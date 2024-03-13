15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This St. Patrick’s Day Weekend (March 14-17)

click to enlarge
Photo by Emanuel Wallace
Green as far as the eye can see
Our weekly picks of the best things to do in Cleveland this weekend. Also check out our full Cleveland event calendar
.
THU 03/14
2024 MAC Tournament
Many teams in college basketball's biggest conferences will make it to the NCAA basketball tournament whether or not they win their conference tournament. In the Mid-American Conference, teams must win the conference tournament to get selected to play at the Big Dance. At least that's traditionally been the case. So expect the mid-sized schools from the region (Kent State, Ohio University, Akron University, etc.) who'll duke it out at this year's tournament to engage in some real winner-take-all battles. Today at 11 a.m., both men's and women's teams will play at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, leading up to the championship games on Saturday.
1 Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com
.
Dr. Sketchy's Anti-Art School
Founded in 2005 in a dive bar in Brooklyn, Dr. Sketchy’s has now spread to more than 100 cities around the world. Dr. Sketchy Akron, a monthly drink and draw event that takes place on the second Thursday of each month at Jilly's Music Room in Akron, gives patrons the opportunity to "draw glamorous underground performers in an atmosphere of boozy conviviality." The fun begins at 7 p.m.; it costs $10 to draw.
111 N Main St., Akron, 330-576-3757, jillysmusicroom.com
.
KMFDM
Touring in support of the new album, Let Go
, this veteran industrial rock act performs at 7 tonight at the Agora. The album's title track features a compelling mix of chugging guitars, gruff vocals and orchestral synths, all the while embracing pop sensibilities. Expect to hear it alongside classic tracks such as “A Drug Against War,” “Godlike,” “Light,” “D.I.Y.” and “Megalomaniac." Cyanotic opens.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com
.
Levit Plays Mozart
Pianist Igor Levit returns to town to play Mozart's Piano Concerto No. 27 with the Cleveland Orchestra. Franz Welser-Möst conducts. The concert begins tonight at 7:30 at Mandel Concert Hall, where performances also take place on Saturday and Sunday.
11001 Euclid Ave., 216-231-1111, clevelandorchestra.com
.
New Soft Shoe
Thirteen years ago, on what local singer-songwriter Brent Kirby calls a drunken dare, a group of Cleveland friends and musicians showed up at the Happy Dog to play a couple sets of tunes by the late, great Gram Parsons. Dubbed the New Soft Shoe, the group has been at it ever since, spreading the gospel of what it refers to as "Gram's Cosmic American Music." Anything that Parsons played, the New Soft Shoe covers. Tonight at 8, the band performs in the Waldorf Hall at Forest City Brewery.
2135 Columbus Rd., 216-228-9116, forestcitybrewery.com.
The Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band
Led by renowned finger picker Reverend Peyton, Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band returns to the Kent Stage tonight at 6:30. The group embraces roadhouse blues on its latest effort, the grunge-y Dance Songs for Hard Times
. Produced by Vance Powell (Jack White, Chris Stapleton), it debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard and iTunes Blues charts.
175 E. Main St., Kent, 330-677-5005, kentstage.org
.
FRI 03/15
Apollo's Fire Spring Family Concert: Amigos Musicales
This family-friendly program that takes place at 4 p.m. at the Rainey Institute will feature music from Spain, Latin America and beyond. An instrument "petting zoo" follows the concert.
1705 East 55th St., 216-881-1766, apollosfire.org
.
Michael Colyar
Comedian Michael Colyar tells the kinds of jokes that aren't designed to appeal solely to fans of a certain ethnicity, age or background. He aims at making everyone laugh. Colyar, who's just unleashed a Donald Trump impersonation that finds him spouting things like, "Let's make America white again," performs tonight at 7:30 and 10 at the Cleveland Funny Bone, where he has shows scheduled through Sunday. Check the venue website for more info.
1148 Main Ave., 216-696-4677, cleveland.funnybone.com
.
Lea Marra & the River Boys
The local singer-songwriter celebrates the release of her new album with tonight's show that takes place at 8 at the Beachland Tavern. Marra, who previously released records with a different backing band dubbed the Dream Catchers, embraces bluegrass and folk music on the new album. Chloe & the Steel Strings and Dave Ziggy open.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
Leanne Morgan
Leanne Morgan's popular online stand-up special, So Yummy
, has reached over 50 million views on YouTube, making her a household name. She tends to joke about the trials and tribulations of being a housewife, sharing Jell-O recipes and having a new grandbaby. She performs tonight at 7 at Connor Palace.
1615 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Noahfinnce
This pop-punk YouTube star brings his headlining tour in support of his debut album, Growing Up on the Internet
, to Mahall's in Lakewood tonight. Australian rock duo, Teenage Joans, which released its debut album, The Rot That Grows Inside My Chest
, in October last year and landed a support slot for Foo Fighters in Perth and Melbourne, will open the show.
13200 Madison Ave., Lakewood, 216-521-3280, mahalls20lanes.com
.
Ordinary Lives
Four New Yorkers try to navigate love, loss and self-discovery in this musical, a collaboration between Playhouse Square and Baldwin Wallace University. Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30 at the Helen, where performances continue through Sunday.
407 Euclid Ave, 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Sleepytime Gorilla Museum
This experimental indie band just returned with Last Human Being
, its first new album in 13 years. The songs feature off-kilter time signatures and verge on embracing noise rock while maintaining a slightly more accessible sound. A song like "S.P.Q.R." careens like Adrian Belew-era King Crimson. The madcap group performs tonight at 8 at the Beachland Ballroom. Lung and Isolation Tank Ensemble open.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
Third Friday
From 5 to 9 p.m., many of the 78th Street Studios resident artist studios and galleries will be open as part of this monthly event. There will be live music, and Local West, a Gordon Square sandwich shop, will serve food. BARneo will have a selection of adult beverages as well. Admission is free.
1300 West 78th St., 78thstreetstudios.com
.
SAT 03/16
Connect Artist Talk & Dance Party
Tonight at 9 at moCa, New Jersey-based artists Kelby and Kelvin Vera will unveil a new collection of paintings. During an artist talk, the Vera Twins will share their unique “connect” and discuss how they create art together. Then, Cleveland-based DJs Ryan Wolf, Flaco Flash and Yulissa will spin until 1:30 a.m.
11400 Euclid Ave., 216-421-8671, mocacleveland.org
.
The Dollyrots
On Night Owls
, the latest effort from snotty punk rockers Dollyrots, retains the brash attitude for which the band is known., Album opener "5+5" provides a perfect distillation of pop-punk and holds up nicely to anything by more popular pop-punk purveyors such as Blink-182. The group plays tonight at 8 at the Beachland Tavern. The Boreouts and Detention open.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
Great Day for Ducks
Tonight's show at Musica in Akron celebrates this local band's latest single, "Let Go," a song produced by Great Day for Ducks and Jim Stewart (the Happy Fits, the Lighthouse and the Whaler, By Light We Loom). The single marks the first release for the Ohio band’s revamped lineup. Bethany Joy and Easton Union open the show. Doors are at 7.
51 East Market St., Akron, 330-374-1114, akronmusica.com
.
Anthony Jeselnik
The creator, host, and producer of his Comedy Central series, Good Talk and the Jeselnik Offensive,
comedian Anthony Jeselnik, a pop culture junkie and one of the bigger names in comedy, performs tonight at 7 at the State Theatre.
1519 Euclid Avenue, 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Tesla
Named in honor of eccentric inventor Nikola Tesla who pioneered all things electrical, this hard rock group started with a bang. Its 1986 platinum debut album, Mechanical Resonance
, included Top 40 hits “Modern Day Cowboy” and “Little Suzi.” The follow-up, The Great Radio Controversy, kept the hits coming with tracks such as “Heaven’s Trail (No Way Out)” and “Love Song." These tracks will likely make it into the setlist when the '80s hard rock group plays MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage tonight at 8.
10705 Northfield Rd., Northfield, 330-908-7793, mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com/en.html
.
Winchester Flea
Vendors such as Relic Clothing III and K&K Sports Cards will be on hand for this flea market that takes place at the Winchester in Lakewood. Patrons can also shop for furniture, vinyl and art. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
12112 Madison Ave., Lakewood, 216-600-5338, facebook.com/TheWinchesterMusicTavern
.
SUN 03/17
Monsters vs. Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins
Getting to the arena for this afternoon's Monsters' game against the Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins might be difficult since St. Patrick's Day festivities will still be going on. That said, you can expect a festive atmosphere for this game. The puck drops at 3 p.m., and the two teams face off again at 7 tomorrow night.
One Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com
.
St. Patrick's Day Parade
The first Cleveland St. Patrick's Day parade reportedly took place in 1867. In the early years, the parade marched through the near-westside (from the Flats to Detroit-Shoreway), where the region's Irish immigrants were concentrated. The songs and dancing were organized by the Order of the Hibernians. Back in 1910, Ohio senator Dan Mooney introduced a bill which recognized St. Patrick's Day in Ohio, turning the parade into a true tradition. Today's parade launches at 2:04 p.m. at Superior Ave. at E. 18th St. and will end at the intersection of Rockwell Ave. and Ontario St. Expect downtown bars to be jammed after it's over. The parade route and more are on the website.
stpatricksdaycleveland.com
.
