges

Customer Reviews

Consumers love the many flavors on offer, and users praise the strong taste that masks the earthy tones that come with most CBD and THC products. Many people claim to use these products for the potential health benefits they can offer. A majority of customers say they use the gummies as a way to relax after work.

#3. Mr. Hemp Flower – Top-Rated D9 Brand for Full-Spectrum THC Products

Mr. Hemp Flower is another brand that provides a professional face to the hemp and CBD industries. They want to remove the stereotypical image of stoners and show people that delta-9 is for everyone. According to the brand, hemp flowers have many medicinal properties which people have historically used for meditation and healing.

The company wants to bring back this wisdom from the past and show people the healing power of nature. To that end, they support and advocate further studies to see what else we can unlock with the power of hemp.

The company works with vetted, licensed U.S. hemp farmers with years of experience in the organic hemp field. This ensures the crops used in the process only consist of high-quality hemp plants without any harmful residues or contaminants.

Like other brands that engage with customers, the company has a comprehensive blog breaking down information into easy-to-digest posts. Also, they use this place to post updates and new deals, along with sale promotions.

As a bonus, any order at or above $100 gets free shipping, and to ensure confidence, customers can scan the QR code on their products to verify the authenticity of the goods they are buying. This is another way the company is combating fake products and copies.

Their products are full-spectrum, and as such, they contain naturally occurring cannabinoids and terpenes from the hemp extracts that work in synergy to improve the overall effect. Mr. Hemp Flower uses U.S. grown hemp subject to strict regulations and farming practices, which helps improve the quality of the final product.

Since the products are organic and vegan-friendly, there is very little chance of an allergic reaction. Everything is as close to nature as you can get. This sets it apart from other companies that use overly strong flavors to mask the low quality of their products.

Furthermore, you can find lab test results on their website for every single product variation. They have nothing to hide, so you have nothing to fear. You can easily browse the lab tab and see the exact chemical make-up of each product. Additionally, the product comes in a baggy or a jar, depending on the size you pick.

Organic

Vegan

Excellent customer service

Full-spectrum

Lab test results available online

Minimum $100 order for free shipping

How We Made the List of Best Delta 9 THC Brands Online

Customers love the gummies and say they are excellent for dealing with body pains and improving sleep quality. They love the company's professionalism and cite it as a major factor for doing repeat business. Many customers say the delta-9 gummies have helped them with anxiety and depression. Others say they love a natural solution and the chance to avoid using pharmaceutical medications that carry nasty side effects.

First, we put together a list of brands that offer delta-9 products, examining each company and striking out those that fail to match our criteria. We consider different factors such as lab testing, company history, and customer satisfaction. This helps us assign a score to each brand and an overall ranking. In the end, only the best brands remain. Here are a few things our review process includes.

Product Quality

Each company uses a unique blend of ingredients to create its delta-9 products. Hence, no two products are the same. We examine the product quality and cross out any brand that fails to deliver good value to the customers.

User-Friendly Website

We focus on websites that are easy to navigate and browse. Ideally, users should have no difficulty finding the products they need, the information they want, or access to customer support. We remove or de-rank brands if their websites are overly complex or function poorly.

Value-Added Benefits

We look at the benefits brands offer to their customers as a compliment to delta-9 products. These include free shipping, refund policies, customer support, helpful blogs, and other ways to increase value.

Lab Testing

Delta-9 products come in different strengths, so you need to know you are getting exactly what is advertised. We look at brands that use lab tests to ensure consistent quality standards across the board. Companies without third-party lab testing get rejected to avoid any potential quality issues.

User Satisfaction

User satisfaction is paramount to a brand's success. So, we looked at reviews, feedback, and general impressions to gauge how effectively a company engages with its clients. Things like refund policies and dispute resolution are key factors that set great companies apart from mediocre brands.



How to Pick from the Top Delta-9 Brands Online

There are a large number of companies in the delta-9 market all looking to make a profit. However, not all brands have your best interest at heart. Many would rather generate more money and cut corners with no concern for customer health. So, you need to be wary of both fake and dishonest companies. Here are a few things you should keep in mind.

Clear Labeling and Information

Check the information the brand provides about its products and the claims on the website. Promises that sound too good to be true are probably fake and should generate mistrust. Read the company's blog and FAQ section to get a gist of how they operate and the values they promote.

This will help you gauge if the company is forthcoming about the quality and potency of its products. Specifically, look at things like labels, product information, and other pertinent information that is necessary to help make an informed purchasing decision. So, if a brand uses confusing language or seems to be hiding something, steer clear and opt for another company instead.

Brand History and Reputation

Reputation is a big part of building trust with users. You need to look at the company history and see if they have any recent scandals regarding legal issues or product recalls. Ideally, the company should comprise experts in the field who know what they are doing.

Shady companies will often try to hide their origins in an attempt to appear legitimate. These companies will typically open different fronts as the previous ventures fail after users learn of their scams and become cautious. As such, established brands with a long-standing history are generally more reliable.

Hemp Growth Method

Hemp can absorb different things from its surroundings. As such, it is necessary to use careful farming practices to keep the crop pure and free from contamination. Therefore, it comes as no surprise that many unscrupulous companies will use artificial fertilizers and pesticides to boost crop output at the cost of user health. So, always make sure you buy from brands that use certified organic hemp.

Ingredients

The formulation of delta-9 products is essential to producing high-quality products. This means using quality ingredients that do not pose a potential risk to user health. Furthermore, fake companies will use artificial additives, preservatives, and synthetic flavors to mask the quality of their inferior products. Therefore, it is always necessary to consult the ingredient list to see if there are any problematic inclusions in the product. So, if you find anything that looks fishy, look it up online first.

Pricing

Users fall victim to fake companies when they are lured in by very low prices. Companies use this common tactic to fool you into thinking you are getting a good deal. However, you only end up risking your health by buying a product that could potentially make you ill, or worse. Therefore, if the price seems too good to be true, it is probably a scam. Also, if the price is too high, you are overpaying and should look elsewhere.

Transparency

Companies above the board are comfortable subjecting their products to third-party lab tests. This shows they stand behind their offerings and will pass the scrutiny test when you look closer. Furthermore, lab tests are the perfect means of getting an unbiased look at the product's chemical make-up. Therefore, you should only trust companies that supply a COA (Certificate of Analysis) on their website.

FAQs: Delta-9 THC

Delta-9 THC is the substance associated with the high marijuana induces. However, the latter has considerably more cannabinoids. Also, delta-9 THC is legal on the federal level, provided the product has no more than a 0.3% THC concentration. Users can enjoy the freedom of having delta-9 THC in their possession without worrying about getting into trouble with the law. So, delta-9 can offer similar effects but cannot replace marijuana.

Many users consume delta-9 THC to relieve stress and relax after a stressful day. The impact delta-9 THC has on users differs depending on their tolerance level and the effect they seek. Delta-9 products can potentially act as a mood enhancer, relieving the pressure on the user's mind and putting them in a better mood.

Furthermore, according to customer feedback, it also aids users with back pain by helping them relax and soothing their nerves. However, you should consult your doctor to discuss any potential benefits delta-9 can offer in your case.

The safety of consuming delta-9 THC depends on the brand and the product in question. So, buying from unknown brands is risky, as you do not know what you are getting. Generally speaking, delta-9 is more psychoactive than delta-8 or CBD. As such, psychoactive THC gummies can have a stronger impact on your body.

Still, to be completely sure, you need to consult your doctor. Everyone reacts to psychoactive substances differently. Also, the ingredients present in the product will dictate the overall safety level. However, You should be fine as long as you stick to the recommended dosage. For further caution, you can start with a lower dose.

Delta-9 THC affects users differently depending on their dosage, tolerance, and body's metabolism. Some consumers can ingest a high amount of delta-9 THC and not be phased by its effects, while some get high from small doses. Furthermore, it may trigger some side effects like appetite loss, dry mouth, and loss of focus.

To dose delta-9 THC effectively, you should know the potency level of the product you consume. Do not consume delta-9 THC in significant quantities if you have a high tolerance level. Instead, try to reset your tolerance by reducing your consumption.

Conclusion – Does Delta-9 Get You Higher?

You can buy delta-9 products from any reputable brand in the market. However, you should first make sure they are legal in your state. While federal law permits delta-9 products, state laws can differ. As such, it is better to check first than to get in trouble. Our list of brands should help you get started.You do not need a medical card or prescription to buy delta-9 THC products online. All you need to do is fill in your forwarding details and pay for the products to get them shipped to you. That aside, if you are traveling with delta-9 THC to a state where it is illegal, have a prescription card or leave it behind.

Delta-9 THC has gained a lot of ground since its inception, and there is no shortage of companies offering legal THC gummies in this market. However, the real challenge is finding a brand you can trust and consistently rely on to deliver high-quality products. Our list of the best delta-9 brands should give you a good starting point. If you want to do your own research, you can refer to our buying guide to help you avoid scams and fake companies. If you stick to it and remain cautious, you will find something that fits your specific needs. Happy shopping!