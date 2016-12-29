Scene & Heard

Thursday, December 29, 2016

Scene & Heard

Woman Struck by Bus at Public Square Has Died

Posted By on Thu, Dec 29, 2016 at 12:20 PM

click to enlarge Collision point on Rockwell. - @GOOGLEMAPS
  • @GoogleMaps
  • Collision point on Rockwell.
A woman who was stuck by a bus at Public Square earlier this month has died.

The 69-year-old Shaker Heights woman was hit at about 7 a.m. on Dec. 7. She was legally crossing Rockwell when an RTA bus turned left from East Roadway.

Joan Kuendig sustained critical head injuries and has been in intensive care at MetroHealth for the past three weeks. Police reported that she had family with her.

The collision came during a heated ongoing debate about buses through Public Square. Mayor Frank Jackson and RTA CEO Joe Calabrese announced in November that Superior Avenue through the Square would be permanently closed, resulting in, among other things, more than a million additional turns for RTA buses every year.

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments (0)
