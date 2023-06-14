15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (June 15-18)

click to enlarge
Courtesy of the AEG Presents
Jacob Collier.
THU 06/15
Jacob Collier
Jacob Collier began dropping albums and singles when he was still a teenager. Now, some ten years later, he's evolved into a sophisticated singer-songwriter. Just last year, he released the evocative ballad "Never Gonna Be Alone," a somber number featuring John Mayer and Lizzy McAlpine. Tonight, Collier brings his latest world tour to Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica. Lawrence opens. Doors are at 6.
2014 Sycamore St., 216-861-4080, jacobspavilion.com
Bryan Adams
Perhaps best known for '80s hits such as "Cuts Like a Knife" and "Summer of '69," singer-songwriter Bryan Adams has continued to record and released his latest effort, So Happy It Hurts
, last year. It features the usual quotient of rootsy rockers and power ballads and finds the raspy voiced singer in good form. Adams brings his tour in support of the album to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse tonight at 7:30. Rock Hall Inductee Joan Jett opens.
One Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com
Cleveland Stories Dinner Party
Cleveland Stories Dinner Party is a weekly series that pairs fine food with storytelling. Through it, the folks at Music Box Supper Club hope to raise awareness of the mission of the Western Reserve Historical Society's Cleveland History Center. The goal of the Cleveland Stories Dinner Party is to "bring to life some of the fun, interesting stories about Cleveland's past — from sports, to rock 'n' roll, to Millionaires' Row," as it's put in a press release. Admission is free, with no cover charge, although a prix fixe dinner, designed to complement the night's theme, is $20. Tonight, former WMMS morning radio DJs Jeff Kinzbach and Ed "Flash" Ferenc look back at their careers. Doors open at 5 p.m., dinner is served at 6, and the storytelling starts at 7.
1148 Main Ave., 216-242-1250, musicboxcle.com
Juneteenth Gospel Performance & Panel
In partnership with Cleveland’s FreedomFest, the Rock Hall will celebrate and honor Juneteenth with a performance and panel discussion on how Gospel has had a vital influence on rock 'n' roll. The event begins at 5 p.m. at the Rock Hall.
1100 Rock and Roll Blvd., 216-515-8444, rockhall.com
Moulin Rouge! The Musical
The popular musical that promises to deliver "a world of splendor and romance" comes to the State Theatre for an extended run that continues through July 2. Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30.
1519 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
Colin Quinn
Comedian Colin Quinn doesn't come to town often. His current standup tour brings him to Hilarities tonight and represents his first traditional standup tour in more than seven years. He's been a busy man as his Broadway and off-Broadway one-man show, Colin Quinn: The New York Story
, has been a huge hit. Expect the opinionated comedian and actor to weigh in on timely topics for tonight's performance. The show begins at 7 p.m., and Quinn's run at the club continues through Saturday.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com
Rent
Based loosely on Giacomo Puccini’s La Boheme
, this popular rock musical follows a year in the life of a group of young artists living on New York’s Lower East Side during a time of poverty, social unrest and the AIDS epidemic. With universal themes of falling in love, finding one’s voice, and living for today, RENT teaches us to measure our lives in love. Showtimes at Cain Park's Alma Theater are 7 tonight, tomorrow night and Saturday night. A 2 p.m. show takes place on Sunday.
14591 Superior Rd., Cleveland Heights, 216-371-3000, cainpark.com
FRI 06/16
Akron Recording Company 5-Year Anniversary Party
At this anniversary party for Akron Recording Company, there will be live music, food and drinks, and a raffle starting at 7 p.m. Admission price is a $10 suggested donation for the, bands. The Night People & DJ Palaces will be the DJ hosts of the event. Floco Torres, Cadillac Lover Boy, Honeyland, and Red Rose Panic will perform. Bereka Coffee and Ethiopian Kitchen and Best Damn Smoked Meats will serve food. Baxter’s Speakeasy will be the beverage curator for the event. Organizes will raffle off a prize which contains an Audio Technica M50x headphones in the limited edition deep sea color, an EarthQuaker Devices aurelius tri-voice chorus, artwork by, local artists, samplers from local vendors, tickets from local venues and a gift card for a free recording,
243 Furnace St., Akron, akronrecordingcompany.com
Avon Heritage Duck Tape Festival
Expect to see dozens of uniquely crafted, larger-than-life sculptures made of Duck Tape by students and artists at the annual Avon Heritage Duck Tape Festival. The three-day festival takes place today through Sunday at Mercy Health Stadium in Avon.
2009 Baseball Blvd., Avon, 440-934-3636, duckbrand.com/duck-tape-festival
The Dancing Wheels Presents: Legendary Ladies of Jazz
This event that brings together music, song and dance aims to showcase the work of women of color who revolutionized jazz and paved the way for female vocal musical artists. The performance takes place at 8 tonight at the Allen Theatre.
1407 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
Fantasia
This soul/R&B/pop singer won the third season of American Idol
way back in 2004. Since then, he career has had its highs and lows. Her debut album went platinum but 2019's Sketchbook
barely made the charts. Still, Fantasia, who's proven to possess acting skills as well, retains some star power. Tonight at 6, she comes to Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica. Joe opens the show.
2014 Sycamore St., 216-861-4080, jacobspavilion.com
Faizon Love
Comedian Faizon Love's jokes span topics like the First Amendment, how being fat is the new black and the three phrases you need to keep your Southern wife happy. Love seems like a big, tough guy, but he's really a gentle giant. Even his most offensive jokes will have you rolling in laughter. He takes the stage at the Improv at 7:30 and 10 tonight. He's at the club through Sunday.
1148 Main Ave., 216-696-IMPROV, clevelandimprov.com
Sam Miller
A former addict who was once homeless, Sam Miller has become a successful standup comedian. The runner-up in the 2021 Seattle International Comedy Competition the winner of the Comedy on Trial Competition in 2017, Miller has also performed with the Addicts Comedy Tour and at NA and AA conventions all over the northwest. For three consecutive years he won awards in "The Best of Olympia" issue of the Weekly Volcano. He performs tonight at Krackpots Comedy Club in Massillon.
14 Lincoln Way W, Massillon, 3308090360, krackpotscomedy
Third Friday
From 5 to 9 p.m., many of the 78th Street Studios resident artist studios and galleries will be open as part of this monthly event. There will be live music, and Local West, a Gordon Square sandwich shop, will serve food. BARneo will have a selection of adult beverages as well. Admission is free.
1300 West 78th St., 78thstreetstudios.com
This Summer
A locally based independent emo/alternative band, This Summer celebrates the release of its full-length debut, Liminal Space
, with tonight's show at the Beachland Tavern. The album revolves around the concept of trauma and substance abuse. The band recorded the LP partially in studio sessions with Steve Perrino (Heart Attack Man, the Safest Ledge) and partially at its home studio in Bedford Heights. Mr. Princess and Rusted Hearts open. Doors are at 7.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
Weezer
The veteran indie rock group brings its Indie Rock Road Trip tour to Blossom. When the group last played Blossom in 2018, the band opted for a set list of fan favorites and smash hits that dated back to the early ‘90s. That's not to say the group has lost its mojo. A tune like 2022's lilting "Little Bit of Love" features sharp pop hooks and found its way onto commercial radio too. Tonight, the band returns to Blossom; the concert begins at 7.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, livenation.com
Welcome Home 018 Featuring Black Loops & Satin Jackets & Smooth Talk
Italian maestro Black Loops, German super producer/DJ Satin Jackets and the local Smooth Talk crew will be on hand for this special event that takes place at 8 p.m. at Crobar. Black Loops (Riccardo Paffetti) has built a reputation as one of house music’s most creative and progressive producers. Satin Jackets’ original brand of diva funk and smooth disco is unparalleled, and Smooth Talk delivers its own signature brand of soulful deep house.
3244 St. Clair, 216-771-4727, crobar1921.com
SAT 06/17
Carl Baldassarre
Composed primarily during the isolation he experienced during the height of the pandemic, Grand Boulevard
, the new album from local guitarist Carl Baldassarre, was recorded at Abbey Road Studios in London as well as Soultrain Sound Studios in Nashville and Sweetwater Studios in Fort Wayne, IN. Guests include singer Marcus Scott (Tower of Power, drummer Nick D’Virgilio (Genesis, Tears For Fears, Big Big Train), bassist Dave Martin (Billy Ray Cyrus, Dweezil Zappa, Bootsy Collins) and keyboardist Phil Naish. Baldassarre plays a release party tonight at 8 at the Beachland Ballroom.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
Beachland Flea
A good number of local vendors will exhibit both inside and outside the Beachland Ballroom today to sell vinyl records, vintage clothing, unique artwork, music memorabilia and more. The sale runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Beachland Flea Market adds to the rejuvenated Waterloo Arts District. Many businesses have popped up or expanded in the last couple of years, and the Beachland's flea puts an exclamation mark on the improvements. Admission is free.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
Crooked River Festival
This inaugural event at Hale Farm & Village will feature living history demonstrations, hands-on activities, period collections highlights and special presentations that will allow guests to explore the many experiences that Indigenous, European and diverse early American people encountered in the Cuyahoga River Valley of the time. The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and tomorrow.
2686 Oak Hill Rd., Newton Falls, 330-666-3711, halefarm.org
Pete Holmes
Perhaps best-known for his very funny HBO series Crashing
, comedian Pete Holmes returns to Hilarities this weekend. He performs at 8:15 and 10:30 p.m. today and at 6 and 8:30 pm. tomorrow night at the club.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com
I Heard America Vomiting Tour: Nikki Blankenship & J.I.B.
Nikki Blankenship, a confessionalist poet from Portsmouth, OH and author of the book Pussy
, teams up with J.I.B., a prose poet from Southern Ohio, for tonight's reading at Visible Voice Books. The event begins at 7.
2258 Professor Ave., 216-961-0084, visiblevoicebooks.com
Legacy Live
One of Northeast Ohio's most popular free concert series, Legacy Live has become a tradition that families and couples look forward to each summer. The concerts, which take place on the Legacy Village lawn at 5 each Saturday night throughout the warmer months, feature local bands that play everything from blues to jazz and rock. Admission is free.
24613 Cedar Rd., Lyndhurst, 216-382-3871, legacy-village.com
Pat Metheny Side-Eye
Jazz guitarist Pat Metheny launched his career with a bang. In 1974, he appeared on an album with pianist Paul Bley, bassist Jaco Pastorius and drummer Bruce Ditmas. He didn’t even know the session he played was being recorded. But he left a lasting impression and would release his debut album, Bright Size Life
, in 1976 to wide acclaim. He's steadily toured and recorded ever since. He brings his Side-Eye project to Cain Park tonight at 8.
14591 Superior Rd., Cleveland Heights, 216-371-3000, cainpark.com
Summer on the Square
Shaker Square hosts this monthly series of community events to be held throughout the summer on the historic retail destination’s public space. The free-to-attend and family friendly events will feature local businesses, organizations, artists, authors and creators. The Summer on the Square series will take place on the third Saturday of each summer month, with programming beginning at 9 a.m. and continuing throughout the afternoon.
13000 Shaker Blvd., Shaker Heights, shakersquare.com
The Used & Pierce the Veil: Creative Control Tour
A veteran rock group that formed nearly 25 years ago, the Used released its ninth studio album, Heartwork
, two years ago; it features 11 never-before-heard tracks that were all written during the original Heartwork
sessions. Pierce the Veil dropped its new album, The Jaws of Life
, earlier this year. Each with new releases to promote, the two hard rock/emocore groups bring their co-headlining Creative Control Tour to Blossom tonight at 6:30.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, livenation.com
SUN 06/18
Juneteenth Celebration
Singers Ron Davis, Evelyn Wright, Pat Harris, Shirley Cook and Meryl Johnson will be on hand for today's Juneteenth Celebration that takes place at 1 p.m. at Cain Park. Dr. Fred Wheatt will be the guest speaker. Admission is free.
14591 Superior Rd., Cleveland Heights, 216-371-3000, cainpark.com
Reggae Sundays
This special Reggae Sunday Happy Hour Concert series at the Music Box Supper Club takes place rain or shine with live music from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Music Box will also offer food and drink specials exclusive to the series and will serve up island cocktails at its outdoor Tiki bar.
1148 Main Ave., 216-242-1250, musicboxcle.com
University Heights Juneteenth Celebration
Northeast Ohio native and two-time Grammy Award winner Anthony “Krayzie Bone” Henderson of Bone Thugs 'n' Harmony will headline the Second Annual University Heights Juneteenth Celebration that takes place today at Walter Stinson Community Park. The community stage will feature Heights Poet Laurette Siaara Freeman, Yoga with Samantha Pierce, Nova Performing Arts, Zumba with Candice Hall, a community forum with Dr. Alicia Sloan, Xtreme Hip Hop with Phil Weeden, and Zumba with Janice Hudson. The family-friendly event begins at 1:30 p.m. and will run until 8:30 p.m. Krayzie Bone and friends will take the stage at 7:30 p.m.
2301 Fenwick Rd., University Heights, universityheights.com
