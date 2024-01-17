15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Jan. 18-21)

Preet Mandavia
Nimesh Patel performs at the Mimi Ohio Theatre on Sunday.
Our weekly picks of the best things to do in Cleveland this weekend. Also check out our full Cleveland event calendar
.
THU 01/18
2024 Progressive Cleveland Boat Show
Hundreds of boats ranging from kayaks and cruisers to sailboats will be on display at this annual event that comes to the I-X Center today and continues through Sunday. There will be live music, tailored education for all boaters, live fishing and local cuisine.
1 I-X Center Dr., 216-676-6000, ixcenter.com
.
Dream Town: Shaker Heights and the Quest for Racial Equity
Today at 6 p.m. at the Western Reserve Historical Society, author Laura Meckler talks about her new book, Dream Town: Shaker Heights and the Quest for Racial Equity
.
10825 East Blvd., 216-721-5722, wrhs.org
.
Mrs. Doubtfire
Based on the film of the same name and directed by four-time Tony Award-winner Jerry Zaks, this musical centers on an out-of-work actor who will do anything for his kids. Rob McClure will reprise his Tony-nominated Broadway performance alongside co-star (and real wife) Maggie Lakis. Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30 at Connor Palace, where performances continue through Jan. 28.
1615 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Sean Patton
We’re surprised that scruffy Sean Patton, a New York-based actor and comedian who was born and raised in New Orleans, has the nerve to come to town. In one skit he performed at the Laugh Factory, he revealed that he thinks of Cleveland as “a piece of shit city” before he led the audience through a “fuck Cleveland!” chant. While dumping on Cleveland only made up one segment of the routine, it wasn’t particularly funny. Patton fared better when he turned his attention to his sexual interests. He performs tonight and tomorrow night at 7 at Hilarities.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com
.
Prokofiev 2 & 5
At 7:30 tonight at Mandel Concert Hall, the Cleveland Orchestra plays these two very different Prokofiev works. Franz Welser-Möst conducts.
11001 Euclid Ave., 216-231-1111, clevelandorchestra.com
.
Ron White
You won't get any nonsense from straight-talking, hard-drinking comic Ron White, who appears tonight at 8 at MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage. White, who rose to fame on the Blue Collar Comedy Tour, embraces a redneck sensibility. A classic storyteller, he regularly talks about growing up in a small town in Texas. The guy's sold over 14 million albums (solo and with the Blue Collar Comedy Tour); he's also been nominated for two Grammys.
10705 Northfield Rd., Northfield, 330-908-7793, mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com/en.html
.
FRI 01/19
Che Durena
Best known for his work as a host and writer for My Most Amazing Top 10
, Che Durena has amassed a social media following of over 7 million with over 160 million likes on his viral TikTok rants and commentary. According to press materials, "His comedy offers an absurd angle on his experiences living." He performs at 9:45 tonight and at 7 and 9:45 tomorrow night at Hilarities.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com
.
Flanagan's Wake
No one knows grief and mourning like a Catholic, let alone an Irish Catholic. Now in its eighth year in Cleveland, Flanagan's Wake transports the audience to an Irish wake where villagers tell tales and sing songs for their dearly departed Flanagan. Finding the humor in life and death, the wake acts as a dark backdrop to an otherwise hilarious show in which alcohol fuels the humorous reminiscing. Tonight's show starts at 8 and repeats tomorrow night at 8 at Kennedy's Theatre. Performances continue weekends through April 27.
1501 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
G Jones
Last year, G Jones solidified his reputation as an EDM star with his latest effort, Paths
. Tunes such as “Too Far Gone,” a song with complex time signatures and percolating synths, suggest the degree to which Jones takes a more sophisticated approach to EDM. He brings his tour in support of the album to the Agora tonight at 8. IMANU, KOAN Sound and Sayer open.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com
.
G. Love & Special Sauce
Formed by Philadelphia native Garrett “G. Love” Dutton, a guy who sought to marry the blues with hip-hop, G. Love & Special Sauce has been a going concern for 30 years now. The tour that brings the group to House of Blues tonight celebrates the group's 30th anniversary. Expect to hear roots rock, R&B, Delta blues and hip-hop when the group revisits its self-titled debut. The concert begins at 7. Jakobs Castle opens.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com
.
Men Are From Mars — Women Are From Venus LIVE!
This recently updated off-Broadway hit returns to town as part of a tour celebrating its tenth anniversary. Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30 at the Hanna Theatre, where performances continue tomorrow at 2 and 7:30 p.m.
2067 East 14th St., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Monsters vs. Lehigh Valley Phantoms
At 7 tonight and tomorrow night, the Monsters take on the Leigh Valley Phantoms at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
1 Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com
.
Noire After Dark
DJ Walk and MY Name Is Bravo perform at this special cocktail party that takes place tonight at 8 at Severance Music Center.
11001 Euclid Ave., 216-231-1111, clevelandorchestra.com
.
Paula Poundstone
This comedian can be heard weekly as the host of her comedy podcast, Nobody Listens to Paula Poundstone
. She's also a regular panelist on NPR's comedy news quiz show, Wait Wait…Don't Tell Me!
She performs tonight at 6:30 at the Kent Stage.
175 E. Main St., Kent, 330-677-5005, kentstage.org
.
Tony Rock
While not as well-known as his superstar brother, comedian Chris Rock, Tony Rock has plenty going for him. In one funny routine, he talks about the "whitest thing he ever saw." He recounts witnessing a citizen's arrest at an airport when a guy leaped into "full white-guy mode" after he saw someone take an elevator "without authorization." A great storyteller, Rock performs tonight at 7:30 and 10 at the Cleveland Funny Bone, where he has shows scheduled through Sunday.
1148 Main Ave., 216-696-4677, cleveland.funnybone.com
.
Spafford
This jam band that got its start by playing open mic nights in the tiny town of Prescott, AZ in 2008 has turned into a touring juggernaut that fuses rock, funk and electronic music on both studio and live albums. The group performs tonight at 7:30 at the Beachland Ballroom. The regional jazz-influenced act Unc D opens the show.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
Third Friday
From 5 to 9 p.m., many of the 78th Street Studios resident artist studios and galleries will be open as part of this monthly event. There will be live music, and Local West, a Gordon Square sandwich shop, will serve food. BARneo will have a selection of adult beverages as well. Admission is free. third Friday of every month.
1300 West 78th St., 78thstreetstudios.com
.
SAT 01/20
Guards Fest
The Guardians had a disappointing season last year and missed the playoffs, but the development of the team's young pitchers bodes well for the 2024 season. Josh Naylor and Bo Naylor as well as new players Scott Barlow and Deyvison De Los Santos will be on hand for the annual Guards Fest that takes place today from 1:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland.
500 Lakeside Ave., 216-928-1600, cleguardians.com/GuardsFest
.
Paul Taylor Dance Company
The dance troupe is slated to perform 1978's Airs
alongside brand new works such as Amy Hall Garner's Somewhere in the Middle
. Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30 at the Mimi Ohio Theatre.
1511 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
SUN 01/21
The Devil Wears Prada and Fit for a King: Metalcore Droputs
Since last year's Metalcore Dropouts Tour featuring metalcore icons the Devil Wears Prada and Fit for a King was such a huge success, the two groups have hit the road again on a tour cheekily subtitled the 2nd Semester. The two groups bring their co-headlining tour to House of Blues tonight at 6. Counterparts Avoid opens the show.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com
.
Found Footage Festival Vol. 10 — Popcorn Classics
The Found Footage guys return to the Grog Shop in Cleveland Heights to screen some of the wild and wacky videos they've collected over the years. The program commences at 8 p.m.
2785 Euclid Heights Blvd., Cleveland Heights, 216-321-5588, grogshop.gs
.
Nimesh Patel
A comedian and Emmy-nominated writer based in New York, Nimesh Patel has performed standup comedy for more than ten years now. A regular at New York’s famed Comedy Cellar, he's appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers
and has opened for Chris Rock and Aziz Ansar. He performs tonight at 7:30 at the Mimi Ohio Theatre.
1511 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Coming soon: Cleveland Scene Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Cleveland stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter