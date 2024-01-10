15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Weekend (Jan. 11-15)

click to enlarge
Clevelandart.org
Cleveland Museum of Art will celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday.
Our weekly picks of the best things to do in Cleveland this weekend. Also check out our full Cleveland event calendar.
THU 01/11
Disney on Ice
In what's become a tradition for this time of year, Disney on Ice storms into town to take over Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse for a five-day period, sending the Cavs and Lake Erie Monsters out on long road trips so parents can bring their toddlers and tweens to the arena for some family entertainment. Expect to see familiar figures such as Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy and Disney princesses. Tonight's performance takes place at 7.
1 Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com
.
Dr. Sketchy's Anti-Art School
Founded in 2005 in a dive bar in Brooklyn, Dr. Sketchy’s has now spread to more than 100 cities around the world. Dr. Sketchy Akron, a monthly drink and draw event that takes place on the second Thursday of each month at Jilly's Music Room in Akron, gives patrons the opportunity to "draw glamorous underground performers in an atmosphere of boozy conviviality." The fun begins at 7 p.m.; it costs $10 to draw.
111 N Main St., Akron, 330-576-3757, jillysmusicroom.com
.
The Miraculous Mandarin
Franz Welser-Möst takes on Bartók’s The Miraculous Mandarin, a piece about a girl forced to lure a wealthy mandarin to his tragic fate. It’s paired with an arrangement for string orchestra of Bartók’s String Quartet No. 3, by Orchestra violist Stanley Konopka. Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30 at Mandel Concert Hall, where performances continue through Saturday.
11001 Euclid Ave., 216-231-1111, clevelandorchestra.com
.
Mrs. Doubtfire
Based on the film of the same name and directed by four-time Tony Award-winner Jerry Zaks, this musical centers on an out-of-work actor who will do anything for his kids. Rob McClure will reprise his Tony-nominated Broadway performance alongside co-star (and real wife) Maggie Lakis. Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30 at Connor Palace, where performances continue through Jan. 28.
1615 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
New Soft Shoe
Thirteen years ago, on what local singer-songwriter Brent Kirby calls a drunken dare, a group of Cleveland friends and musicians showed up at the Happy Dog to play a couple sets of tunes by the late, great Gram Parsons. Dubbed the New Soft Shoe, the group has been at it ever since, spreading the gospel of what it refers to as "Gram's Cosmic American Music." Tonight at 8, the band performs in the Waldorf Hall at Forest City Brewery. Tickets cost $5.
2135 Columbus Rd., 216-228-9116, forestcitybrewery.com
.
Martin Sexton
The word prolific is often thrown around when talking about singer-songwriters, but with Martin Sexton, it’s no exaggeration. He got his start in Boston, playing open mics and busking in subways and on street corners. He’s released numerous albums, received awards for his music and reaped praise from the likes of John Mayer and Dave Matthews. Sexton’s music is difficult to categorize due to his fusion of country, soul, folk rock, gospel, jazz and other genres, but he blends them all seamlessly. He performs tonight at 7:30 at the Music Box Supper Club.
1148 Main Ave., 216-242-1250, musicboxcle.com
.
Voices of the Land: Acoustic Showcase
In case you haven't noticed, Northeast Ohio currently has cultivated some terrific singer-songwriters. Tonight at 7 at the Beachland Tavern, some of the best of them, including Taylor Lamborn, Ester Fitz, Lauren Lanzaretta, Andi Chakraborty, Jordan Laird and Jordan Urban, will perform.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
FRI 01/12
Birth to Ziggy & Heroes to the End
Local writer and publisher Thomas Mulready and the local glam rock band Vanity Crash present a two-night multimedia perspective on the life and music of David Bowie, one of the most consequential and influential artists of our time. Part One (Birth to Ziggy) takes place at 8 tonight at Jilly’s Music Room in Akron. Part Two (“Heroes” to the End) takes place tomorrow night at 7:30 at the Bop Stop.
111 N Main St., Akron, 330-576-3757, jillysmusicroom.com
.
Blue Lunch
Singer and harmonic player Tad Robinson tours widely in the U.S. and has played in over 20 countries worldwide with performances at several significant international blues and soul festivals. He comes to town tonight to join the local swing/blues/jazz act Blue Lunch for a concert that takes place at 7 p.m. at the Beachland Ballroom. DJ Pete London starting the party by spinning soul and blues vinyl.
Beachland Tavern, 15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
Flanagan's Wake
No one knows grief and mourning like a Catholic, let alone an Irish Catholic. Now in its eighth year in Cleveland, Flanagan's Wake
transports the audience to an Irish wake where villagers tell tales and sing songs for their dearly departed Flanagan. Finding the humor in life and death, the wake acts as a dark backdrop to an otherwise hilarious show in which alcohol fuels the humorous reminiscing. Tonight's show starts at 8 and repeats tomorrow night at 8 at Kennedy's Theatre. Performances continue weekends through April 26.
1501 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
David Gborie
In one bit, this stocky comedian likes to joke that he doesn't really know the difference between science and magic and blames the types of TV shows he watched while growing up. His jokes tend to center on popular culture rather than politics or social issues. He performs at 7 and 9:45 tonight and tomorrow night at Hilarities.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com
.
GlamGore: Y2K Takeover
GlamGore is one of few premier and highly acclaimed alternative drag shows in Ohio. Produced, marketed, and hosted by Anhedonia Delight, GlamGore has established itself as a presence in the Cleveland drag scene and beyond. GlamGore attracts audiences for their love and appreciation of drag and performers for their interest in showcasing their drag skills as an art form. Above all else, “Femme Fatale of Filth" Anhedonia Delight aims to push the boundaries of drag and give opportunities to people to share their art in a safe and supportive space. Tonight's performance takes place at 9 at the Grog Shop in Cleveland Heights.
2785 Euclid Heights Blvd., Cleveland Heights, 216-321-5588, grogshop.gs
.
LILIEAE
LILIEAE's Lydia Puccini and Kayleigh Hyland took an art class together when they attended Westlake High School several years ago. At the time, they had no idea that they’d wind up a band together. A mutual acquaintance made that happen and brought them together to form LILIEAE. The group, which plays a mix of hard rock and ’90s-style alternative rock, formed in 2019 and released its first EP that same year. Its latest EP, the hard-rocking '90s alternative rock-influenced Pretend & Dare
, came out last year, establishing the group as one of the better indie rock acts on the local circuit. It performs tonight at 9 at the Happy Dog. The Paper Earth and Buffalo Ryders open.
5801 Detroit Ave., 216-651-9474, happydogcleveland.com
.
SAT 01/13
The Dreadnoughts
This rowdy folk-rock band formed in 2006, drinking and playing in the roughest dive bars in Vancouver. Songs such as "Polka Never Dies" are designed to rile up a hard-drinking crowd, something the group will likely attempt to accomplish when it plays tonight at 8 at the Music Box Supper Club's Concert Hall. Captain Tom & the Hooligans open.
1148 Main Ave., 216-242-1250, musicboxcle.com
.
The Killer B's
Comedians Basile, Bil Benden and Jeff Blanchard team up for this comic showcase that takes place tonight at 7 at the Hanna Theatre.
2067 East 14th St., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Ventana
Closely aligned with the local-turned-national metal act Mushroomhead, this local hard rock act with a predilection for the theatrical celebrates its 20th anniversary with this show at the Agora Theatre. Psyclon Nine, Psychostick and Crossbread open. Doors are at 6:30 p.m.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com
.
Alex Williams
This alt-country singer-songwriter draws from influences such as Lynyrd Skynyrd, the Allman Brothers, Jerry Reed, Guy Clark and Townes Van Zandt. His 2022 album, Waging Peace
, features barnburners such as "No Reservations" and "Double Nickel," both of which feature gruff vocals and snarling guitars. Williams performs tonight at 8 at the Beachland Tavern. The Morning Bird opens.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
SUN 01/14
26.2 to LIFE Screening
Winner of more than a dozen festivals awards, 26.2 TOoLIFE
tells the story of incarcerated men who are members of the 1000 Mile Club, San Quentin prison’s long distance running club. They train all year for the 26.2-mile race. "The film offers a rare glimpse into a world out of bounds, as the men navigating life sentences seek redemption and freedom," reads a press release about the film. It screens today at 3 p.m. at the Akron Civic Theatre. A Q&A session with Markelle Taylor (one of the stars) and a few Running2bwell mentors/participants follows.
182 South Main St., Akron, 330-253-2488, akroncivic.com
.
FIDLAR
The pandemic really derailed this SoCal punk rock band that toured steadily since releasing its debut in 2011. The group took the time to reset and pair down from a quartet to a trio. It finally returned to the studio with producer Dave Sardy (Oasis, Band of Horses, Fall Out Boy) and released new material last year. The group comes to the Roxy at Mahall's in Lakewood tonight at 7. Local rockers the Rosies open.
13200 Madison Ave., Lakewood, 216-521-3280, mahalls20lanes.com
.
Cory Grinder and the Playboy Scouts
The honky-tonk band Cory Grinder and the Playboy Scouts played the Cleveland area on the regular before taking their talents to Nashville. As a result, their return home for this gig at the Beachland Tavern is cause for celebration. The music starts at 8 p.m., and Folkfaces open.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
Laura Peek
This up-and-coming female comic has worked with established female comedians such as Taylor Tomlinson, Iliza Shlesinger and Fortune Feimster. She performs tonight at 7 at Hilarities. Tickets cost $20.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com
.
MON 01/15
2024 MLK Community Day
The Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra, the Cleveland Orchestra Youth Chorus, Linking Legacies Chamber Ensemble, Evelyn Wright with the Joe Hunter Trio, the Djapo Cultural Arts Institute, the Cleveland Association of Black Storytellers, 10K Movement, DJ IamYulissa, and host and resident poet Chris Webb will be on hand for this free community open house that honors the Martin Luther King, Jr. Admission is free. It all starts at noon.
11001 Euclid Ave., 216-231-1111, clevelandorchestra.com
.
Cavs vs. Chicago Bulls
Despite the presence of superstars like Zach LeVine and DeMar DeRozan, the Chicago Bulls have struggled to play .500 ball this season and will likely unload their top talent before the year's end. They come to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse tonight at 7 to take on the Cavs.
1 Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com
.
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day
The Rock Hall celebrates the great leader's legacy with a day of special programming and with free admission for everyone. If you can't make it in-person, you can participate in virtual programming and activities via the Rock Hall’s YouTube channel.
1100 Rock and Roll Blvd., 216-515-8444, rockhall.com
.
Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration
Normally closed on Mondays, the Cleveland Museum of Art will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today to celebrate the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. DJ Kristyles will perform in the atrium, and there will be various art activities, including a Poetry Wall, a Family Portrait Booth and a mini-reading space.
11150 East Blvd., 216-421-7350, clevelandart.org
.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter