Best Friends With Benefits Sites Including Free FWB Dating Apps

Do you want to mingle, but stay single at the same time? Or are you just scared of commitment, but crave some TLC?

Whatever the case, a friends with benefits (FWB) situation can come in handy when you need some no-strings-attached canoodling.

Instead of gambling with your existing friendships or with local dating classifieds, why don’t you try your luck with the best friends with benefits sites and apps available?

We’ve listed some of the top-rated FWB dating sites and apps that will match you to other lonely souls around you. Finding a new buxom buddy is as easy as signing up and bringing your best game forward.

Best FWB Dating Sites

1. Adult Friend Finder - Best Friends With Benefits Site Overall

Pros

Free registration

Detailed profiles

Available in different countries

Geared towards casual dating

Mobile-friendly site

Cons

Missing a dedicated app

No free messaging

AFF is one of the most popular dating sites on the internet and finding a hot friend with benefits for a casual relationship.

Without too much effort, the site keeps track of your current location and suggests other users within your radius to keep engagements fast and easy.

Being one of the world's largest adult communities, you’re sure to land your one in a million, among the countless AFF users on this casual dating platform. Setting up your account requires you to fill in your username and then create a password, before verifying your email.

Guess what? The registration won't cost you a dime.

To find other paying member profiles and initiate conversations, you’ll need a premium upgrade. And if you’re intrigued by the site's numbers and ease of access, you can opt for an annual membership for $239.40 (or $19.95/month).

With this, you can browse through unlimited profiles, check out their galleries, and slide into DMs that pique your interest. Plus, you get rid of the ads and spam - which is a major plus.

You can also head over to the cam section anytime you’re online with no active chats and join amateur users and professional models in live chat rooms to pass time.

Highlights

Has millions of registered users

User verification is mandatory for safety

Geo-location feature

Advanced search filters (for premium users)

Extra adult goodies like XXX blogs

2. Ashley Madison - Top FWB Meaning Discreet Site

Pros

Discreet site

Free use for women

Secure & encrypted

Available on multiple platforms

Cons

Mostly for cheating

Slightly pricey premiums for men

For over a decade, Ashley Madison has been famous as the hub of affairs, friends with benefits, and successful clandestine flings.

Since it’s mainly known to host attached or married individuals, its security protocols are state-of-the-art. This means that even your credit card statements won't even hint at the site, let alone its activities.

With new and curious users flocking in daily, you'll be right at home with folks like you from all across the globe to date and interact with. While creating an account is free, only female users have full access and the privilege of free messaging.

For male users, this will require a premium subscription.

The basic plan gets you 100 credits for $49, while you get 1,000 credits for $249 on the elite plan. The classic bouquet is the most popular with 500 credits going for $149.

These plans allow you to initiate conversations with other users, making you highly discoverable, and increasing your chances of making new friends. For 50 credits, you can use the “Live Chat” feature for an hour.

Highlights

Cool profile features

Discreet billing service

Free messaging for female users

Accurate FWB matching

3. Sugar Daddy Meet - Luxury Dating Friends With Benefits Site

Pros

Tons of active users

Sugar niche

Strict user verification

High success rate

Cons

Males must pay to use

Location sensitive sign in

Bring your A-game to an elite dating site that hosts tons of successful, eligible males, and elegant babes just waiting to be spoiled. In operation since 2007, Sugar Daddy Meet is one of the world's top-rated sugar arrangement sites, also suitable for finding FWB situations.

Up your alley?

Compared to other friends-with-benefits dating platforms, guys are more likely to find a date here as the male:female ratio stands at 1:4 - according to the site's user data. Sadly, this FWB online dating site only takes applications from the world's top 20 richest nations.

On the bright side, this move reduces the chances of creeps/fakers catfishing you.

Once you are successfully signed in, the search function makes it easy to be specific with the preferences you’d like in your matches. You can tweak the filters to find an FWB relationship within a certain location, body type, or even education level.

Thankfully, user verification is paramount, so you can be sure you are having conversations with people with the same agenda as yours.

Highlights

High-value males and females on site

Send virtual gifts to build relationship foundations

SSL security encryption

4. No Strings Attached - Casual FWB Site for Zero Commitment

Pros

View users’ multimedia galleries

Free registration and 7-day trial

Advanced search available

Easy to find casual matches

Cons

A bit outdated

Mobile version needs an upgrade

As the name suggests, join No Strings Attached for under-the-radar flings and casual relationships with both single and attached individuals.

If your partner isn’t pushing the right buttons for you, take up this site’s offer for a free membership, to find other lovely souls in your city and spark a conversation.

You might just get the break you desperately need.

Like the other dating sites, a free version only gets you as far as the door. Full access to the interactive features requires a premium upgrade. For $29.95/month or $149.95/year, you can get access to other users’ profiles, message them, and view their photos and videos.

The site gives members a multimedia gallery so you can upload a short clip of yourself alongside your photos to showcase your killer body and charming personality.

The website isn’t much of a looker - just the basic layout that gets the job done (which is what we want at the end of the day).

Highlights

Media options to spruce up your profile

Live cams hosting members and pro models

Interact using private networks to improve security

5. HER - Exclusive LGBTQ+ Friends With Benefits App

Pros

10 million+ active users

Free signup with paid option

Android and iOS friendly

24/7 customer support

Cons

No web version

Limited to specific countries

HER originally started as a lesbian dating app before evolving into one of the most prominent friends-with-benefits dating apps, entirely dedicated to the LGBTQ+ community.

Whether you need an FWB for a long-term relationship, a casual fling, or just hangouts, don’t burn out your calories rummaging through sites mostly dominated by a general user base.

Meet and make friends with millions of other queer folks, and increase your current circle of friends that come with added privileges… if you know what I mean.

This dating app uses the swipe method to pair users, so you only get mutual matches. You can chat with your new friends in private messages and get to know them better before you take another step.

The site is cautious with member safety, so it takes great care to verify all users while signing up for the free app. And even more exciting is that HER is available on both Android and iOS, so nobody is left out of the party.

Speaking of parties…

The HER team organizes parties in 15 cities around the world. Among the perks of getting the app is that you’ll be notified of the next one, and get ticket offers when they come to your city.

Join smaller communities with similar interests and interact through group chats, with people who share your idea of fun. What’s more, members can post other events, trends, and exciting current affairs, so you can catch up on matters affecting the LGBTQ+ community.

Highlights

LGBTQ+ community inclusive

Uses swiping to pair profiles

Get access to social events

Interesting feeds and group conversations

6. Plenty of Fish - Best Free Interaction for FWB

Pros

Free messaging

App and web versions available

Extensive questionnaire for better matches

Easy to navigate

Cons

Plus plan limited to specific locations

Free option prone to ads

Whenever you’re ready to meet a friend with benefits online, try Plenty of Fish, which hosts a high number of active users, with millions of conversations taking place daily, according to PoF, at least.

It’s available on mobile via a designated app and on PC via the website. This means you can log into your account anywhere and on any device.

The site looks sleek thanks to its superb graphics and an alluring pink+blue color scheme that doesn’t distract you from the business of the day.

With your free membership, you get a gun load of interaction to help you build up new FWB relationships with people from your locale, country, or across the world. You can also filter your search according to your preferences.

Whenever you feel bored or without active conversations, you can check out the free live streams for some mind-blowing cam action if that’s your dig.

If you’re not a big spender, the free membership still lets you send/receive messages and also allows you to add photos to amp your profile. As a paying member, you’ll enjoy ad-free browsing plus unlimited likes and messaging.

Highlights

Swipe-friendly matches

Enjoy free live streams

Access your account from anywhere

7. Feeld - Best Friends With Benefits Site For Couples & Swingers

Pros

Freemium experience

High rate of successful matches

Hide from your Facebook friends

Gender inclusive

Cons

Only available as an app

Not for long-term relationships

Having friends with benefits can also come in handy if you are an adventurous couple looking to explore beyond the boundaries of your current relationship. Feeld is one of the few casual dating apps specifically created to accommodate couples with alternative sexual perk.

Founded in 2014, the platform connects 2 million+ individuals monthly.

The visually striking app is available both on Android and iOS for easier access to your account from your mobile while on the move. You can choose to register an account as a solo person or as a couple with a shared account.

The app also pairs you with compatible users, by taking details such as your sexual identity and preferences during registration.

Once you join, you can create group chats with your paired friends by adding your partner and other users to the chat.

To make matters better, Feeld is mostly free to use, so get up and get exploring.

Highlights

30 million messages shared monthly

Accommodates singles and couples

Group chats for social interaction

8. Alt.com - Big Friends With Benefits Community & Dating Site

Pros

Fast and easy sign-up

BDSM community and matches

24/7 support

Affordable paid plans

Available in different languages

Cons

Premium plan needed to initiate chat

Numerous fake accounts

It doesn’t matter what kinks you are into, you will find other singles and couples who share your fetishes. From bondage to cosplay, and role-playing, there’s no room to be shy on Alt.com.

It only takes you a few minutes to fill in your details, choose a password, and verify your email, then you are all set up.

The site is simple to get around and immediately bombards you with attractive available profiles once you log in. The only caveat is you can’t view them in detail without having either a Gold or Silver membership.

The Gold plan costs $29.95 monthly or you can get the annual plan for $12.50/month. On the other hand, the Silver plan starts at $19.95/month, while the annual plan will cost you $8.33/month.

And in case you run into any issues online, the customer support team is always on standby and ready to assist you to get back to your affairs.

Highlights

Caters to all your kinky pleasures

Active and open-minded community

Free live cams

9. Tinder - Most Popular FWB App

Pros

Free to use

Popular globally

Swipe-based matches

Proven effective

Cons

Limited swipes for free users

Focuses more on people’s aesthetics

Tinder is the world’s favorite dating app for friends-with-benefits relationships and long-term casual dating. And rightfully so. At 55 million matches, it is trusted by both young and old, swiping left and right enthusiastically.

It makes registration easier by creating your profile and verifying your identity at the same time. You can only sign-up using your Google, Facebook, or phone number, before filling in your basic details.

Since Tinder is available as a free app, you’ll have no hassle keeping up with your profile whether chilling from your home computer or on the go via your mobile.

Even before the other dating sites, Tinder was the first to popularize the swipe function - a simple yet infamous method of matching familiar strangers online. You simply like a profile by swiping right or move on to the next by swiping left.

The Plus tier costs $19.99/monthly for users aged 28+ and $9.99 per month for users under 28. The exclusive Gold tier will cost you $29.99/month if you are over 30 and $19.44/month if you are below 30.

Any paid plan gives you access to unlimited swipes per day, allows you to rewind a swipe, and one boost per month. Plus you get to swipe globally, which can come in handy during traveling and vacations.

Highlights

Awesome freemium experience

Full of young people (18-35)

Travel-friendly

International user base

10. Hinge - Find Successful Friends With Benefits

Pros

High-quality matches

Detailed profiles

Interesting conversation starters

Balanced male-to-female user ratio

Cons

Only available as an app

Limited interactions per day

Ideally, Hinge is the “app meant to be deleted”. That’s how sure they are that you’ll find someone after joining, regardless if it’s FWB or a long-term partner.

Let me give you some context for their bold statements.

The app runs on an award-winning AI from a brilliant team of love scientists dedicated to helping you find the perfect friends-with-benefits situation. It even asks about your idea of an ideal date, so it can learn your preferences for future suggestions.

It might sound like bells and whistles, but we must admit the additional info makes a difference.

To help you start a conversation with another user, you can add a comment after liking their profile to show them you’re interested in interacting beyond the homepage. Sadly, you only get eight free likes/per day.

The upside is the app shows you who liked your profile so that you don’t miss out on the perfect opportunity to land an FWB.

You’ll also get a communication reminder when it’s your turn to reply when chatting with your new friend. This reduces the chances of ghosting; which is somewhat natural, given our limited memory.

Highlights

Change your location whenever you want

The app is free to download

Powerful and competent pairing AI

11. Zoosk - Easy To Use FWB Meaning Platform

Pros

40 million+ members

Easy sign-up process

Available in 80 countries

Balanced user-gender ratio

Cons

Numerous incomplete profiles

Glitchy app

Zoosk was founded in 2007 and made finding local friends with benefits a walk in the park. It was ranked the #1 top-grossing dating app on the app store with 40 million members and still growing.

Setting up your account takes five minutes since Zoosk only requires your location, attributes, and an optional picture. It also has a Facebook-only sign-in process, which we always find reassuring.



This way your profile is verified — separating you from bots and other spammers.

At the moment, Zoosk is available across 80 different countries, and translatable to 25 different languages. This makes it one of the best FWB dating apps for even finding long-term relationships if you’re an expat.

Highlights

Available as an app and website

The carousel feature is fun

Facebook user verification

12. Bumble - Best Friends With Benefits for Women App

Pros

Multi-purpose app

High response rates

Age and location filters

Higher female-to-male user ratio

Cons

Younger users (18-30 years) are more successful

No web version

Bumble has redefined the online dating scene by incorporating innovative approaches to socializing. Unlike other traditional dating sites, Bumble focuses on ensuring that women get the best FWB situation on the web.

You can join Bumble to make friends, find open relationships, or network, but most people join for the first two.

But what exactly makes it specific for women? Well, the revolutionary app decided to offset the social norms that require men to make the first move. To put it plainly, only female users can initiate conversations. Men have to wait their turn.

The app is free to download and uses the swipe function to pair potential friends. Sadly, the match is ineffective if the female user fails to initiate a conversation.

Good thing you have the option of getting specific using filters to search users. However, to use more filters apart from age and location, you’ll need a premium upgrade.

Highlights

Stickers and emoticons for chats

The app free to download

Make friends, promote businesses, or get FWB connections

Best Friends With Benefits Sites & FWB Meaning - FAQs

Why Should I Use Friends With Benefits Sites?

You should use FWB sites and these top hookup sites because it is easier to meet people with similar interests as yours, unlike traditional dating sites.

This saves you loads of time that you would have otherwise spent trying to wing it on the general-purpose sites available on the net.

How Do I Find Friends With Benefits Near Me?

You can find friends with benefits around you by using sites like Adult Friend Finder and Tinder.

These two are some of the top friends-with-benefits sites that use geolocation to pinpoint your location and pair you to a hottie near you.

All you have to do is state your current location when setting up your profile and these FWB apps will recommend other singles around your area.

“Hooking Up” vs “Friend with Benefits” – What’s the Difference?

Hooking up is usually a one-time, no-strings-attached fling between people who don't know each other well. Strangers can meet, have a casual hook-up and never revisit it.

A friends-with-benefits situation is often where people with a personal relationship have an intimate affair. Here, two consenting friends decide to have sexual relations without the baggage of commitment.

What Does FWB Mean?

FWB is an acronym for “friends with benefits”. Unlike platonic friendships, this is a relationship involving two people that is sexual but not emotional.

What Are the Friends With Benefits Rules?

There are three common rules to note when trying out an FWB relationship to avoid conflicts of understanding. For a successful friend-with-benefits relationship:

Be honest and open about your intentions

Keep your feelings in check

Clearly define the boundaries of your relationship to avoid miscommunication

Which Best Friends With Benefits Site Will be Yours?

It’s common for people to try out a friends-with-benefits situation to test the waters before committing themselves fully. That said, no need to bust your brain because no one from your circle is up for the idea.

Check out friends-with-benefits sites like Adult Friend Finder for casual, no-strings-attached dating. Ashley Madison is perfect if you like playing your cards close to your face.

Making new friends on these sites can help you experience the exciting prospects of a non-committal FWB relationship.

Who said you can’t be friends with someone you’re getting on with?

