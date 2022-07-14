Floraspring Reviews: Truth or Fiction? Here’s All You Need to Know About the Probiotic

Are Floraspring reviews the real deal? Is the probiotic supplement really as great as they say for your health? And is it safe for regular use? Here’s all you need to know.

What Is Floraspring?

Floraspring is a probiotic supplement designed to optimize your gut health and boost your overall health and wellness.

What makes Floraspring unique? This probiotic features five probiotic “super strains”—highly potent bacteria strains that have some of the best scientific research behind them.

Multiple scientific studies have been performed to determine the effectiveness of these strains, and each one has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Steven Masley, the doctor who consulted on the formulation of this popular probiotic.

What Is Floraspring Used For?

Like all probiotics, Floraspring is made to balance gut bacteria and improve gut health. One of the best side effects, though, is healthy fat loss… which also makes Floraspring a sought-after weight loss supplement.

If you want to shed some pounds in a healthy and safe way, speed up your metabolism, and change your digestive system health for the better… then it’s well worth a try.

It should definitely be used as part of a healthy lifestyle and not as a standalone supplement, though. Use it in combination with a healthy diet, exercise, fresh air, sunlight, and as little stress as possible!

What Are the Signs You Need Probiotics?

Not sure if a probiotic supplement is for you? Here are some of the most common signs and symptoms of an unhealthy gut that could benefit from probiotics.

Stomach Complaints

If you suffer from the occasional tummy trouble, it could just be in response to something you ate on the day or a bit of a stomach bug going around.

But if you struggle with stomach complaints every day or on a fairly regular basis, then you may be in need of a gut bacteria transformation.

Symptoms could include bloating, excessive gassiness, cramps, diarrhea or constipation, or even heartburn.

Unexplained Sleep Disturbances

Although it’s not quite clear how it happens, poor gut health appears to be linked to poor sleep. It could be that the digestive process disrupts your rest as the metabolism has to work extra hard, but nobody is quite sure.

If you find yourself tossing and turning most nights and feeling unusually fatigued during the day, your gut bacteria may be the problem!

Low Immune Function

When your gut isn’t right and there’s a high amount of inflammation, your immune system can take a knock. You may find that you experience lagging flu-like symptoms, unusual fatigue, or a strange decline in health for no apparent reason.

New Food Intolerances

Having a bad gut reaction to food you could always eat before? A poor gut environment could be to blame.

Food intolerances happen as a result of the body struggling to digest certain foods. If you suddenly can’t eat X or Y without developing nasty symptoms, it could be a simple case of unbalanced gut bacteria!

Symptoms are similar to the above ones relating to stomach problems, but they only show up after you’ve eaten something specific.

Unexplained Skin Irritation

Disrupted gut bacteria, inflammation, and a reduced immune response can manifest as skin rashes, dryness, and itching. If you can find no other explanation for your skin irritation, your gut may be the culprit.

Brain Fog

Surprisingly, your digestive health can directly influence your cognitive health. If you’re finding that you have unexplained brain fog, can’t concentrate easily, and become irritable quickly, once again your rogue gut bacteria could be the reason behind it.

UTIs/Poor Intimate Hygiene

This is more true for women than it is for men. Ladies don’t just have gut bacteria—they have bacteria in more intimate places as well.

An increase in urinary tract infections and a decline in intimate health and hygiene is a sure sign of a bacterial imbalance.

Risk Factors

If you have:

A high sugar diet

Irritable bowel syndrome

High stress levels

Recently been on an antibiotic

… you may be more at risk for developing a gut bacteria imbalance. Clean up your eating, reduce stressors where you can, and do your best to stay healthy. You may be surprised at how your digestive health improves!

Who Should Use Floraspring?

Floraspring is an excellent probiotic supplement for almost any adult to include in their daily diet. Whether you have the above symptoms or not, a daily probiotic keeps your gut bacteria happy and thriving.

Floraspring is a particularly good choice for people trying to lose weight. The combination of probiotic strains offers a variety of weight loss benefits, so if you want to lose weight in a healthy way, it’s a great supplement choice.

However, if you have chronic medical conditions, gut issues, or are otherwise worried about taking Floraspring, it’s a good idea to check with your doctor first—just to be safe!

Who Should Not Take a Probiotic?

Although Floraspring reviews indicate no reported negative side effects, it’s not meant for everyone. The ideal person to use the probiotic is an adult with no underlying medical conditions.

Do NOT use Floraspring (or any other probiotic) if you’re:

Not feeling well. Check with your doctor first.

Using another probiotic supplement at the same time.

Sensitive to any of the ingredients.

Suffering from underlying medical conditions.

Pregnant or breastfeeding.

Also, keep Floraspring away from children and pets. Their digestive systems are not the same as an adult’s, so using it (or accidentally ingesting it) may have unpleasant effects.

What Are the Ingredients in Floraspring?

Floraspring is loaded with the best of the best probiotic strains. Each one has been hand-picked by a team of doctors and researchers, specifically for its gut-healing and weight-loss properties.

In each dose you’ll find 5 “super strains” and 9 “booster strains.” Here’s what they are and why they’re such great choices.

Floraspring Probiotic Super Strains

Floraspring’s super strains are what make it stand out in the market as an excellent gut health and weight loss supplement. Let’s have a look at what they are:

Strain #1: Lactobacillus acidophilus

One of the most well-known strains, lactobacillus acidophilus is known to improve gastrointestinal problems. Its other pleasant properties include accelerated fat loss and reduced cholesterol levels.

It helps the body to break down sugars found in food. This produces lactic acid, which improves communication between the molecules in your cells, helps with glucose production, and makes the food-to-energy process quicker.

Strain #2: Lactobacillus fermentum

Lactobacillus fermentum is known for speeding up weight loss. It’s also excellent for the immune system and has antioxidant properties, helping to fight free radicals in the body as well as dangerous bacteria.

Strain #3: Lactobacillus gasseri

This strain has been studied extensively, and one of the best properties scientists have discovered is that it reduces belly fat and decreases overall body fat percentage. It has particularly good properties for women, helping to boost the immune system and even reducing period pain.

It inhibits the growth of bad bacteria, improving everything from digestion to the immune response. The strain produces lactic acid and supports the function of leptin, which is a hormone that regulates appetite.

Strain #4: Lactobacillus rhamnosus

Lactobacillus rhamnosus is one of the most closely studied strains as well as the most widely used. It’s a bit of a miracle strain, boasting anti-toxin, anti-inflammatory, and immune-boosting properties.

It’s great for shedding fat, but it also helps reduce the risk of urinary tract infections by balancing that bacteria, as well as boosting immunity to protect against environmental toxins.

Strain #5: Bifidobacterium breve

The only non-lactobacillus strain of the top 5, bifidobacterium breve is fantastic for a number of things. Studies have indicated its effectiveness against irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), diarrhea, gas, and constipation. Its digestive-boosting properties also mean it’s ideal for losing weight.

It’s also great for the immune system and shows particular promise against allergies, thanks to its inflammation-reducing characteristics.

Additional Probiotic Booster Strains Found in Floraspring

As well as the big 5, you’re also getting 9 booster strains that fill in any gaps that may pop up in the super strains’ coverage.

Lactobacillus plantarum

Bifidobacterium lactis

Streptococcus thermophilus

Lactobacillus paracasei

Lactobacillus casei

Lactobacillus salivarius

Bifidobacterium bifidum

Bifidobacterium longum

Bifidobacterium infantis

How Long Does It Take for Floraspring to Work?

The general consensus is that it takes probiotics of 100 million CFUs between 4 and 8 weeks to really kick in. Floraspring contains 25 million CFUs per serving and it’s recommended that you take it twice daily, which means it should take 2 times that amount of time.

So you can realistically expect to use Floraspring for 2 to 3 months before you truly begin to notice the difference. Don’t worry about the length of time, though—it’s roughly the same for all probiotics of this strength.

To see the true benefits of probiotics, you do need patience! It’s worth it, though.

Do Probiotics Help You Lose Weight?

Some probiotics can be considered a dietary supplement, and Floraspring is one of those. The specific formulation of this particular probiotic helps to rein in food cravings, reduce belly fat, and lower overall body fat. Even if fat loss isn’t your main goal while using Floraspring, weight loss is almost inevitable!

However, not all probiotics are formulated for weight loss. If losing fat is your main reason (or one of them) for using probiotics, then make sure the one you choose has fat loss properties.

Are There Any Negative Side Effects To Using Floraspring?

You’ll be pleased to know that no negative side effects have been reported when using Floraspring at its recommended dosage. It’s completely safe to use, as long as you’ve heeded the warnings and complied with the instructions.

How Will Using Floraspring Benefit You?

The benefits of Floraspring are many. As we’ve already discussed, it’s great for digestive health, female health, immune system strength, and improving your general health and wellbeing.

It’s important to note that probiotic supplements are designed to be used together with regular exercise and a healthy diet. If you’re sedentary but still eat well, you’ll most likely still see some benefits. However, if your diet contains lots of processed foods and high levels of sugar, probiotics aren’t going to help as much.

That being said, here are some benefits you can expect when you use the supplement regularly:

Better Gut Health

With consistent use (3 to 4 months) you can expect your gut health to transform completely. Say goodbye to stomach problems and hello to a faster metabolism, an increase in good bacteria, and a healthier digestive system.

Increased Energy Levels

The probiotic strains in this supplement help to convert food into energy more quickly. This gives you a constant supply of energy that’s easily accessible to get you through your day.

Speedy & Healthy Fat Loss

Each of the 5 super strains in this formulation is great for fat loss. When put together, they create a perfect environment in the body for fat to melt away.

Reduced Sugar Cravings

The unique combination of probiotic strains has an effect on an enzyme called alpha-amylase, which breaks starches down into sugar. With probiotics inhibiting its effects, your sugar cravings can be dramatically reduced. Which brings us to…

Less Inflammation

A reduction in sugar intake has a huge positive effect on inflammation in the body. It’s not only the lower sugar content but also the improved immune system that keeps inflammation at bay.

Excellent Quality

All of the above properties are enhanced by the fact that Floraspring is of such high quality. It’s loaded with all-natural ingredients, free from chemicals, pesticides, hormones, and other artificial stuff, lactose-free, glucose-free, soy-free, and suitable for almost everyone.

Floraspring Reviews: Fact or Fiction?

If you’re looking for a probiotic supplement that’s going to give your gut health a great boost, strengthen your immune system, and help you shed extra pounds quicker than you expect, Floraspring reviews suggest that this one is well worth a try.

From what we can tell, there’s really no downside to using it. But if you’re going to do it, do it properly! Remember, it takes 3 to 4 months of consistent use to see results, so stick with it and your health and wellness will be transformed.

Oh, and as a bonus, the customer service is exceptional. If you’re not happy with it for some reason, you have a 90-day, 100% money-back guarantee. There’s nothing to lose!

References

Álvarez-Arraño, V., & Martín-Peláez, S. (2021). Effects of Probiotics and Synbiotics on Weight Loss in Subjects with Overweight or Obesity: A Systematic Review. Nutrients, 13(10), 3627. https://doi.org/10.3390/nu13103627

Kim, J., Yun, J. M., Kim, M. K., Kwon, O., & Cho, B. (2018). Lactobacillus gasseri BNR17 Supplementation Reduces the Visceral Fat Accumulation and Waist Circumference in Obese Adults: A Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Trial. Journal of Medicinal Food, 21(5), 454–461. https://doi.org/10.1089/jmf.2017.3937

María Remes Troche, J., Coss Adame, E., Ángel Valdovinos Díaz, M., Gómez Escudero, O., Eugenia Icaza Chávez, M., Antonio Chávez-Barrera, J., Zárate Mondragón, F., Antonio Ruíz Velarde Velasco, J., Rafael Aceves Tavares, G., Antonio Lira Pedrín, M., Cerda Contreras, E., Carmona Sánchez, R. I., Guerra López, H., & Solana Ortiz, R. (2020). Lactobacillus acidophilus LB: a useful pharmabiotic for the treatment of digestive disorders. Therapeutic Advances in Gastroenterology, 13. https://doi.org/10.1177/1756284820971201

MINAMI, J., IWABUCHI, N., TANAKA, M., YAMAUCHI, K., XIAO, J., ABE, F., & SAKANE, N. (2018). Effects of Bifidobacterium breve B-3 on body fat reductions in pre-obese adults: a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial. Bioscience of Microbiota, Food and Health, 37(3), 67–75. https://doi.org/10.12938/bmfh.18-001

Naghmouchi, K., Belguesmia, Y., Bendali, F., Spano, G., Seal, B. S., & Drider, D. (2019). Lactobacillus fermentum: a bacterial species with potential for food preservation and biomedical applications. Critical Reviews in Food Science and Nutrition, 60(20), 3387–3399. https://doi.org/10.1080/10408398.2019.1688250