Where to Buy Modafinil Online: Top 3 Online Modafinil Vendors of 2022

Modafinil is the most popular wakefulness-promoting nootropic in the world. Anyone interested in smart-drugs and nootropics has certainly heard about modafinil and its potential to boost confidence, increase focus, improve memory as well as many other cognitive benefits.

Disclaimer: The contents of this article are for educational purposes only and are not to be taken as medical or legal advice. Modafinil remains a schedule IV prescription only medication in most counties and the responsibility to know local laws and regulations rests on the individual.

Only recently has modafinil become widely available to buy online. Everyday there are hundreds of new online modafinil vendors offering a unique experience to buy modafinil online. All three of our chosen vendors offer full refund if for any reason your shipment does not arrive, they all have great reviews on both Reddit and Trustpilot, and they all ship all over the world including Europe and the UK.

History of Modafinil

Modafinil is a wake-promoting nootropic drug that is currently the most popular nootropic worldwide. It was first created in 1974 by the French neurophysiologist Michel Jouvet who created it as an analeptic drug intended to stimulate the central nervous system.

Modafinil has been prescribed in the US since 1998 as generic medication under the names Provigil and Modial, and is currently used as a prescription drug used in treating sleep disorders, obstructive sleep apnea, daytime sleepiness, ADHD, and more.

Modafinil first started seeing widespread off-label use when it was featured in the movie "Limitless" starring Bradly Cooper. Modafinil served as the inspiration in the movie for the fictional drug "NZT-48". In the movie NZT-48 would greatly boost the creativity and intelligence of anyone who ingested it causing major life changes for its users.

In the United States modafinil was first endorsed by the Food and Drug Administration in 1998 in the same category as other prescription drugs and is used to treat narcolepsy, sleep apnea, and other sleep disorders.

In 2007 Modafinil sales made up a third of Cephalon’s total profit topping 600 million in sales with about 90% expected to be for off-label use.

What is Modafinil

Modafinil is an oral wake-advancing specialist used for the treatment of excessive sleepiness, shift work sleep disorder, obstructive sleep apnea and more. Modafinil is a prescription medication known as a "eugeroic" which are wakefulness promoting drugs that stimulate the central nervous system by affecting the circadian rhythm part of the brain.

The mechanism of action for modafinil is not currently well understood and only correlative studies have been used to explain its effects. Modafinil is most commonly used by the military, students and athletes, truck drivers, business professionals, entrepreneurs, and many more.

The Negative Side Effects of Modafinil

Modafinil is generally a well-tolerated schedule IV drug with possible side effects including headache, trouble sleeping, and nausea. Skin rashes are the most severe potential allergic reactions and may occur in people with specific genetic predispositions. Most users report little to no side effects when taking the standard 200 mg modafinil dosage.

Because modafinil is such a well tolerated drug it is often called the "world’s first safe smart drug” as the side effects are considered to be extremely mild when compared to Adderall or caffeine.

Modafinil has been known to quicken the removal of other prescription medications from your body which can have an impact on their effectiveness.

Modafinil Overdose Symptoms and Safety

There has never been a death attributed to modafinil consumption and the likelihood of overdose is extremely low. The most modafinil ever ingested on record was over 1,000mg. This is five times the recommended one-time dosage and would certainly cause intense discomfort but would not cause long term damage. When unsure, always consult a medical professional.

Symptoms of too much modafinil consumption include.

● Chest pains

● Disorientation and confusion

● Restlessness

● Anxiety

● Increased heart rate

Anyone that is experiencing severe side effects should seek medical attention immediately.

Modafinil Dosage

The typical prescription dose is 200 mg taken daily. Off label users report a typical dosage anywhere from 50 mg to 300 mg daily dosage. For anyone new it's always safer to air on the side of caution and then moderate your dosage accordingly.

Mixing modafinil pills with other medications is not recommended and can cause negative drug interactions that are generally not serious but can be undesirable. If you experience severe symptoms of anything it's recommended that you seek medical attention immediately.

Is Modafinil Addictive?

Modafinil is not chemically addictive however those with addictive tendencies may find themselves psychologically addicted in a similar way to how some people get addicted to coffee. The molecules in modafinil do not share any similarities with physically addictive substances like Adderall and physical dependence is extremely unlikely.

Modafinil Regulation and Legality Around the World

In the United States, modafinil is a schedule IV drug and is legal to buy and consume in small amounts with a prescription. Importers of modafinil must be a DEA-registered importer or possess a valid doctor's prescription subject to local jurisdiction. No one in a western country has ever been prosecuted for the possession of modafinil. All quality online pharmacies offer a refund guarantee if a shipment is seized by customs.

It is legal to possess and order modafinil online without a valid prescription or medical diagnosis in India, Mexico, Equator, Columbia, and Peru. Anyone purchasing modafinil online without a valid prescription is responsible for knowing the laws in their own locality as in most countries where modafinil remains a prescription only medication.

The Rising Popularity of Modafinil With Students, Athletes, Entrepreneurs and More

Due to the improved cognitive enhancement, modafinil is now the number one choice to replace amphetamines for the all-night study sessions that so many college students engage in.

For gym enthusiasts, modafinil is used to increase motivation and length of training. Recently modafinil was banned in most professional athletic competitions but its use has steadily increased regardless to the point where now there seems to be some sort of sleep disorder pandemic taking place in most athletes industries, which is understood as most likely an excuse to get prescription medications such as modafinil.

Since World War II militaries all over the world have utilized a variety of amphetamines to improve performance and stamina in high intensity situations. As modafinil has fewer side effects than amphetamines while still providing the extended wakefulness promoting properties, in 2012 the US air force switched to modafinil as the only “go pill” approved from these same types of long performance missions claiming modafinil as a “super drug”.

Entrepreneurs have long prized modafinil as a cognitive enhancer used to increase work output necessary for anyone who wishes to start a business. Author of "The 6-hour Work Week" Tim Ferris often talks about how modafinil has helped him increase his work performance in many different ways including overcoming writer's block.

Modafinil Prohibited in Major Sports

In 2003, the sprinter Kelli White was stripped of two Gold medals because she tested positive for modafinil. At the time modafinil was not specifically banned but the board claimed that it fell under the umbrella phrase of “related substances” as a stimulant. Thereafter, it has been prohibited in all major sports.

The guidelines for the smart drug modafinil as a doping specialist has been subject to major dispute often drawing in press coverage as many athletes continue to test positive for their use of modafinil. Competitors who were found to have utilized modafinil prior to 2004 have argued that this medication was not on the banned list at the hour of their offenses because modafinil was added just 10 days before the 2004 summer Olympics. Currently the World Anti-Doping Agency keeps up that it is identified as on their list of prohibited substances.

The Benefits of Modafinil

This cognitive enhancer is often considered to be the most popular nootropic drug world-wide and there are many health and cognitive benefits of modafinil which include,

Improved Cognitive Performance

Even for non-sleep-deprived people, clinical trials have shown modafinil to improve pattern recognition, reaction time, spatial planning, visual processing capabilities, memory recall, optimism, improved rationality, and more. On Reddit users explain their experiences in great detail. Many consider Reddit the best place to find modafinil user reviews anywhere.

Stimulant-like Effects: Modafinil vs Adderall

The cognitive enhancement that comes from using modafinil pills does not happen in the same way as when using Adderall. When it comes to modafinil vs Adderall, modafinil is generally considered to be much safer with fewer negative side effects. Adderall is an amphetamine and this comes with more withdrawal symptoms and psychological dependence. Modafinil is currently the most popular Adderall alternative worldwide.

Weight Loss: Modafinil vs Adderall

When it comes to modafinil vs Adderall as an appetite suppressant modafinil works to reduce appetite through disinterest, while Adderall makes food totally unappealing. With modafinil you still have an appetite but can choose to refrain from eating if you want.

Improved Memory

Scientific correlative studies show that modafinil works as a neuro-enhancing drug to improve memory. Studies show that it has a profound effect on boosting productivity for both working and episodic memory.

Helps You Make Better Decisions

Modafinil improves your productivity by improving your decision-making and reducing your impulsivity. Impulsivity is making quick decisions without thinking things through which can lead to undesirable outcomes. Users report the ability to think with greater complexity and in more detail.

Helps Fight Addiction

There is no evidence that modafinil has any sort of physically addictive properties and is often used alongside other therapies as a way to boost an individual's fight against substance abuse by boosting their confidence and self-control.

When to Take Modafinil?

Clinical trials show that the wakefulness and concentration that comes from taking modafinil can last up to 15 hours. For this reason modafinil use is recommended as early as possible. Off label users generally agree that it's best to take modafinil first thing in the morning and only ever as needed. Users generally report only taking modafinil if they have a lot to do in one day or have a long work shift.

When it comes to a shift work sleep disorder, it's recommended to take modafinil right before the start of the shift and then again throughout the day as needed.

In most countries modafinil remains a prescription medication and is in the same category as other schedule IV drugs. Individuals are personally responsible for determining if buying modafinil online is appropriate in their area of residence.

What Reddit Users Are Saying About Modafinil

The Reddit community has many chat rooms dedicated to users who share their experience buying modafinil online.

One use said:

"I'm a 43 yo female. I've been taking modafinil via prescription for almost a year. I went from playing games all day to publishing an Amazon best-selling book. It's been nothing short of a miracle for me."

Another user gave this advice:

"I have been taking modafinil for just over 2 years. Normally twice a week but in recent months about 3-4 times a week. I have extremely clear thoughts the whole day when I am on modafinil. I can approach difficult issues in a clear and lateral way and find insightful solutions easier. It's a thinking drug for me. I am alert and aware unlike anything I can put into words. It is really incredible. "

Different Generic Modafinil Brands

Modalert

Modalert is the most popular of the generic modafinil brands. The major reason why Modalert is so popular is that it is manufactured by Sun Pharma which is the most popular modafinil manufacturer in the world. Modalert is ideal for studying and improving concentration. Availability is in two doses of 100 mg and 200 mg.

Waklert

Waklert is available for purchase at any of our top 3 places to buy modafinil. It is popular for its generic version of Armodafinil (a stronger and more long lasting version of modafinil). They have more fast-acting medication when compared to Modalert, which gives Waklert a similar in-depth focus. Like Modalert, Waklert derives its popularity from being produced by Sun Pharma. Waklert is available in a dose of 150 mg.

Modvigil

Modvigil is a product of HAB Pharma and is one of the more popular generic brands that offers an effect similar to Modalert. Like Modalert, Modvigil also has a similar slow onset of improved performance effects that last for longer than modafinil. It has a focused feeling that is more wakeful and aroused. Modvigil is available in doses of 100 mg and 200 mg.

Artvigil

Artvigil is more fast-acting than both Modvigil and Modalert and is valued for being exceptionally deep in effect. Artvigil is known for its long-lasting effects of up to 15 hours and available in a dose of 150 mg.

Modafil MD

Modafil MD is a version of generic modafinil that is produced by Intas Pharma. Modafil MD is unique because it is a chewable with a refreshing minty taste. The minty taste allows for the medication to absorb more quickly than any other nootropics of similar effects. Modafil MD is available in two doses of 100 mg and 200 mg.

Modaheal

Produced by Healing Pharma known for producing the most affordable products to be purchased from an online pharmacy. They have been able to radically reduce the price of generic modafinil while still providing the same effects. Available doses of Modaheal are 100 mg and 200 mg.

Armodafinil vs Modafinil

Another popular generic modafinil brand is Armodafinil. Similar in chemical structure to modafinil but much stronger with a longer half-life. As such, the dosage for Armodafinil is only 150 mg compared to the 200mg of modafinil. It is also prescribed for shift work sleep disorder. Armodafinil usually lasts about 3 to 5 hours longer than the 15-hour experience of modafinil.

Both Armodafinil and modafinil are a prescription drug. Both are used to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and other sleep disorders. Both can be found at any major online pharmacy.

Other Nootropics Similar to Modafinil

Aniracetam- part of the racetam family, known to boost creativity and charisma.

part of the racetam family, known to boost creativity and charisma. Kratom- An all-natural leaf coming from Southeast Asia where it has been used to combat worker fatigue for thousands of years.

An all-natural leaf coming from Southeast Asia where it has been used to combat worker fatigue for thousands of years. Phenibut- An anxiety reducing nootropic, popularly used for intense social situations.

An anxiety reducing nootropic, popularly used for intense social situations. Noopept- A popular nootropic prized for its effect on cognitive enhancement.

A popular nootropic prized for its effect on cognitive enhancement. Ashwagandha- An all-natural root that has been used in ayurvedic medicines for thousands of years.

Conclusion

Modafinil has become a first-class smart drug and medication and is a useful alternative psychostimulant medication used for treating excessive daytime sleepiness and sleep apnea. More and more people are looking for where to buy modafinil online to get an advantage for a wide range of cognitive enhancements.

