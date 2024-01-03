15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Jan. 4-7)

click to enlarge
Motion City Soundtrack comes to House of Blues on Friday.
THU 01/04
Free Weekend with Melted Strawberry/Blind Joel Wallace/Robbie Alan and the Loveshack
The Grog Shop in Cleveland Heights launches a free weekend of shows with this bill featuring regional acts. The music begins at 8 p.m., and the free shows continue through Sunday.
2785 Euclid Heights Blvd., Cleveland Heights, 216-321-5588, grogshop.gs
FRI 01/05
Cavaliers vs. Washington Wizards
The Cavs get a break tonight as they take on the Washington Wizards, one of the weaker teams in a tough Eastern Conference. Even with a few starters on the injured list, the Cavs should get the win tonight. Tipoff is at 7:30 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
1 Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com
Champions of Magic
This touring show presents interactive magic, an escape from Houdini's water torture cell, levitation high above the stage and all sorts of other illusions. Performances take place at 3 and 8 p.m. today and performances repeat tomorrow and Sunday at the Ohio Theatre.
1511 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
Flanagan's Wake
No one knows grief and mourning like a Catholic, let alone an Irish Catholic. Now in its eighth year in Cleveland, Flanagan's Wake transports the audience to an Irish wake where villagers tell tales and sing songs for their dearly departed Flanagan. Finding the humor in life and death, the wake acts as a dark backdrop to an otherwise hilarious show in which alcohol fuels the humorous reminiscing. Tonight's show starts at 8 and the show repeats tomorrow night at 8 at Kennedy's Theatre. Performances continue weekends through April 26.
1501 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
Mark Gamsjager & the Lustre Kings
This roots rock act has played alongside the likes of rockabilly heroes such as Wanda Jackson, Bill Kirchen and Robert Gordon. It rolls into the Beachland Tavern tonight at 8 to play a special set that pays tribute to Elvis Presley. The local rockabilly act Whiskey Daredevils open the show. They'll celebrate the release of their new album, Good Times
, which has just come out on vinyl pressed right here in town at Gotta Groove Records.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com.
Mania: The ABBA Tribute
Each month seems to bring with it another tribute to the influential Swedish pop act ABBA. Tonight at 8, Mania swings into town to perform ABBA songs at MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage.
10705 Northfield Rd., Northfield, 330-908-7793, mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com/en.html
Motion City Soundtrack
Motion City Soundtrack, an indie rock act that formed in Minneapolis in 1997, has hit the road this new year to celebrate the 20th anniversary of its debut, I Am the Movie
. Songs such as "Cambridge" and "The Future Freaks Me Out" feature dynamic guitar riffs and high-pitched vocals. They reveal a sophistication not found on many emo/punk debuts. The group performs tonight at 7 at House of Blues.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com
Rodney Perry
Comedian Rodney Perry likes to joke that his favorite Jackson is Joe Jackson because he drove his kids to success. "Those kids wouldn't have been shit without an ass whopping," he jokes in one popular skit. "He's still whopping people to this day." He also likes to joke about relationships and advises women to do what their men tell them to because, "It's hard being a black man." He performs tonight at 7:30 and 10 and tomorrow night at 6:30 and 9 at the Improv.
1148 Main Ave., 216-696-IMPROV, clevelandimprov.com
SAT 01/06
Benefit Concert for Injured Palestinian Kids
Maumin Collective, Obnox, Malik X, Marcus Smith, Fox Ears and Omar Kurdi perform at this benefit concert that takes place tonight at 8 at the Happy Dog.
5801 Detroit Ave., 216-651-9474, happydogcleveland.com
Monsters vs. Rochester Americans
Tonight at 7 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, the Cavs take on the Rochester Americans. It's University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children's Night so you can expect some related promotions.
1 Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com
.
The Rocky Horror Picture Show
The Rocky Horror Picture Show
, the 1975 film that still draws an exuberant, costumed crowd that likes to throw rice and dry toast and sing along to the songs in the movie, still draws big crowds to local showings. Expect a throng to show up for tonight's screening that takes place at 9:30 p.m. at the Cedar Lee Theatre in Cleveland Heights. Tickets cost $12.
2163 Lee Rd., Cleveland Heights, 440-528-0355, clevelandcinemas.com
Story of the Year
In the late '90s, this indie act emerged out of St. Louis of all places. The current tour that comes to the Agora tonight at 6:30 celebrates the 20th anniversary of its debut album, Page Avenue
, a collection of tunes that balance the group's punk and pop influences. We the Kings and Youth Fountain open the show.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com
Wish Queen
Signed to a small record label located in North Carolina called Schoolkids Records, Wish Queen's Grace Sullivan is a local act on the verge of becoming a national one. Her vocals shine on her debut album, Saturnalia
, and recall her influences such as Billie Holiday, Joni Mitchell, Fiona Apple and Lana Del Rey. She performs tonight at 8 at the Beachland Tavern. UNBYUL and Charity Evonna open.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
SUN 01/07
50 First Jokes
Comedian John Bruton hosts this special event featuring about 50 up-and-coming and veteran comics who'll tell the first jokes they’ve written for the new year. The event begins at 7 tonight at Hilarities.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com
Cavs vs. San Antonio Spurs
A generational talent who landed with the Spurs via last year's draft, Victor Wembanyama comes to town for the first time this season as the San Antonio Spurs square off against the Cavs. The game begins at 1 p.m.
One Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com
Elvis Tribute Artist Spectacular
Elvis impersonators Shawn Klush, Cody Ray Slaughter and Ryan Pelton will appear at this annual event that celebrates the music of the late Elvis Presley. The Blackwood Quartet, the Nashville Dreams and the Fabulous Ambassadors share the bill. The concert begins at 7 at the State Theatre.
1519 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
