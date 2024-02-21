15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Feb. 22-25)

click to enlarge
Our weekly picks of the best things to do in Cleveland this weekend. Also check out our full Cleveland event calendar
.
THU 02/22
Static X and Sevendust
Led by the late Wayne Static, Static X found itself part of the nü-metal movement of the '90s. In the wake of Static's death in 2014, the group has somehow soldiered on and has teamed up with Sevendust, a hard rock act from the same era, for the current tour. The two bands bring their co-headlining tour to the Agora Theatre tonight at 5:30. Dope and Lines of Loyalty open.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com
.
Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express
When a man is stabbed in his locked compartment while riding the famed Orient Express, investigator Hercule Poirot tries to figure out whodunnit. Tonight's performance of this comedic twist on the Agatha Christie mystery takes place at 7:30 at the Hanna Theatre, where performances continue through March 3.
2067 East 14th St., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Ancestra
Cleveland State University presents this play inspired by the 1853 National Women’s Rights Convention. The production combines a historical account of the pioneers for women’s rights with the biography of a contemporary journalism student who writes about reproductive healthcare. Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30 at the Outcalt Theatre, where performances continue through March 3.
1407 Euclid Ave, 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Beethoven's Pastoral
Conductor Philippe Herreweghe leads the Cleveland Orchestra as it takes on selections from Beethoven and Haydn tonight at 7:30 at Mandel Concert Hall, where performances continue through Sunday.
11001 Euclid Ave., 216-231-1111, clevelandorchestra.com
.
Cavaliers vs. Orlando Magic
The Orlando Magic have proven to be one of the best teams in the highly competitive NBA Eastern Conference, so tonight's game against the Cavs, one of the NBA's hottest teams since the new year began, should be a real battle. Tipoff is at 7.
1 Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com
.
Funny Girl
Expect to hear classic songs such as “Don’t Rain On My Parade,” “I’m the Greatest Star” and “People" in this musical-comedy that centers on Fanny Brice, a girl from the Lower East Side who dreams of a life on the stage. Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30 at Connor Palace, where performances continue through March 10.
1615 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Middletown
Amid the smallville charm of Middletown, there exists a lesser known and mysterious side. This play by Will Eno explores the culture of America’s small towns. It features the CWRU/CPH MFA Acting Program’s Class of 2026. Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30 at the Helen, where performances continue through March 2.
1407 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
The Play That Goes Wrong
Billed as "an international hit that’s equal parts Monty Python and Sherlock Holmes," this play centers on an opening night that goes awry. Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30 at the Allen Theatre, where performances continue through March 3.
1407 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Dan Soder
His natural delivery is what makes standup comic Dan Soder so funny. Add to that his spot-on impressions — like when he jokes about his grandmother casually discussing death or the random interactions he has with strangers — and you have one entertaining entertainer. The veteran funny guy has appeared on Inside Amy Schumer
, The Half Hour
and Conan
. You can see him tonight at 7 at Hilarities, where he has shows scheduled through Saturday.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com
.
FRI 02/23
The 10th Annual Kent BeatleFest
Twenty venues in downtown Kent will showcase the work of 20 bands and artists in this annual tribute to the Fab Four. The tenth annual installment of the event will offer everything from popular tribute bands to "innovative takes" on the classic music of the Beatles. Admission is free. Find a schedule on the event's website.
kentbeatlfest.com
.
Cleveland Auto Show
Featuring concept, pre-production and production vehicles from many of the world's top auto manufacturers, the Cleveland Auto Show returns to the I-X Center. The massive event occupies nearly 1.2-million square feet and features exhibits, vehicle giveaways and a classic car competition. Today's hours are 5 to 10 p.m., and the show continues through March 3. Consult the website for a complete schedule and for ticket prices. Parking is free.
1 I-X Center Dr., 216-676-6000, ixcenter.com
.
Tony Hinchcliffe
When Comedy Central needs someone to write material for its various roasts, it has often called on this Youngstown-born comedian. He's written material for the roasts of the likes of James Franco, Justin Bieber and Rob Lowe. He's also stirred up controversy over the years for delivering racial slurs during his standup routines. He comes to the Agora tonight at 6.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com
.
Into the Blue: Grateful Dead Revival Night
Regardless of your take on the Grateful Dead, the band to which Into the Blue, an ensemble of local musicians pays tribute, the group maintains a damn important stature in the rock 'n' roll canon. Into the Blue revives that spirit and lends it the respect Jerry and Co. rightfully deserve. Anyone interesting in hearing — and seeing — great music flow from the stage should check out what these guys are doing. Fellow musicians and artists will glean inspiration. Tonight's concert begins at 9 at the Beachland Ballroom., $12.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
Student Independent Exhibition
Now in its 78th year, the CIA's Student Independent Exhibition focuses on student art. Organized entirely by students, who choose the jurors and mount the exhibition, SIE offers" fresh—and sometimes surprising—approaches" to contemporary art., When/Where: The exhibition will open from 6 to 9 tonight in Reinberger Gallery. An awards ceremony takes place at 7 p.m. SIE 78
will remain on view through April 7.
11610 Euclid Ave., 216-421-7461, cia.edu
.
SAT 02/24
Brite Winter
This annual arts and music festival will celebrate Cleveland’s connection to the Cuyahoga River and the Great Lakes. Local rock/funk band Wanyama serves as headliner, and other notable acts slated to perform include Chayla Hope, LoConti, Ray Flanagan & the Mean Machines and Hello! 3D. The event begins at 3 p.m. on the West Bank of the Flats. Admission is $12.
britewinter.com
.
Cain Park Freeze Fest
From 4 to 9 p.m. today and from noon to 4 p.m. tomorrow, Cain Park will transform the top of its sledding hill into a winter wonderland. Heated tents will house local vendors, including the Wine Spot, CLE Urban Winery and Marchant Manor Cheese. DJ Marcus Alan Ward will spin crowd favorites on both days. There will be food trucks, a fire pit and many “s’more” surprises.
14591 Superior Rd., Cleveland Heights, 216-371-3000, cainpark.com
.
Drake
The pop/R&B/rap superstar makes his first appearance in Cleveland in ages this weekend for a pair of shows. His eighth album, last year's For All the Dogs
, was another smash hit and delivered singles such as the shimmering ballad "Slime You Out" (featuring SZA) and the edgy "First Person Shooter" (featuring J. Cole). As a result, Drake is now tied with Michael Jackson for the most No. 1 singles by a male solo artist. The concerts begin at 8 tonight and tomorrow night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. J. Cole opens.
1 Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com
.
Glixen
This indie rock act received some attention last year after releasing a solid string of singles with Julia's War before delivering their debut EP, She Only Said.
Led by singer Aislinn Ritchie, a woman with a dreamy, Hope Sandoval-like voice, the group plans to release more singles this year before hitting the festival circuit. The forthcoming single "foreversoon" packs a punch and sounds like My Bloody Valentine on steroids. Expect to hear it tonight when the band plays Mahall's 20 Lanes in Lakewood at 7:30. Dogs Run free open.
13200 Madison Ave., Lakewood, 216-521-3280, mahalls20lanes.com
.
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
All That ZAZ: The Zany Comedies of Zucker, Abrahams & Zucker, running this month at the Cleveland Institute of Cinematheque, consists of the three original comedies written and directed by a trio of hugely successful writers, directors and producers who grew up in Shorewood, WI and attended Shorewood High School and the University of Wisconsin (Madison) together. Brothers David and Jerry Zucker and their longtime friend Jim Abrahams wrote a number of groundbreaking comedies, including The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
It screens tonight at 9:30 and tomorrow night at 6:30 at the Cleveland Institute of Art Cinematheque.
Cleveland Cinematheque, 11610 Euclid Ave., 216-421-7450, cia.edu
.
October London
The singer-songwriter brings his tour in support of his new album, The Rebirth of Marvin
, to the Agora tonight at 7. Expect to hear slow jams such as “Back to Your Place” and “Midnight Love Affair” as London channels Marvin Gaye’s spirit. J. Brown and Shindellas open the show.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com
.
Remnants & Rosé
From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today, Granite Works Stone Design in Westlake hosts its annual Remnants & Rosé event. It's open house style with complimentary beverages from Thirsty Filly, snacks from local food vendors, hundreds of discounted stone remnant pieces and Rosé. Admission is free.
875 Crocker Road, Westlake, 440-892-8761, graniteworksstonedesign.com/
.
Rob Schneider
SNL
alum Rob Schneider can lay claim to having been on SNL
before the show started to suck. He relives many of those glory days in his stand up routines, where he often talks about backstage shenanigans with Adam Sandler and recounts his experiences on the set of films such as Waterboy
and Grownups
. He performs tonight at 8 at MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage.
10705 Northfield Rd., Northfield, 330-908-7793, mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com/en.html
.
SUN 02/25
An Evening of Genius Music Composition and Instrumental Virtuosity with Jon Batiste
Tonight at 7 and 9:30, versatile musician John Batiste, a composer and musician with a long resume that includes Oscar and Grammy wins, comes to the Cleveland Museum of Art. According to the CMA website, both shows are sold out.
11150 East Blvd., 216-421-7350, clevelandart.org
.
F for Fake
Cleveland Int'l Film Festival founder Jon Foreman will discuss his career after today's screening of F for Fake
, an Orson Welles classic that's the very first movie presented by CIFF. The event takes place at 3:30 p.m. at the Cleveland Institute of Art Cinematheque.
11610 Euclid Ave., 216-421-7450, cia.edu
.
Rio Grande
Based on stories by Western writer James Warner Bellah, the films in John Ford's Cavalry Trilogy are all set at remote U.S. Army outposts in Indian territory during the post-Civil War era. All star John Wayne. The Cinematheque is showing all three of the films. Today at 1:20 p.m., it screens Rio Grande
.
11610 Euclid Ave., 216-421-7450, cia.edu
.
