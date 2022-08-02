Detox shampoo for drug test and follicle cleansing

Well, if you are reading this post then it is safe to assume that you might have a pending hair drug test. Washing out toxins from follicles is the only way to pass the test if you are someone who uses drugs. There are many states where weed is slowly getting legalized. But, even today, most companies ask to pass a drug test to get a job. Employers are always on the lookout for decent employees. They need trustworthy candidates who can work diligently. And without being under any influence.



Marijuana is a common drug test requirement. This drug has a component called THC that is known to impair motor skills and coordination. The disadvantage of using marijuana is that THC residue stays in your body for a long while.



You may smoke at home yet have traces of the same while at work. Unfortunately, THC residue stays in the body for a long period. And it is difficult to determine the exact amount of time. Additionally, there are factors like weight, metabolism, and appetite that may have their effects. So, how would you pass a drug test with flying colors? Well, urine tests used to be commoner but nowadays, people do hair follicle tests as well.



THC residue stays much longer in your hair than in your urine. Interestingly, the presence of THC is traceable in the hair even after 3 months of consumption. However, the presence of THC in the urine would stay only for 10 days. After taking any kind of drug, your body will consume the main elements of it and spread across the entire body.



Currently, there are several detox programs available. These help to eliminate THC from your digestive system. But, if you consume marijuana a week before the test, chances are that metabolites have found their way to your scalp. And this will result in a positive test outcome. But there is a simplier issue for cleanse - THC detox shampoos. For example, you can see top product in such a niche lower, Old Style Aloe Toxin Rid

Even after taking drugs weeks before the test, you will test positive due to the elements of THC in your body. Ultimately, you will fail the test awesomely. Jokes apart! When you are taking drugs regularly, it will unveil your true lifestyle of yours. The toxic habits that you are carrying are the ultimate representation of your priorities in life.



This is why employers are willing to spend large sums of money to get accurate results. This is where drug detoxification hair shampoos come in! Most hair detoxifying shampoos available on the market are not effective. Thus, we have narrowed down the quest and hand-picked a few detox products for you. Before you delve deep into the article, let’s have a peek at the fundamental information regarding hair drug tests.

Hair Detox Shampoo: What Do You Know About It?

There are shampoos available today that eliminate impurities and buildup from your hair. Basically, they are known as hair detox shampoos. They remove the dead skin cells along with dandruff. Not to mention, they can infiltrate deep down the scalp to remove impurities. There are detox shampoos available for removing THC. These also eliminate oil, product buildup, and dirt from your hair. A bit lower, you can see an example of popular detox shampoo, Zydot Ultra Clean

Typically, a detoxifying shampoo could easily wash out the toxins where a traditional shampoo cannot. How do Drug Metabolites Reach the Follicles? So, when you are going through a drug test, you would provide a sample from the root of your hair. It is then sent out for testing. When an individual takes drugs, the body will soak up the toxins and mix them with the bloodstream. This is how the impurities reach the hair follicle. So, now you know how to find drugs in your hair strands.

What substances would you find in a hair drug test?

Every drug test is designed to trace a particular drug. However, labs can test hair samples for the presence of various substances.



Cocaine

Amphetamines

Marijuana

Ecstasy

PCP

Opiates

Fentanyl

Methamphetamines

Xanax

How to conduct a hair drug test?

In this section, we are going to take you through the entire testing process in detail. You will learn about the main principles along with an explanation of the whole process. The only requirement, that you have at least 24 hours. Such recommendations you can find in a lot of guidance from manufacturer, such as Zydot Ultra Clean.

The Testing Process



The lab personnel will collect about 90-120 strands of hair. These samples will be taken from different areas. This is done to prevent balding in a particular spot. After the collection of the hair sample, the personnel will carefully wrap them in foil. Later, the package is sealed and labeled. Furthermore, the hair samples are brought to the lab where they undergo ELISA. The test is a rapid screening process. In case, the test comes out positive, the laboratorians would use the same hair strands for the retest. This is done using a chromatography-mass spectrophotometry test.

The Main Principle

Everything you consume is spread throughout your body. This is a similar case to drugs. The metabolites stick to the cells and tissue in your hair. This then reaches your hair follicle where they are traceable even after 3 months.

How Long Can THC linger in the hair strands?

The primary differentiating factor among follicles tests and other drug tests is the detection time window. A urine test can track drugs consumed within the last 3 days. On the other hand, follicles tests are able to reveal if a person used drugs in the past 3 months. Good news: however metabolites preserve a pretty long, you can cleanse follicles.

Best Hair Follicle Detox Shampoo for Drug Test

The following are nine hair follicle drug test shampoo reviews that we will discuss in-depth. Besides, we will also talk about their ingredients too. This will give you a clear idea of what may work the best for you. These reviews about hair detox shampoos will answer every question you might have in your mind. If you are still unsure how to go about this, worry not. Read this article until the very end. We assure you after finishing the article you will have a favorite picked already.

1. Old Style Aloe from Toxin Rid

The shampoo is manufactured by Toxin Rid. This is a highly popular option for purging drug metabolites from the follicles. You might know it as Nexxus Aloe Rid. You will find reviews about these products online in dozens. But we guarantee that every list will include Old Style Aloe Toxin Rid



Granted it has aloe vera in the formula. Another potent ingredient is propylene glycol which actively works in washing out toxins. The presence of aloe vera in the shampoo boosts its effectiveness. At the same time, the shampoo offers to revitalize the hair as well. It protects your hair and restores shine. The benefits don't end here. The shampoo also has natural conditioning components. These contribute to the beautiful and smooth texture of your hair.

How Does It work?

The shampoo goes to the deepest part of your strands and removes toxins. It eliminates even the tough residue that is otherwise impossible to remove. Start using it 5 days prior to the test and quit using marijuana. It is very important if you want the shampoo to work. Only after doing these things can you expect to beat the follicles test. A bit lower, you can read about Macujo method, which is based on using Old Style Aloe Toxin Rid and Zydot Ultra Clean

Usage Instruction



Below are the steps you should follow for getting rid of drug metabolites with the help of this shampoo:



Wash your hair with your normal shampoo. Give it a good rinse. Now it's time to use the shampoo.

Take enough shampoo from the bottle and massage it on your hair and scalp.

Be thorough with it.

Ensure the shampoo goes to every hair strand.

Patiently wait for about 15 minutes while the shampoo rests in your hair.

when the waiting ends wash your hair with lukewarm water.

Rinse your hair well so there is no shampoo left.

The detox shampoo is not cheap. However, the product does guarantee results those other shampoos cannot. It is an effective detox shampoo that works like magic.

Pros



Since the shampoo is very potent, it expels drug residues from the scalp.

You don't need a separate conditioner since it nourishes your hair.

The shampoo is a blend of safe and potent ingredients that are not harmful in any way.

It includes aloe vera which is excellent for the hair.

Cons

This product may not work for daily or heavy hash users.

The detox shampoo is a bit expensive

2. High Voltage Detox Shampoo

There are some amazing ingredients in this High Voltage Detox Shampoo that makes it popular. Some of the main ingredients in the shampoo are Glycerin, Tetrasodium EDTA, Citric Acid, Sodium Thiosulfate, and Cocamide DEA. One of the most important elements of shampoo is EDTA. This ingredient offers antioxidant properties.

How Does it Work?

The several other ingredients in the shampoo help EDTA open up the pores. This makes it easier for the shampoo to enter the hair shaft. This way High Voltage Detox Shampoo removes drug residues. Usage InstructionThe first step is to wash your hair with your regular shampoo. Now, apply the High Voltage Detox Shampoo to your scalp. Let the solution rest in your hair for around 30 minutes. On completion of half an hour, wash your hair. Then, allow it to air-dry. Make sure you stay away from all sorts of drugs. This will ensure that you get a negative hair drug test. Though the shampoo is a bit expensive, light to medium drug users can use it. It is highly effective and produces great results. This product may not be appropriate for rare users. If you are such one, try Old Style Aloe Toxin Rid instead.



Pros



There are several chemicals in the shampoo that boosts its efficiency.

The solution is in a liquid form which makes it easy to apply and use.

The shampoo isn't harsh or toxic like other detox shampoos

Unlike other shampoos, this one does not cause any stinging or burning sensation.

Cons



The shampoo won't work well for heavy drug users.

The shampoo is a bit expensive as compared to other detox shampoos.

3. Omni Cleansing

DetoxOmni Cleansing Shampoo is a deep hair cleaner that removes residue, chlorine, and impurities. It is a potent detox shampoo designed to get rid of all toxicity from your scalp. It comprises an ingredient called Liquipsyll 4 that helps to remove toxins and other residues. Interestingly, the shampoo also has a total of six cleansers. These cleansers are effective enough to cleanse your scalp. It is recommended that you use the shampoo about 3-4 hours before the drug test. Individuals who have previously used this shampoo claim that the effects last for 10 hours. The only feature is that Omni may be not appropriate for occasional users. For this aim, use Zydot Ultra Clean instead.



How Does it Work?

This hair detox shampoo penetrates deep into the follicles to remove chemical buildup and residue. At the same time, it also restores necessary proteins. This shampoo is ideal to get chemicals out of the hair after a swimming session. Besides, you can also use it instead of your normal shampoo too.

Usage Instruction

The first step to using the Omni Cleansing Shampoo is to wash your hair with normal shampoo. Once you wash your hair, apply half bottle of detox shampoo to your hair.

Massage it well for around 15-20 minutes. This will ensure that the ingredients are absorbed well into the scalp.

Now, rinse your hair with lukewarm water.

Repeat the first and second steps again.

Now, rinse your hair with warm or lukewarm water.

Ensure to use a clean towel and dry your hair.

Make sure not to blow-dry your hair.

After using the shampoo, use a new comb and towel.

Refrain from using your old combs or towel as they may carry drug residue.

Furthermore, we recommend changing your pillowcase as well.

Pros

The effects of the shampoo last for around 10 hours.

The shampoo can eliminate impurities and toxins easily.

Affordable and cheap as compared to other detox shampoos.The application is easy and hassle-free.

Cons

The shampoo doesn't work too well.

You will need to use other detox shampoos in combination to get desired results.

You need to wash your hair multiple times.

4. Zydot Ultra Clean

Do you think bleaching your hair to pass a hair follicle test will give you a negative drug test? Then, you are mistaken. Bleaching reduces the metabolites only by 40%-80%. This is why you need a quality hair detox shampoo. Zydot Ultra Clean Detox Shampoo is perfectl for occasional drug users. But, if you are a heavy drug user, then we recommend using the Old-Style Aloe Rid in combination. Using both products together will give you desired results. This powerful shampoo is designed to clean impurities and toxins from the scalp. So, even a drug test cannot track the presence of drugs in your system. The best part about this shampoo is that it contains aloe vera. The ingredient is known to leave your hair healthy and shiny from within. However, this detox shampoo isn't highly recommended as the application process takes way too long. It can take almost 45 minutes to complete the entire process.

How Does it Work?

The detox shampoo penetrates through the tough cuticles and removes toxins effectively. Three sachets are available with one pack of the Zydot Ultra Clean. Using all of them will eliminate all drug metabolites. It also removes dirt leaving your hair clean and healthy. Zydot Ultra Clean is a powerful detox shampoo with effects lasting for 24 hours. Thus, it is best to use shampoo on the day of your test. You will pass the hair follicle drug test.



Usage Instruction





The Zydot Ultra Clean Shampoo works in a three-part system. The first step of the process is to wash your hair using your regular shampoo.

Once you are done, apply the Zydot Ultra Clean Shampoo to your scalp.

Massage the solution well for around 15 minutes.

The next step is to use the purifier that comes along with the pack.

Use it to eliminate all toxins from the scalp and hair.

Wait for 15 minutes and then use the shampoo once again.

Now that you have applied the shampoo to your hair, rinse it well. Finish it off with a conditioner.

Remember that this detox shampoo takes a day to start showing results. So, we recommend that you use the shampoo a day before your drug test. Ensure that you stay away from all sorts of drugs to prevent contamination of the scalp.



Pros



The detox shampoo is affordable.

The product has a 100% money-back guarantee within 2 months of purchase.

The product should be used the same day. It contains aloe vera that has soothing effects on the hair.

The shampoo is available both online and offline in a majority of stores as well.

Cons



The application process is tedious and takes a lot of time.

The shampoo needs to be used in combination with other shampoos for desired effects.

It has several artificial ingredients that may be unsuitable for some users.

5. Clear Choice Hair Follicle shampoо

Need a product that gives you quick results? Then get your hands on the Clear Choice Hair Follicle Detox Shampoo. If you need to get rid of toxins, then this shampoo is ideal for the same. It has safe ingredients which makes it safe to use. In addition, the detox shampoo has long-lasting effects that last for 8 hours. You can find the shampoo easily and is also affordable. Ingredients are pretty classical, you can see resemble components in Old Style Aloe Toxin Rid. Some of the main ingredients of the detox shampoo are:



Sodium Lauryl Sulfate

Citric Acid

Sodium Chloride

Water Cocamide MEA

Cocamidopropyl

Betaine

How does it Work?

The detox shampoo has several antioxidant properties that open your hair cuticles. This allows the shampoo to remove toxins easily. Besides, it also forms a layer around your hair strands such that toxins are untraceable. Usage InstructionMake sure to use a brand-new comb for your hair. Now, wet your hair and put the entire bottle on your hair. Massage using your fingertips and finally rinse it with warm water. The next step is to apply the purifier to your hair. Let the purifier rest on your hair for at least 15 minutes. Finally, you can go ahead and rinse your hair well. Remember that the effects of the shampoo will only remain for 8 hours. Make sure you don't use any other hair products on your hair when using this detox shampoo. If necessary, you can use the shampoo again to maximize the effects.

Pros



The detox shampoo has ingredients that are safe to use on the hair.

The shampoo is easily available online and offline as well.

Fortunately, the price of the shampoo is very affordable.

Cons



The application process is time taking as there are two steps you need to follow.

A bit difficult

6. Dr. Greens Wash Away

Are you looking for an effective detox shampoo? Then, you need the Dr. Greens Wash Away Shampoo. This shampoo eliminates traces of drugs. Using this shampoo, you can easily pass the hair drug test. Besides, the effects last longer and work for 8 hours. Use one bottle of the product once for hair that is about shoulder level. On the other hand, if your hair is longer than that, buy two bottles. Frankly speaking, that is a bit pricey. Other manufacturers, such as Zydot Ultra Clean can give you a guarantee that their item quantity is enough.

How Does it work?

Experience deep cleaning with Dr. Greens Wash Away shampoo. It eliminates all impurities, residue, and toxins like a pro. In addition, this shampoo coats your hair and removes dirt too. However, while eliminating impurities, the shampoo also removes fatty acids present in hair. This will attract more dust and dirt. Also, ensure to stay away from hair products for some time while using the shampoo. Stick to a hair care routine. Besides, make sure to keep your hair hydrated.

Usage Instruction



Gently massage the product in your hair. Rub it well for around 15 minutes. Now, wash the shampoo using warm water. Repeat the above step. Again, rinse with lukewarm water. Once you are done with the rinsing, detangle your hair. Make sure to use a clean comb for the same. Allow your hair to dry naturally before going ahead with the drug test Ensure to stay away from all hair products to get a negative drug test.



Pros



The ingredients of the shampoo are natural and safe.

It eliminates toxins and drug residue.

With one use, you will experience amazing results.

The product delivers what it promises.

The product may damage your hair.

You should use it carefully.

7. Magnum Detox Shampoo

The next detox shampoo on our list is the Magnum Detox Shampoo. This is a safe, natural, and easy-to-use shampoo that helps pass a drug test. Moreover, the shampoo helps get rid of all impurities and toxins from your hair. It eliminates any present dirt or debris. With one simple use, the shampoo is capable of penetrating the hair shaft. Furthermore, the powerful product has no harmful ingredients. So, you need not worry about the product causing any harm to the scalp or hair. If you want to try one more natural-based shampoo, try Old Style Aloe Toxin Rid.



How Does It Work?

The amazingly popular shampoo gets into your scalp and hair removing impurities. It also helps to maintain the pH level of your hair while promoting healthy hair.

Usage Instruction

Ensure your hair is damp before you go ahead to use this shampoo. Doing it this way will ensure a simpler application process.

Use half of the product and massage the solution well on your hair.

Use your fingers to make sure they are well-absorbed.

Let the shampoo rest on your hair for half an hour. If needed, use a shower cap as well.

Next, rinse your hair with warm water after the completion of 30 minutes.

Now, use the remaining shampoo and repeat the steps as given.

Again, rinse your hair with lukewarm water. After you are done, dry your hair using a clean towel.

To add to the process, you can use an organic conditioner.

This will prevent the buildup of chemicals or impurities.

However, the effects of the detox shampoo do not last very long. To maximize the benefits of the shampoo, consider using Magnum with Zydot Shampoo. This will increase the effects and help you pass a hair drug test.



Pros



Simple application and easy to use.

Promotes hair growth.

The shampoo has natural ingredients that are safe to use in the hair.

It makes your hair strong and healthy

Cons

The shampoo does not offer long-lasting results.

You have to use another shampoo in combination with this one to get results.

8. All Clear Hair Follicle Detox Shampoo

This is another detox shampoo that contains several ingredients to remove impurities. It penetrates deep into the hair shaft to eliminate all toxins and residue. At the same time, the shampoo helps to remove dirt and debris that happens due to pollution.



The detox shampoo is ideal for recreational users. However, they aren't as effective for regular drug users. If your smoking sessions are much more intensive, try Old Style Aloe Toxin Rid. How Does It Work? The detox shampoo cleanses your hair from within and removes impurities. It also eliminates drug residue and external impediments.

Usage Instruction





First, you need to wash your hair using your normal shampoo.

Once you are done, put the All-Clear Detox Shampoo on your hair.

Now, wait for around 15 minutes. Allow the solution to settle in your hair well before you rinse it off.

Put the shampoo again on your hair.

Allow the solution to rest for around 15 minutes.

Then, proceed to wash your hair well. Finally, it's time to divide your hair and put the hair gel on. Let the gel penetrate deep into the scalp.

This detox shampoo doesn't work well for heavy drug users. On the other hand, they are excellent for recreational users.

Besides, the price of this shampoo is a bit on the higher side.

Pros



The shampoo has many detoxifying ingredients that make the shampoo effective.

It is ideal for beginner drug users.

The shampoo has a quick application and is easy to use.

Cons

The shampoo won't work for heavy drug users.

It costs a bit too much which may not be affordable for everyone.

9. Stat Detox Shampoo

The Stat Detox Shampoo has a two-step system that helps eliminate toxins from your hair. The results last for a whopping 24 hours. In addition, it gets rid of all drug residue from your hair. Besides, another benefit of shampoo is that it makes your hair healthy and strong. It helps to maintain the pH levels. Moreover, the shampoo has mild and herbal ingredients that easily penetrate the hair. If you need shampoo with stronger effect, try Zydot Ultra Clean.



In simple terms, this detox shampoo for drug test is a moisturizer that nourishes hair. The shampoo also removes drug residue and other impurities from your hair.

Usage Instruction

As discussed above, the shampoo is available in a two-step system.

There is a rinser as well as a cleanser in the kit that you can use for two washes.

The shampoo is specially designed to penetrate your scalp.

Thus, it makes cleaning super easy and hassle-free.

First, take the cleanser and use half of it to wet your hair.

With the help of your fingers, massage the solution well into your hair.

Then, cover your hair using a shower cap.

Heat your hair using a hair dryer for the next 15 minutes.

Now, you can rinse your hair with warm water. Use the remaining half of the cleanser and apply it to your hair.

Using your fingers, massage the solution well on your hair.

Allow the product to rest on your hair for about 15 minutes.

Rinse with lukewarm water.

Finally, dry your hair with a new towel.

We recommend using this product twice before you head for the drug test. In addition, if you have thick hair, we advise using the product twice.

Pros



The shampoo has hydrating properties. If that is a key feature for you, try natural-based shampoos, such as Old Style Aloe Toxin Rid with aloe extract.

All ingredients in the shampoo are safe and natural.

You can buy the product in stores or even online.

Cons

The application comprises a 2-step system which some users may find tedious.

In the case of thick hair, you will have to repeat the steps twice for achieving desired results.

Home Remedy for Passing A Hair Drug Test?

Today, there are several hair detox products that you can use to pass a drug test. Alongside, there is an alternative to eliminating THC from your hair. And that alternative is natural home remedies. These remedies comprise additional drug detoxification components that give great results. For example, some commonly used home remedies to pass a hair drug test are lemon juice and baking soda. Moreover, people use detergents and vinegar that are beneficial for the same purpose. Remember that these remedies will take time and effort to produce results as compared to using a hair detox shampoo for drug test. Using a detox hair shampoo for THC will give you instant results. However, you can try natural remedies if you have time in hand. One of the most popular natural remedies is the Macujo method. This is one method that is frequently used by people who claim wonderful results. In addition, you can consider using a detox shampoo in combination with this remedy. This will drastically boost the effectiveness of the solution.

The Macujo Method

As discussed earlier, the Macujo Method is an effective way to eliminate toxins from your scalp. It also ensures that you pass the hair follicle drug test. Regular users of marijuana can use this method to pass the hair follicle drug test. You can eliminate the presence of THC in your hair. Besides, it is very easy to follow and produces great results as well. Below is a detailed guide specifying the steps in the Macujo method

The first step is to wet your hair well with lukewarm water. This will open up your hair cuticles and remove oil if present.



Once you are sure there is no oil in your hair, apply vinegar. Make sure to put it well on your scalp and hair. Vinegar is rich in acetic acid which easily opens up the hair cuticles. This removes all toxins and impurities. After the completion of the above step, wash your hair well with a shampoo containing salicylic.



Place a shower cap over your head and allow the solution to rest on your scalp. Sit tight for about half an hour. Let the shampoo work its magic through this time. Once the time is over, wash your hair well.



Next, use the Old Style Aloe Toxin Rid and wash your hair.



One of the main ingredients of this shampoo is propylene glycol. This is the element that gets rid of impurities and toxins from your scalp. Ensure to repeat the process at least four times. This will make sure that all impurities and toxins are washed away. In addition to these, also use Tide detergent. This will maximize the effectiveness of the solution. You must follow each step as given. One small mistake can cost you a positive drug test. Moreover, this process involves using a ton of acid. Thus, we recommend that you use gloves and goggles for safety. But, if your skin is super sensitive, don't risk trying this method out.



How Did We Choose the Best Shampoo to Pass Hair Follicle Drug Test Reviews?

We asked the following questions before selecting any detox shampoos for the list. You can use these questions as your guide for selecting the best detox shampoo. Is the detox shampoo effective? What are the ingredients in the shampoo? How popular is the brand? What is the cost of the detoxifying shampoo? Is the detox shampoo durable enough? How much is the size of the shampoo? What do the online reviews of the shampoo suggest? How easy is it to use the detox shampoo to pass drug test?

Hair Follicle Drug Test FAQs

Q: I only vape Delta-8 THC. It is legal in my state. So, what are the odds of me testing positive for the drug test?



A: Machines don't care if Delta-8 THC is legal in your state or not. If the lab is testing for THC then the test would come positive for sure. The Delta-8 THC metabolites break down in the body similar to other drugs. Thus, the tests won't differentiate the sources of the drugs. We understand you may feel it's unfair. But that's how it works. If you regularly consume and vape Delta 8 and have tests at your workplace, consider a detox.

Q: Can you use lice-treatment shampoos to pass hair drug tests?



A: Lice treatment shampoos comprise piperonyl butoxide, pyrethrins, and other such insecticides. However, there are no proven studies that show these chemicals help eliminate drug residue. There are no links that these chemicals work to flush out drug metabolites. Try clinical-proven shampoos, such as Zydot instead.



Q: Will I fail a drug test for using CBD products?



A: If you happen to use broad-spectrum products, then you should not fail a hair drug test. They normally do not comprise THC metabolites. So, you shouldn't worry about testing positive. But, if you are using full-spectrum items, you should be concerned. They do have some amounts of THC that can give out a positive hair drug test.



Q: When will I get to know the results of my hair drug test?



A: In case you test negative, you will receive the reports in a day. But, if you happen to test positive, the results may be delayed. It can take up to three days for the results to come in. When you test positive, the samples are sent for re-testing. This is to confirm your reports before sending them out to you.



Q: Can they use my eyebrows for a hair follicle drug test?



A: Yes. Similar to body hair, eyebrow samples can be collected for testing. Simply put, they can collect hair from any part of the body to test for drugs. But, since eyebrows are shorter, they are usually not preferred. If you are afraid, that components may be too rough and damage your eyes, try aloe-containg shampoo, Old Style Aloe Toxin Rid.



Q: Will short-term abstinence help in passing the test?



A: Keeping away from drugs for a short duration won't save you from failing a hair follicle drug test. This happens because these tests can detect the presence of drugs for 3 months. Now, no one will inform you before testing. This is done to determine your lifestyle habits. So, short-term abstinence won't be of much help.

Final Words

Coming to an end to the article, many of you are wondering which one to choose. However, the answer is simple - One doesn't fit all. Practically, you need to use multiple methods for hair detoxing. While one may not work for you, the other might. You can research more on the topic and find other detox procedures as well. Incorporate healthy habits into a routine. Ensure to refrain from anything that contaminates the skin or hair. Also, use new combs, towels, accessories, and pillowcases while trying the detox shampoos. Hopefully, this article helped you to some extent in making a decision.